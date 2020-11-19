 Skip to content
 
(Tampa Bay Times)   It's a federal crime to harass a manatee, as Florida Man finds out
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dugong : animated music video : MrWeebl
Youtube YXm1ICO8Nec
 
FirstNationalBastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You want to get away with crimes, betray your country at the behest of a president.
 
vsavatar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's also a federal crime to molest one.
 
mchaboud
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Community service?!  That's it?

I poked a manatee with my rod and ended up on a registry for life!
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It actually does look like he unstuck something from the manatee, although I really think he was just giving it skritches (which they don't seem to like).  And it also looks like someone is stalking him with a drone.  Legal to use a drone that way, I reckon, but it's assholish.

https://myq105.com/2020/11/18/tampa-f​e​deral-court-sentences-boat-captain-for​-poking-manatee/

If this is the kind of evil people go nuts over they clearly don't have enough real things to worry about.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Anyone know the statue of limitations on his crime? Asking for a friend....(maybe).
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
They should try him in The Hague for crimes against huge manatees.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
But it was true! His momma WAS fat!
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I've had a few encounters with manatees, but I'd never want to touch one, fishing rod or not. One followed me under my kayak for a while and I was careful not to hit it with my paddle, but I was scared it would rise up and tip me over!
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: Anyone know the statue of limitations on his crime? Asking for a friend....(maybe).


Depends.  From a legal perspective or internet lynch mob perspective?  The latter is forever.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Womanatee #MeToo
 
facisto
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Dr. Katz: Jim Gaffigan's Manatee
Youtube tM_lrK4upvw
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: It actually does look like he unstuck something from the manatee, although I really think he was just giving it skritches (which they don't seem to like).  And it also looks like someone is stalking him with a drone.  Legal to use a drone that way, I reckon, but it's assholish.

https://myq105.com/2020/11/18/tampa-fe​deral-court-sentences-boat-captain-for​-poking-manatee/

If this is the kind of evil people go nuts over they clearly don't have enough real things to worry about.


What manatees DO like is fresh water.  My parents used to live on the Atlantic side on a canal, and they told me, if you see a manatee (look for swirls on the surface), just take the garden hose out and let it run into the water.  Sure enough, this ginormous oaf of a waterbeast ambles on over and starts lapping at the water.  He/she loved it!
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I want to cuddle a baby manatee
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Are you prepared to be so devastated into the abysmal plane human?
images2.minutemediacdn.comView Full Size
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
ok. all yall that make fun of Chris Christie I expect you to turn your selves in.
 
JaCiNto
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Last time I was in Weeki Wachi I had a manatee rub up against my kayak. Repeatedly.  I guess I better turn myself in...
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Asking for a friend.  What does it mean by "harass a manatee"?

They may or may not want to strap 2 manatee to their feet and ride them like water skis... or aquamarine riding dolphins from the older comics.

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
How about implying sealions?
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: NotThatGuyAgain: It actually does look like he unstuck something from the manatee, although I really think he was just giving it skritches (which they don't seem to like).  And it also looks like someone is stalking him with a drone.  Legal to use a drone that way, I reckon, but it's assholish.

https://myq105.com/2020/11/18/tampa-fe​deral-court-sentences-boat-captain-for​-poking-manatee/

If this is the kind of evil people go nuts over they clearly don't have enough real things to worry about.

What manatees DO like is fresh water.  My parents used to live on the Atlantic side on a canal, and they told me, if you see a manatee (look for swirls on the surface), just take the garden hose out and let it run into the water.  Sure enough, this ginormous oaf of a waterbeast ambles on over and starts lapping at the water.  He/she loved it!


Thats awesome and seeing that would make me chuckle
 
keldaria
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

mchaboud: Community service?!  That's it?

I poked a manatee with my rod and ended up on a registry for life!


That's because you were charged with sexual assault.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That is a very long-winded article full of BS, just to say a guy broke the law and has to do community service for it.
 
The Red Zone [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: Anyone know the statue of limitations on his crime? Asking for a friend....(maybe).


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KamikazeCraig [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

edmo: You want to get away with crimes, betray your country at the behest of a president.


so tiresome ... let him out of your head and give yourself a break

/just one thread un-polluted by this shiat
//is that too much to ask
 
Begoggle
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

KamikazeCraig: edmo: You want to get away with crimes, betray your country at the behest of a president.

so tiresome ... let him out of your head and give yourself a break

/just one thread un-polluted by this shiat
//is that too much to ask


And there are always people like you here defending Republicans.
If there weren't it wouldn't be a problem.
 
TheGreatGazoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm surprised it wasn't the FAA coming down on him like a bag of hammers for trying to take down a drone.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

KamikazeCraig: edmo: You want to get away with crimes, betray your country at the behest of a president.

so tiresome ... let him out of your head and give yourself a break

/just one thread un-polluted by this shiat
//is that too much to ask


No, it's not.   But there are way too many damaged people on Fark.

Hey, Mods!  If we start reporting these as threadjacking, which is against the rules:

https://www.fark.com/farq/posting/
Threadjacking
Keep your posts on topic. Attempts to derail the thread by bringing up old threads, other topics, or users you dislike will be removed. If you want to talk about something else, submit another thread.

Will you take action?
 
Migrating Coconut
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

berylman: Are you prepared to be so devastated into the abysmal plane human?
[images2.minutemediacdn.com image 850x476]


I see plans within plans.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dittybopper: KamikazeCraig: edmo: You want to get away with crimes, betray your country at the behest of a president.

so tiresome ... let him out of your head and give yourself a break

/just one thread un-polluted by this shiat
//is that too much to ask

No, it's not.   But there are way too many damaged people on Fark.

Hey, Mods!  If we start reporting these as threadjacking, which is against the rules:

https://www.fark.com/farq/posting/
Threadjacking
Keep your posts on topic. Attempts to derail the thread by bringing up old threads, other topics, or users you dislike will be removed. If you want to talk about something else, submit another thread.

Will you take action?


If they took action you would have been gone a long time ago.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
also obligatory.

memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Luckily, it's not a federal crime for MAGholes to tamper with elections. We really dodged a bullet there.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
KamikazeCraig [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Begoggle: KamikazeCraig: edmo: You want to get away with crimes, betray your country at the behest of a president.

so tiresome ... let him out of your head and give yourself a break

/just one thread un-polluted by this shiat
//is that too much to ask

And there are always people like you here defending Republicans.
If there weren't it wouldn't be a problem.


I'm not defending Republicans, I'm defending my right to talk about glorious sea-cows -- or anything, really -- without partisan bullshiate hijacking of the comments.

Our system only works with both sides in various forms of balance and counter-balance. Anybody that labels either side as universally evil is in fact the problem.

Fark off with the edgy tiresome political whining on every damn thread.

/get off my damn lawn
 
Flappyhead [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Manatees are awesome.  That is all.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: NotThatGuyAgain: It actually does look like he unstuck something from the manatee, although I really think he was just giving it skritches (which they don't seem to like).  And it also looks like someone is stalking him with a drone.  Legal to use a drone that way, I reckon, but it's assholish.

https://myq105.com/2020/11/18/tampa-fe​deral-court-sentences-boat-captain-for​-poking-manatee/

If this is the kind of evil people go nuts over they clearly don't have enough real things to worry about.

What manatees DO like is fresh water.  My parents used to live on the Atlantic side on a canal, and they told me, if you see a manatee (look for swirls on the surface), just take the garden hose out and let it run into the water.  Sure enough, this ginormous oaf of a waterbeast ambles on over and starts lapping at the water.  He/she loved it!


Yep.  I lived in Florida for about 25 years, love manatees.  Except when you paddle a kayak right over a submerged one and it freaks out and knocks you out of your kayak (my first thought was gator, lol).

Now if people would stop feeding them lettuce...sigh
 
