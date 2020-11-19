 Skip to content
 
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Florida Mom knocks at stranger's door at night, hands off her baby to resident, then abandons child there with soiled diaper, empty baby bottle, half can of formula, raging case of scabies. The Ring is there   (wfla.com) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ultra-late-term abortion. This is what would keep happening if we had delayed ACB's confirmation!!1
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kelley was ultimately charged with child neglect and child desertion.

No doubt the "correct" charge but is that all we know how to do in such a situation?
 
colinspooky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not such a stranger, as it turns out
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Probably late for her shift at "Jugg-Store Cowboys".
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Not to endorse this, per se, but I'd rather people do this than just leave the kid alone or next to a dumpster.
 
holyflurkingschnitt [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Take them to a hospital that can get you both into the system for help.
 
