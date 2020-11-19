 Skip to content
 
(Daily Mail)   Two straight best mates 'marry' each other so they can host a 150-person school formal after-party. BRILLIANT ...or not   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure...

Fark user imageView Full Size


You know, y'all could just say that you lurve each other and just go for it.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA. The Father of one of the guys "Who is a Doctor" rushed home from "Holiday" to complain about the event.

So, this guy is a Doctor and is on a "Holiday" trip in the age of lockdown and travel restrictions and is biatching about his kids party.
Yeah...way to set an example there Dad.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
LOL that they blurred out the word 'bloody'. I guess that is a a nasty word in the UK.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The couple who will be next after they caught the bouquet:

uproxx.comView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size

They look like the the kind of guys that would f*ck a person in the ass and not even have the goddamn common courtesy to give him a reach-around.

Ill be watching you's.
 
bigbadideasinaction [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If people ever give folks in Africa a hard time for not doing the basics to stop the spread of Ebola, we have an entire year of evidence of why everywhere else is equally stupid.
 
bluenovaman [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

bigbadideasinaction: If people ever give folks in Africa a hard time for not doing the basics to stop the spread of Ebola, we have an entire year of evidence of why everywhere else is equally stupid.


My cousins in Rwanda report that they're doing a damn sight better than we are on Covid measures.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Oblig.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That's gay.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

bigbadideasinaction: If people ever give folks in Africa a hard time for not doing the basics to stop the spread of Ebola, we have an entire year of evidence of why everywhere else is equally stupid.


NEWS FLASH!

Just everyone is a hypocrite and hate being called on it.

/NEWS FLASH

Anyone that has a problem with this is either homophobic or heterophobic.
 
The Companion
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Oh a fake marriage just in time for Christmas. I have seen this movie.
 
The Martian Manhandler
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Huh. I guess that the Gays *are* trying to kill us.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What neither one of those two, who are obviously drowning in strange, could find a willing female for a non-binding partnership ceremony game?

Also, both will have successful careers as politicians or lawyers.
 
Raug the Dwarf
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PyroStock
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The Companion: Oh a fake marriage just in time for Christmas. I have seen this movie.


images.gawker.comView Full Size
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Do you know why Queensland keeps shutting their borders? This, this is why.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: What neither one of those two, who are obviously drowning in strange, could find a willing female for a non-binding partnership ceremony game?

Also, both will have successful careers as politicians or lawyers.


It's SJW chicken. If you put gay in front of some gathering, then you're a homophobe if you suggest they don't do it.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
While it is a shiatty weasel thing to do, it's not as ill-advised in Australia as it would be in the US. Their ENTIRE pandemic infections are a quarter the US daily total. Their ENTIRE death count is below the US daily average.

Australia
27,784 confirmed infections

907 deaths
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
But up to 150 guests can attend a wedding as long as the venue maintains strict social distancing protocols.

What an unbelievably stupid rule. How can you expect 150 people to maintain their distance from each other?
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

PyroStock: The Companion: Oh a fake marriage just in time for Christmas. I have seen this movie.

[images.gawker.com image 459x509]


Huh, the version I saw was on Pornhub
 
Salmon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: But up to 150 guests can attend a wedding as long as the venue maintains strict social distancing protocols.

What an unbelievably stupid rule. How can you expect 150 people to maintain their distance from each other?


sounds like something someone with a small backyard would say.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dothemath: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x632]
They look like the the kind of guys that would f*ck a person in the ass and not even have the goddamn common courtesy to give him a reach-around.

Ill be watching you's.


With that hair the one on the left looks like he's about to ass fark a crocodilian!
 
godxam
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
yes these restrictions are put in place just to be mean and controlling.
 
