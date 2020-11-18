 Skip to content
 
(The New York Times)   In hard-hitting reporting that would make Ric Romero blush, The New York times concludes that the states that imposed the fewest restrictions now are suffering the worst outbreaks   (nytimes.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
South Dakota's mini-Trump says that's a lie.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
<you-dont-say.gif>
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Yes, but they got to see Smashmouth and you didn't.  Jealous?
 
Murkanen
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If you want to be really depressed. remember that this kind of reporting is what passes for "good" American journalism.
 
lordjupiter
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
At the risk of going Full Romero, THIS IS WHAT THEY WANT.

The infections and death are the point.

Death Cult 45...works every time.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I wihs the journalists would say, "The states that ignored the restrictions caused by the virus..." instead of making it sound like states were able to choose what the restrictions could be.
 
Skarekrough [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I was assured by my Republican friends that after the election the virus would go away and it would be all about Hunter Biden's laptop.

....is that not the case?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That is one weird hoax.
 
whatsupchuck [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The important thing to remember, while you're being intubated, is that you kept your deplorable neighbors from having to suffer the indignity of an occasional fabric covering over their toothless pieholes.
 
Edopode
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I have had it insisted to me:

"Unfortunately cases are spiking all over the planet right now.  Even in places with mask mandates and where they supposedly follow all the latest advice from scientists and medical experts.

It's almost like it's a random event that happens, and there was pretty much nothing anybody could do to stop it. "

Emphasis mine

They also went on to insist it's not any governors fault. And this was after insisting that there is exactly zero evidence the governors had caused a single extra death. And that i'm the real racist for noticing. Oh, sorry, no, this time it was me playing politics by using death as ammunition to attack politicians I don't like.

That particular person can continue to fark themselves forever. And I hope they die gasping in misery. But generally speaking, those sentiments are not unique.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
New Mexico imposed some pretty tight restrictions at the beginning of this and we're still having issues. There might be something to the east and west of us that has been negating all those
 
