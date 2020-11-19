 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Mike Pence blames public indifference coronavirus surge on media "crying wolf," assuming the wolf is in fact real and has eaten 250,000 people so far   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
58
    More: Fake  
•       •       •

809 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 19 Nov 2020 at 2:35 PM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



58 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Surely it's not the indifference that this administration and nearly every Republican has shown.  Nope.  No siree.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still beating the fake virus hoax?
 
anfrind
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Republicans always lie.
 
mainsail
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The man should be tied to a tree and covered in honey for the bears.
 
MoriartyLives
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Meanwhile shouting election fraud from every rafter is somehow not Crying Wolf.

Gotcha.
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Christ, what an asshole.

/ oblig?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

mainsail: The man should be tied to a tree and covered in honey for the bears.


Im pretty sure he would sign right up for that.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Mike "HIV Outbreak" Pence says what now?
 
Epicedion
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
250,000 was like 6 days ago, subby.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I don't know if I'd say they've "won" the war on reality - reality is remarkably hard to keep down for long - but hell if we aren't teetering on the precipice right now.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The Wolf who cried boy.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So let's see...

3,000 people die on one day, and Republicans scream "We're going to war for 20 years, spend $5 trillion, and get 4,000 more Americans killed!!!"

Now, 250,000 Americans killed, and since there's no war to declare, and no way to profit, Republicans yawn.
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Pence also told the nation's governors that the administration has "never been more prepared to fight this virus,"

Then maybe start doing it?
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark off, Pence.
 
Metastatic Capricorn
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Pence doesn't say much.   That's the only thing I like about him.
 
FlyinS
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
My aunt that died from covid will be very relieved to know.
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's truly unfathomable how far removed from reality these people are. If 70 million of us voted for these morons, then we sure got the leadership we deserved. I sure don't feel very 'American' anymore.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Except every time the media has "cried wolf" since Trump has been in office there has been an ACTUAL WOLF there.

Ignoring the fact that there was a wolf there doesn't make the "cry wolf" story appropriate.
 
jynxyu
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Pence also told the nation's governors that the administration has "never been more prepared to fight this virus,"

Pence also told the nation's governors that the administration has "never been more prepared to fight this virus,"

Second version corrected for truthiness...
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
He wasn't crying wolf. He was howling at the moon.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I dunno, Davey.  The Mr. Pence must have an in with God.

Goliath, you should know that Republicans have the best God.  Let you accumulate wealth, fark the help.  Start wars, kill the poor.  Just gotta shut down the abortion factories eventually.  That God is the coolest ever.

Uh, Davey.  I'm pretty sure their God is the same one as ours.

Then we must not be praying enough.  We gotta earn that 'fark the help' cred.

Well Davey.  You get what you pray for

Hey Goliath!  Get off me!  Red Rocket!  Red Rocket!

Bend over and pray Davey.  I'm going in dry.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

mainsail: The man should be tied to a tree and covered in honey for the bears.


and then tarred and feathered.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

stinkynuts: [Fark user image 850x741]


You sound old.
 
nytmare
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Just think, if they actually were competent and did their job they wouldn't have to constantly lie about it. But no, they have to do everything the stupid way.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

stinkynuts: [Fark user image 850x741]


Go fart in a phone booth.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

mainsail: The man should be tied to a tree and covered in honey for the bears.


He doesn't need honey.  He knows where the bears are...
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The stupid trash that are advised by pastors who have been predicting the end times, watching the date go by, and updating every few tears; all while claiming that the end is nigh because we teach evolution, no prayer in school, abortion, gays-they want you to know that crying wolf is becoming a problem.
 
Likwit
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
No. People have resigned themselves to the pandemic. The government took their jobs away, and then instead of helping them get through it they gave aid to big corporations and billionaires. The Fed printed trillions and Main Street got less than a trillion of it all told.
 
quatchi [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
LOL. Wat?

The people who downplayed the risks of the pandemic as a national political strategy and who fought aggressively over public health measures like mask wearing are now...

*checks notes*

...Accusing the people in the media who have been sounding the alarm bells for people to take it seriously...

*checks again*

...for people not taking it seriously?

That can't be right, can it?
 
Huggermugger [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
farking fake 'Christian'.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Amazing how much a "Christian" man will lie.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: [Fark user image 850x478]

Fark off, Pence.


Why do Republicans always interlace their hands in front of their genitals?
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Is this the wolf in question?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fenrir
 
mrwknd
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Malfeasance in Office is still a crime, Dereliction of Duty is still a crime, Conspiring with others to cover up facts where people have been injured or died is still a crime and are complicit in the willful act of malfeasance. Reckless endangerment, involuntary manslaughter, name it, they did it and blamed everyone else, that is criminal.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

nytmare: Just think, if they actually were competent and did their job they wouldn't have to constantly lie about it. But no, they have to do everything the stupid way.


...they are doing what they are paid to do.
Not doing their "job" is why they were given $$$$$ and elected and are still supported.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's hard to be vigilant forever, especially without a visible threat. (And a virus is not visible to most people in most of the country).
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: fiddlehead: [Fark user image 850x478]

Fark off, Pence.

Why do Republicans always interlace their hands in front of their genitals?


The same reason soccer players do.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

quatchi: LOL. Wat?

The people who downplayed the risks of the pandemic as a national political strategy and who fought aggressively over public health measures like mask wearing are now...

*checks notes*

...Accusing the people in the media who have been sounding the alarm bells for people to take it seriously...

*checks again*

...for people not taking it seriously?

That can't be right, can it?


Yes, because after "and who fought aggressively over public health measures", you left out "and who convinced everyone that the news reports were fake or politically motivated".
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If prayer worked it would be illegal.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: So let's see...

3,000 people die on one day, and Republicans scream "We're going to war for 20 years, spend $5 trillion, and get 4,000 more Americans killed!!!"

Now, 250,000 Americans killed, and since there's no war to declare, and no way to profit, Republicans yawn.


Nobody tell Corn_Fed what happened when four embassy workers were killed in Libya while a black guy was President.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Burn in Hell, phony Christian.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Republicans need the twelve step program

Step number one is admit you have a problem and seek help. I think AA suggests you seek God's help, if you're into that, which I'm pretty sure they are

They're currently on step zero: running around frothing at the mouth, yelling/threatening/pointing fingers and loudly proclaiming everyone else is the problem

Remember when Bobby Jindal suggested the Republicans should do some self-examination? Whatever happened to Bobby?

/ Bobby, are you okay, are you okay Bobby?
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The end of the article states that the refusal of Trump and Pence to concede the election and allow the transfer of leadership to take place will continue to hamper efforts to fight the virus. Put another way: Trump is killing people with all his crybaby biatching and moaning about non-existent election fraud instead of being a man and just admitting he lost the election. Absolutely disgraceful.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

stinkynuts: [Fark user image image 850x741]


Isn't Trump the one fabricating the "stolen election" meme?

Why would he want to bring back COVID?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

d23: Except every time the media has "cried wolf" since Trump has been in office there has been an ACTUAL WOLF there.

Ignoring the fact that there was a wolf there doesn't make the "cry wolf" story appropriate.


Actually it's more like a horse.

There's a Horse In The Hospital | John Mulaney | Netflix Is A Joke
Youtube JhkZMxgPxXU
 
BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: So let's see...

3,000 people die on one day, and Republicans scream "We're going to war for 20 years, spend $5 trillion, and get 4,000 more Americans killed!!!"

Now, 250,000 Americans killed, and since there's no war to declare, and no way to profit, Republicans yawn.


That might be exactly the problem. I saw something the other day that claimed one reason conservatives aren't taking the pandemic seriously is because it's passive, and that if the messaging was changed to portray the virus as an enemy actively trying to defeat us they would be more willing to take action to stop it. Basically, they get to play war.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark your 'feelings', Pence.

Not for the first time, Pence helped perpetuate an outbreak because it disproportionately affected those other people; the f*cker probably figured that it was God's will, or some shiat.

I cannot wait for this administration to be gone, but then we get to deal with these "special" folks:
Fark user imageView Full Size

/A surprising number of masks in this picture
//Not that it matters much if you're not wearing it while misting everyone around you
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

stinkynuts: [Fark user image image 850x741]


The projection is real.

Republicans: The virus isn't real.

Also republicans: democrats are politicizing this disease.
 
Displayed 50 of 58 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.