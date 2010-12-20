 Skip to content
(WPXI.com)   Using hand sanitizer around a fire pit may have undesirable results   (wpxi.com) divider line
21
    PSA  
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And guess what? Depending on what active ingredient is used as the sanitizing agent, it can burn with an almost invisible flame.
 
tuxq
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It was only a matter of time until this became an epidemic of the pandemic. Just wait til' grandma has all the grand children huddled around the fireplace.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The cause of most accidental fires...

You guessed it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Always twirling, twirling, twirling towards freedom!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

sdd2000: And guess what? Depending on what active ingredient is used as the sanitizing agent, it can burn with an almost invisible flame.


Uh, no. That would be methanol, which is very much NOT safe to use in hand sanitizer. Yes, it will seep through your skin and poison you. I recall a lot of batches of hand sanitizer had to be recalled earlier this year because some idiots decided to us that stuff to denature the ethanol.
 
EL EM [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You're gonna burn burn burn burn to the wick.
Barracuda.
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
giantbomb1.cbsistatic.comView Full Size


FLAME ON!!!
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Very much like napalm - the way it reacted it splattered and exploded in a general direction and unfortunately I was in that direction." LaRose's leg and shorts caught on fire, causing third-degree burns.

WTF does a college freshman know about napalm?

Call of Duty much bro?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: "Very much like napalm - the way it reacted it splattered and exploded in a general direction and unfortunately I was in that direction." LaRose's leg and shorts caught on fire, causing third-degree burns.

WTF does a college freshman know about napalm?

Call of Duty much bro?

[Fark user image 300x168]


I dont think you need to have incinerated a Vietnamese village to understand the basic physical principles of gas jelly.
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Riche: sdd2000: And guess what? Depending on what active ingredient is used as the sanitizing agent, it can burn with an almost invisible flame.

Uh, no. That would be methanol, which is very much NOT safe to use in hand sanitizer. Yes, it will seep through your skin and poison you. I recall a lot of batches of hand sanitizer had to be recalled earlier this year because some idiots decided to us that stuff to denature the ethanol.


Ethanol Fires, otherwise known as "invisible fire" is very dangerous. Ethanol burns a blue flame and smokeless..... and are darn near invisible to the naked eye. If you cannot see it, you could very easily find yourself enveloped in fire before you realize it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dwlah [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Up until a couple of months ago We would put hand sanitizers wherever someone wanted one Now they have to get any new installs approved by the safety dept
No need for new ones now they are like trash cans at disneyworld One every few feet
 
JoePip
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Used to light my hands of fire all the time using bug spray. It's really not that big a deal. Only hurst a little if you let it burn out, and not at all if you slap it out.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

sdd2000: Riche: sdd2000: And guess what? Depending on what active ingredient is used as the sanitizing agent, it can burn with an almost invisible flame.

Uh, no. That would be methanol, which is very much NOT safe to use in hand sanitizer. Yes, it will seep through your skin and poison you. I recall a lot of batches of hand sanitizer had to be recalled earlier this year because some idiots decided to us that stuff to denature the ethanol.

Ethanol Fires, otherwise known as "invisible fire" is very dangerous. Ethanol burns a blue flame and smokeless..... and are darn near invisible to the naked eye. If you cannot see it, you could very easily find yourself enveloped in fire before you realize it.

[Fark user image 648x214]


Reminds me of the way we used to test our moonshine.

If it burns any color but blue, do not drink.

/redneck spectroscopy
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
There have always been apocryphal tales of people lighting their hands on fire when lighting cigarettes after using hand sanitizer.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dothemath: maxandgrinch: "Very much like napalm - the way it reacted it splattered and exploded in a general direction and unfortunately I was in that direction." LaRose's leg and shorts caught on fire, causing third-degree burns.

WTF does a college freshman know about napalm?

Call of Duty much bro?

[Fark user image 300x168]

I dont think you need to have incinerated a Vietnamese village to understand the basic physical principles of gas jelly.


😁🤭😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🦅
 
good_2_go
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Survivorman | Season 2 | Episode 3 | Labrador | Les Stroud
Youtube 40E-KLYJngQ
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

bughunter: sdd2000: Riche: sdd2000: And guess what? Depending on what active ingredient is used as the sanitizing agent, it can burn with an almost invisible flame.

Uh, no. That would be methanol, which is very much NOT safe to use in hand sanitizer. Yes, it will seep through your skin and poison you. I recall a lot of batches of hand sanitizer had to be recalled earlier this year because some idiots decided to us that stuff to denature the ethanol.

Ethanol Fires, otherwise known as "invisible fire" is very dangerous. Ethanol burns a blue flame and smokeless..... and are darn near invisible to the naked eye. If you cannot see it, you could very easily find yourself enveloped in fire before you realize it.

[Fark user image 648x214]

Reminds me of the way we used to test our moonshine.

If it burns any color but blue, do not drink.

/redneck spectroscopy


There actually were some "rocket surgeons" who used that method and did not wait till that very faint blue flame had gone out and also didn't comprehend that the jar that they had done their test in was going to be extremely hot. I will let you guess the result when the jar that was used was dropped by their legs.  Third degree burns and skin grafts on your legs are not fun.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

sdd2000: Riche: sdd2000: And guess what? Depending on what active ingredient is used as the sanitizing agent, it can burn with an almost invisible flame.

Uh, no. That would be methanol, which is very much NOT safe to use in hand sanitizer. Yes, it will seep through your skin and poison you. I recall a lot of batches of hand sanitizer had to be recalled earlier this year because some idiots decided to us that stuff to denature the ethanol.

Ethanol Fires, otherwise known as "invisible fire" is very dangerous. Ethanol burns a blue flame and smokeless..... and are darn near invisible to the naked eye. If you cannot see it, you could very easily find yourself enveloped in fire before you realize it.

[Fark user image image 648x214]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Having used more than a few of these at banquets, I can testify they can look invisible after the flame goes down a bit (but certainly not out).
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

sdd2000: bughunter: sdd2000: Riche: sdd2000: And guess what? Depending on what active ingredient is used as the sanitizing agent, it can burn with an almost invisible flame.

Uh, no. That would be methanol, which is very much NOT safe to use in hand sanitizer. Yes, it will seep through your skin and poison you. I recall a lot of batches of hand sanitizer had to be recalled earlier this year because some idiots decided to us that stuff to denature the ethanol.

Ethanol Fires, otherwise known as "invisible fire" is very dangerous. Ethanol burns a blue flame and smokeless..... and are darn near invisible to the naked eye. If you cannot see it, you could very easily find yourself enveloped in fire before you realize it.

[Fark user image 648x214]

Reminds me of the way we used to test our moonshine.

If it burns any color but blue, do not drink.

/redneck spectroscopy

There actually were some "rocket surgeons" who used that method and did not wait till that very faint blue flame had gone out and also didn't comprehend that the jar that they had done their test in was going to be extremely hot. I will let you guess the result when the jar that was used was dropped by their legs.  Third degree burns and skin grafts on your legs are not fun.


The real alkies knew to use the lid for the test, not the jar.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Also, my roommate in college had nasty 3rd degrees burn scars all over his back from falling into a fire pit while drunk in high school.

So be careful mixing that kind of alcohol around a fire pit too.
 
