(Smithsonian Magazine)   Thanksgiving 1926, and time for President Coolidge to pardon Rebecca, the Thanksgiving raccoon   (smithsonianmag.com) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
@BeckyWithTheGoodHare: Coolidge is the suxxorz worst prez evar!!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Trump isn't going to pardon this year's turkeys unless they do him a favor.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
FTA:
Instead of stewing the animal or releasing it into the wild, the Coolidges adopted the raccoon as a family pet. The family named the animal Rebecca and even gave her a nice collar at Christmas. (The president's son John received his own trendy raccoon coat that same year.)

Rebecca was an essential member of the Coolidge administration for the remainder of the president's term. She enjoyed walks on the lawn, attended the White House's annual Easter egg roll and even accompanied the first family on a vacation to the Black Hills of South Dakota. Known to make daring breaks from her Washington, D.C. home, Rebecca was caught rummaging around local garbage cans multiple times.

Have you ever seen a shaved or skinned raccoon? Not a lot of meat there. A raccoon raised by hand is kind of safe and more dynamic than an opossum. When there's plenty of food around, raccoons and cats seem to respect another for their powers of observation and causality, but neither are as observant as parrots commonly bred for captivity.

I once amused two parrots with the responses elicited from cats chasing a laser pointer.
 
