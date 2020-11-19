 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC)   US unemployment picks up as the numbers of cases rise. *cough*You can't explain that*cough*   (cnbc.com) divider line
5
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

131 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 19 Nov 2020 at 10:21 AM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You can explain it. Look three threads down.
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Eventually, if everyone loses their jobs, new jobless claims would fall to 0.

A great economy!!!
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Typical liberal media hoax.

COVID disappeared on election day, just as foreseen by Tucker Carlson and the sentient tissue mass that lives on his testicles and telepathically feeds him political predictions, sartorial advice and hints about which one of the neighbor girls might have a panty drawer close to an unlocked window.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: You can explain it. Look three threads down.


Teacher fired for flashing her tits at a HS prom? That can't be statistically significant.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's almost as if it doesn't help to focus on the economic impact of the pandemic while ignoring everything else about it.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.