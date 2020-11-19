 Skip to content
 
(WCNC Charlotte)   Matthew McConaughey says he'd consider running for governor in Texas   (wcnc.com) divider line
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas could do a lot worse and has. The last decent governor of Texas was Governor Ann. I miss her.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do we really want another actor running for office?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he ran and won, his victory speech should just be "Alright, alright, alright!"
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love that guy... as an actor and someone I'd want to drink and smoke with... but as Governor?

Yeah, no.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has anyone asked him to?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sdd2000: Texas could do a lot worse and has. The last decent governor of Texas was Governor Ann. I miss her.

[Fark user image 647x920]


She is my idea of a Democrat and Weld/William Cohen are my ideas of Republicans.

I'm a f*cking antique.
 
Screaming Candle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No.  Just no.
 
Screaming Candle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Screaming Candle: No.  Just no.


Let me amend that with "fark no" and a hearty "Run for mayor or something and win and govern well"
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: sdd2000: Texas could do a lot worse and has. The last decent governor of Texas was Governor Ann. I miss her.

[Fark user image 647x920]

She is my idea of a Democrat and Weld/William Cohen are my ideas of Republicans.

I'm a f*cking antique.


I must be even older as my idea of Republican is someone like Jacob Javits or Nelson Rockefeller
 
Champion of the Sun [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Americans are star farkers and it's probably the only way to win these seats.

He's a real one, so why not
 
Kirzania [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm still mad Kinky didn't win, sooo...
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank god.  Yes please run.  You won't have time to make more subpar movies.
 
deanis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF, just no. When will we have normal people in office?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a lifelong Texan who went to HS in Austin and loves his movies and digs his whole vibe, even those Lincoln ads, let me just say NO THANKS.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What does he even stand for?

From TFA: ... McConaughey said on "The Hugh Hewitt Show" podcast.

Forget my question, I don't think I want to know.
 
boohyah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know what I love about these state governors? I get older and they stay the same age..... Nah that doesn't quite work....
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll bet he could do a lot better than Mr. 'D' in Meats.

/Abbott sucks too

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Dinki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

deanis: WTF, just no. When will we have normal people in office?


You mean like shady real estate developers from NYC?
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if he would encourage most texans to commit suicide, it would be a good thing.
 
shill1253
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Champion of the Sun: Americans are star farkers and it's probably the only way to win these seats.

He's a real one, so why not


Starfuckers, Inc.
Youtube dxjry1KS-pg
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dinki: deanis: WTF, just no. When will we have normal people in office?

You mean like shady real estate developers from NYC?


I don't think anyone accuses that real estate developer guy from NYC as being "normal".
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: If he ran and won, his victory speech should just be "Alright, alright, alright!"


And that should be followed with him leaning to the Texas AG and asking, "do you have any weed?", and when the AG responds with "no", he says back, "that's alright....but it'd be a lot cooler if you did".
 
saywhonow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure. Why not. This timeline is pretty farked anyway
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He doesn't come across as a very bright guy in the interviews I've seen. He's just like the characters he plays. Even when he plays an engineer/astronaut he still sounds like moron.
 
JimmyTheHutt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Screaming Candle: No.  Just no.


Especially because he's a Republican.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i welcome our buck-nekked-3 AM-backyard-bongo-playing governors. with great enthusiasm!

actually, i've seen a few interviews with him this past week, he's on a (virtual) book tour for his autobiography, and he comes off as intelligent, genuine, capable of self-deprecating humor, and a good dad.

and people who can laugh at themselves tend to be OK people.

i'd vote for him.
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*shrug* America and Texas especially have done worse. Hell, they have worse right now. Any step in the right direction is a good step. If this is the best one they can make when Abbot's up for reelection, so be it.
 
boohyah
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shill1253: Champion of the Sun: Americans are star farkers and it's probably the only way to win these seats.

He's a real one, so why not

[YouTube video: Starfarkers, Inc.]


Best song about Courtney Love
 
imbrial [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirEattonHogg: Thank god.  Yes please run.  You won't have time to make more subpar movies.


"Serenity" is awesome if you watch it while huffing freon with a bungee cord wrapped around your balls.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

deanis: WTF, just no. When will we have normal people in office?


How boring.  We get a bit of Hollywood in our state politics.  And actor or actress [insert name] played someone smart in the movies or said something clever on Twitter so he/she must be very smart and qualified for public office.

The obsession of America for celebrity worship.

Can't wait for a Youtube "celebrity" to become the 55th President of the United States.
 
holyflurkingschnitt [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Do we really want another actor running for office?


He's a panty dropper, it'll be fine. And texas could get legal weed!
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

deanis: WTF, just no. When will we have normal people in office?


Don't hold your breath. I'm afraid we're well past that point. Zuck out front shoulda told you.
 
deanis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dinki: deanis: WTF, just no. When will we have normal people in office?

You mean like shady real estate developers from NYC?


Is that normal where you're from?
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shill1253: Champion of the Sun: Americans are star farkers and it's probably the only way to win these seats.

He's a real one, so why not

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/dxjry1KS​-pg]






The Rolling Stones Star Star (Starfucker) (Uncensored)
Youtube iudmMgbAAmI
 
quatchi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about no?

I mean he would probably an improvement over what Texas has now but it would still be dumb AF.

His political musings have all the sophistication and depth of a Jaden Smith tweet.
 
deanis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirEattonHogg: deanis: WTF, just no. When will we have normal people in office?

How boring.  We get a bit of Hollywood in our state politics.  And actor or actress [insert name] played someone smart in the movies or said something clever on Twitter so he/she must be very smart and qualified for public office.

The obsession of America for celebrity worship.

Can't wait for a Youtube "celebrity" to become the 55th President of the United States.


It's gonna be the kid who opens up toys isnt it?
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

holyflurkingschnitt: Nadie_AZ: Do we really want another actor running for office?

He's a panty dropper, it'll be fine. And texas could get legal weed!


I think we need slightly higher standards.
 
Yeast No 7
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was funnier yesterday.

PanicAttack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's more than Abbot can do

/window seat, smoking section, bring me a scotch
 
Dinki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

deanis: Dinki: deanis: WTF, just no. When will we have normal people in office?

You mean like shady real estate developers from NYC?

Is that normal where you're from?


SirEattonHogg: Dinki: deanis: WTF, just no. When will we have normal people in office?

You mean like shady real estate developers from NYC?

I don't think anyone accuses that real estate developer guy from NYC as being "normal".


Actually, I'm willing to bet that many of T****s supporters think exactly that.
 
mathamagical [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To all of you saying "god no!" Please put this in context with our last few governors. It would be a marked improvement to not have a blatant criminal.
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Narcissist test question 1.

Do you wear deodorant?
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: I love that guy... as an actor and someone I'd want to drink and smoke with... but as Governor?

Yeah, no.


If the choice were between McConaughey and Abbott, I'd pick McConaughey without hesitation.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone would be better than that f****** corrupt turd Texas is currently settled with.
 
bluenovaman [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
McConaughey vs Abbot...I'm voting McConaughey all day long.  He might not be the greatest but he seems to care about other people and has been doing good works for others using his fame.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unfortunately, thanks to our 2-party system, just getting somebody "better than what we have now" is not a step in the right direction.
If a mediocre Democrat gets into office, for example, nobody better will come along until that person is gone.
 
i state your name
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: If he ran and won, his victory speech should just be "Alright, alright, alright!"


How was "Alright, alright, alright" not the boobies?
 
