 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Sun (Ireland))   Iran unveils new warship laden with lots of pew pew pew, says it has lots of missiles, killer drones and attack boats for 'all-out war' with Great Satan   (thesun.ie) divider line
35
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

634 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Nov 2020 at 1:05 PM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This looks like a job for MEAL TEAM SIX!
 
capt_sensible [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A refurbed oil tanker...ooh, scary.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

capt_sensible: A refurbed oil tanker...ooh, scary.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Bring it
 
Flashfyr3 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
How many carrier groups does it have?
 
tuxq
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Callous [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Looks like an freshly repainted old oil tanker with a bunch of freshly repainted old equipment on the deck.
 
docilej
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
No big surprise on how the Iranians spent all that money Obama give them.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Well boys, the cats outta the bag.
They finally learned how to land a 30 year old helicopter on a thousand year old ferry boat.

Should we re-name Washington DC "Tehran 2" or "Ayatollah Land"?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ha! Coronavirus has killed more Navy veterans in the US than Iran has sailors.
 
ifky
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
foreignpolicy.comView Full Size

To be fair he was dating Saddam
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"They also show it carrying small fast boats of the kind the Guard routinely uses in the Persian Gulf. Iran used the boats to devastating effect in the seizure of the UK-registered Stena Impero in the Gulf in 2019."

Ooooh, the Revolutionary Guard's brave commandos devastatingly boarded an unarmed tanker in international waters. Allah must have been impressed.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

docilej: No big surprise on how the Iranians spent all that money Obama give them.


Iran needs to get their money back from whatever "Admiral" they have who cooked up this idea as a warship!
 
huntercr
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Not sure how I feel about Iranian soldier wearing a COVID mask. I mean... good for him, but also "hey no fair!"
 
trashyrules
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ready and waiting.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This could actually prove a great inconvenience to the US Navy during if right before they declare 'all our war' they can manage to get it positioned somewhere that a recently sunken ship would be a great inconvenience to the US Navy.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"...carrying small fast boats..."

The Iranian navy bears a suspicious resemblance to what my dad and I used to fish out of when I was a kid.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

capt_sensible: A refurbed oil tanker...ooh, scary.


I was thinking container ship.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: docilej: No big surprise on how the Iranians spent all that money Obama give them.

Iran needs to get their money back from whatever "Admiral" they have who cooked up this idea as a warship!


Iran has no need for a Blue Water Navy.  The gulf ain't that big.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: This could actually prove a great inconvenience to the US Navy during if right before they declare 'all our war' they can manage to get it positioned somewhere that a recently sunken ship would be a great inconvenience to the US Navy.


Drunk typing detected
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

docilej: No big surprise on how the Iranians spent all that money Obama give them.


I am going to make a prediction about you: You own a piece of clothing with the words "Natural" and "Light" printed on it.
 
Rhino Jockey
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
cdn.theatlantic.comView Full Size

/what "lots of pew pew pew" may look like
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Flashfyr3: How many carrier groups does it have?


In US Navy parlance, this ship would be the flagship of a AOTLHDG-1 Battle Group (Transport Oiler Landing Helicopter Dock Guided Missile).
 
TerraGoetia
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Neat. I'm not entirely sure what the role of this is supposed to be, other than "versatile."  Showcasing speedboats and helicopters, you'd think this would be a coast guard style ship?  But also missiles.  If Iran wants to try another "We are gonna close the Strait of Hormuz" again, they might need a bit more muscle, so maybe this is a step in the direction they want to go in.  I think them being able to push back American ships is key to their survival strategy, since the USA loves to launch planes from far away and watch boom booms happen.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Phalanx says BRRRRRRRRRRRT.

i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
ChuckRoddy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Sorry, I stopped caring about the Middle East when I became more frightened of the stock boy who pulls his mask down to shout across the store over me.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: DarkSoulNoHope: docilej: No big surprise on how the Iranians spent all that money Obama give them.

Iran needs to get their money back from whatever "Admiral" they have who cooked up this idea as a warship!

Iran has no need for a Blue Water Navy.  The gulf ain't that big.


This isn't about having a blue water navy, I'm pointing out this thing is a piece of crap! This ship isn't anything but a tanker that has mobile missile launchers, speed boats and a helicopter landing pad on top of it! It doesn't even look like it has radar, so the ship would be vulnerable to attack by even the oldest, obsolete anti-ship missiles where the crew wouldn't even know they were under attack until a big explosion puts a hole in the side of the thing!
 
Warmachine999
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'd estimate that would take just about 3 harpoon missiles, that were launched from well outside that vessels radar range before it would become the start of a new coral reef.
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's pretty impressive to have powerboats on trailers on this ship.  Other nations would use davits, which aren't mobile at all!
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: This ship isn't anything but a tanke


There's probably a good chance the US will sink it by accidentally running into it.
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That's what our navy would look like if the libs had their way
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Warmachine999: I'd estimate that would take just about 3 harpoon missiles, that were launched from well outside that vessels radar range before it would become the start of a new coral reef.


Either that or a single Mk-48 ADCAP torpedo set to detonate under the keel of the ship, whichever method would be cheaper. (Though I don't even think the thing has radar, unless there's a dome placed somewhere out of frame of the picture, maybe behind the ship's bridge)
 
O-Face [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I don't see any cranes.  How do they get those troll-fishing boats off the deck?  Use the Viet Nam-era Helicopter?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm sure if Iran sailed along the East coast on a regular basis all the Sunshine types here would be cool with it.
 
tuxq
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Warmachine999: I'd estimate that would take just about 3 harpoon missiles, that were launched from well outside that vessels radar range before it would become the start of a new coral reef.

Either that or a single Mk-48 ADCAP torpedo set to detonate under the keel of the ship, whichever method would be cheaper. (Though I don't even think the thing has radar, unless there's a dome placed somewhere out of frame of the picture, maybe behind the ship's bridge)


My money is on self-destruction by the helo's rotor wash vibrating the deck to the point of a collapse.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.