(Axios)   The Thanksgiving turkey is stuffed with the Covid and ready to explode once the plague rats stick it in the oven   (axios.com) divider line
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did subby also see that recipe for popcorn stuffing that doubles as a timer on the turkey?
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
American Exceptionalism: we can be dumb as shiat and still get by because we're Americans

2020: Not so fast
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That's nothing.  Just wait until the post-Christmas timebomb after Thanksgiving causes its surge.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: That's nothing.  Just wait until the post-Christmas timebomb after Thanksgiving causes its surge.


And it will be Biden's fault because he didn't fix it.

/reality didn't stop people from blaming Obama for the Katrina response
 
LaBlueSkuld
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm so glad my mom is on board for cancelling.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
2021 is going to start off reeeeeally rocky. Stay safe, all.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

harleyquinnical: Did subby also see that recipe for popcorn stuffing that doubles as a timer on the turkey?


This one? https://www.recipetips.com/recip​e-card​s/t--159071/popcorn-stuffing.asp
 
Lumbar Puncture [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
And since they're not going to pass any COVID relief through Congress this is going to be a rough winter. Stay safe out there folks.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's already exploding NOW. Thanksgiving is going to be the thermonuclear secondary stage igniting.
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Jadedgrl [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My mother told the covidiots in the family that dinner was cancelled. Instead it will just be my parents and me and my brother. We all stay at home except for essential grocery runs and always wear our masks. I'm looking forward to it.
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The holiday is usually full of stress and arguments, so I'm okay with sitting one out.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I was relieved my brother and his husband are not hosting a Thanksgiving dinner. They love hosting parties, and they were having occasional neighborhood get-togethers through the fall.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Just stay the fark home and worry about you and yours. It's all we can really do at this point. fark the farking farkers.
 
schubie
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Trumpers are now in the "everyone is going to get it eventually, may as well deep fry a turkey" stage of it.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I wonder what Brian Boitano would do.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ah Thanksgiving, a magic holiday. It gives 10X the love in loving families and 10X the dysfunction in dysfunctional families.
 
lectos
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

schubie: Trumpers are now in the "everyone is going to get it eventually, may as well deep fry a turkey" stage of it.


They may just eat the turkey meat raw.  "Germs aren't real!  Libs making me cook meat.  Salmonella is freedoms!"
 
