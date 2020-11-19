 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KUCI)   Today's two hour serving of 80's alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from The Godfathers, Shriekback, The Blasters, and Bauhaus. Hear what terrestrial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #167. Starts 1PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
34
    More: Live  
•       •       •

131 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 19 Nov 2020 at 12:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good morning you beautiful lot
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hola.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Hola.


On vacation in Espana?
 
jayfurr [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BIG BLACK NEMESIS
PARTHENOGENESIS
EVERYONE'S EXCITED AS THE DEAD COME HOME
 
djslowdive
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Greetings and salutations!
 
djslowdive
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

jayfurr: BIG BLACK NEMESIS
PARTHENOGENESIS
EVERYONE'S EXCITED AS THE DEAD COME HOME


Parthenogenesis is one of my favorite words.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
needs moar...80's Buttrawk...
 
tymothil
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I really like the new(ish) Shriekback album.  Good soundtrack for this year.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: Hola.

On vacation in Espana?


You know, as soon as I hit add comment I knew I should have opened with sziasztok.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

jayfurr: BIG BLACK NEMESIS
PARTHENOGENESIS
EVERYONE'S EXCITED AS THE DEAD COME HOME


CLOSE.

but a bit low hanging. tho' I have played it.
 
djslowdive
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: jayfurr: BIG BLACK NEMESIS
PARTHENOGENESIS
EVERYONE'S EXCITED AS THE DEAD COME HOME

CLOSE.

but a bit low hanging. tho' I have played it.


I actually would have been surprised if Nemesis was the song you played. As great as it is.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

djslowdive: socalnewwaver: jayfurr: BIG BLACK NEMESIS
PARTHENOGENESIS
EVERYONE'S EXCITED AS THE DEAD COME HOME

CLOSE.

but a bit low hanging. tho' I have played it.

I actually would have been surprised if Nemesis was the song you played. As great as it is.


It is a great track, and I played it on the 'ween show
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Here. We. Goooo...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'll turn on my radio
If you've got a great live show
Just play that music
 
ultraluzer
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Pista: Hola.


Szép jó estét mindenkinek!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ultraluzer: Pista: Hola.

Szép jó estét mindenkinek!


Tudsz magyarul? Király !
 
djslowdive
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What is this?! It's got kind of a Joy Division feel, but w/ female vocals :)
 
djslowdive
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Pista: I'll turn on my radio
If you've got a great live show
Just play that music


What you did there, I see it :P
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

djslowdive: What is this?! It's got kind of a Joy Division feel, but w/ female vocals :)


If you were on the twitters you would know already haha
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

djslowdive: What is this?! It's got kind of a Joy Division feel, but w/ female vocals :)


It's Jetstream Pony
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
None more goth!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Pista: None more goth!


This is one of my fave tracks from them
 
djslowdive
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive: What is this?! It's got kind of a Joy Division feel, but w/ female vocals :)

If you were on the twitters you would know already haha


I technically have a twitter account, but it's not my thing :P
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

djslowdive: socalnewwaver: djslowdive: What is this?! It's got kind of a Joy Division feel, but w/ female vocals :)

If you were on the twitters you would know already haha

I technically have a twitter account, but it's not my thing :P


I feel ya. I loathe social media, but we are supposed to have one for the show.  But I still don't have a Facebook account and never will.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: None more goth!

This is one of my fave tracks from them


The Mask box set is a thing of beauty
 
djslowdive
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It actually is true.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
DANCING SHOES TIME
 
djslowdive
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Are you going to play early Ministry?!!!! Oh shiat. I still love With Sympathy, despite Mind being my fav album
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Are you going to play early Ministry?!!!! Oh shiat. I still love With Sympathy, despite Mind being my fav album


Why yes. Yes I am.
 
djslowdive
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The fake British accent cracks me up always.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: Pista: None more goth!

This is one of my fave tracks from them

The Mask box set is a thing of beauty


Fark user imageView Full Size


The booklet inside is superb too
 
Anokha [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
HA! Ministry before Al heard and totally ripped off Big Black. Lovely.

CSS--I bought their first album on cassette in a cutout bin at a crappy corporate record store in my hometown. The same day I also found Gang of Four's Hard,also on cassette.
 
djslowdive
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Oh fark yeah! Though, this year Everyday is March 12th
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

djslowdive: Oh fark yeah! Though, this year Everyday is March 12th


March 13th. Friday the 13th. The day everything closed.

15 days to "flatten the curve" as it were
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.