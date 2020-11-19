 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Fark-ready headline "It was not our intention to install Christmas lights that remind people of a penis". Oh, those wacky Belgians   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
More proof that most of society never matures beyond the 14-year old boy level.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Belgians famously erect penii in public spaces.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


i don't know what you are talking about.  you just have a dirty mind
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it wasn't their intention, why did they install a bunch of penis lights?
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

O come, all ye faithful
Joyful and triumphant
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stupid and sexy Flanders

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a problem with Brighton's Christmas lights
Youtube gCgV-FnEcGQ
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we say that word in polite company?

Belgium?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aren't the balls supposed to be blue?
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am setting up some Christmas lights this afternoon.  I will have to make sure that I don't arrange them to anything remotely resembling a penis.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You have to be very careful about how you put christmas lights on a palm tree as well.
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tokinGLX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
msinquefield
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
freetomato
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, in Paris.....
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Armyrec1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dangit, now I want Belgian beer.

/ to be fair I always want Belgian beer
 
morg
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size

Wow, how did they get pictures of my penis?

/Sometimes a Christmas light is just a Christmas light.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

I've heard of blue balls, but blue head? I think you need to see a doctor.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

This
But Daily Mail has gotten the clicks for it.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

My head was blued last night.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Yeah that's a stretch
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Seriously. I'm almost 65 and I still chuckle when I see or hear a reference to Assawoman Bay (on the eastern shore of MD)
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ok yeah ha ha funny sure.
But, after this year, don't you think we could use some Christmas penis?
 
redonkulon [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Man, that is some funny shiat
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sometimes a cigar is just a cigar. --Monica Lewinsky
 
redonkulon [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

in WA
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
redonkulon [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

"Anything's a dildo if you try hard enough" - Bill Clinton
 
redonkulon [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Man, They should leave that up as a tourist destination. For sure, that has got to be the worlds biggest butt plug. Maybe some podunk Trumper tree farm could buy it for marketing purposes.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Those are circumcised Christmas lights, so it's all good.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's those mother-f**king Freudians
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Everything looks like a penis if you are horny enough
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Try
Pen Island Pens
s­al­es­[nospam-﹫-backwards]dnal­s­i­n­ep­*net
 
fredsnake
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.