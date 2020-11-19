 Skip to content
 
(McSweeney's)   "Time means nothing now," said Toad. "It's just the thing that happens between snacks"   (mcsweeneys.net) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This is pretty epic. I almost want to print this for my kids.

/og Arnold Lobel fan
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's not news, it's...
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Dafuq is this garbage??
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: This is pretty epic. I almost want to print this for my kids.

/og Arnold Lobel fan


It really needs the illustrations to go with it,
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Clearly there are people in this thread who had terrible, terrible childhoods.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The human condition can't be completely without hope as long as McSweeney's is still good.
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: NikolaiFarkoff: This is pretty epic. I almost want to print this for my kids.

/og Arnold Lobel fan

It really needs the illustrations to go with it,


Came here to say this.

An illustration of the illustrator:

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


For the weirdly deprived people in the thread: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki​/Frog_and​_Toad
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Toad changed into his work pajamas.

LOL
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Dafuq is this garbage??


A filter to weed out sad childhoods.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Optimal_Illusion: Dr Jack Badofsky: Dafuq is this garbage??

A filter to weed out sad childhoods.


Oh.  Sorry your childhood sucked so bad.
 
TheAlgebraist [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Clearly there are people in this thread who had terrible, terrible childhoods.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Optimal_Illusion: Dr Jack Badofsky: Dafuq is this garbage??

A filter to weed out sad childhoods.

Oh.  Sorry your childhood sucked so bad.


I cut myself on the edges of this post.
 
schubie
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
She got the voices just right. I know this because I just read it to my 9 year old using my Frog and Toad voices and it was perfect.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Optimal_Illusion: Dr Jack Badofsky: Dafuq is this garbage??

A filter to weed out sad childhoods.

Oh.  Sorry your childhood sucked so bad.


Edgy, bro. You're far too cool for us.
 
DorkusThe2nd
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Round is a beautiful shape," said Toad.
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Subby, I'm confused about one thing...what's between snacks? Because last time I checked...
 
noitsnot
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If they hadn't encountered the turtle at the beach, I'd totally say it was Mitch McConnell, but he'd never go to the beach.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

khatores: Subby, I'm confused about one thing...what's between snacks? Because last time I checked...


Shopping for more snacks?
 
