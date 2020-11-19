 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Anyone missing a jar containing a piece of heart? If you are, please contact this woman who moved into your old house. She is wondering how you could forget it   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Partial heart in a jar? I think it might have a link to the past
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bikkurikun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could be Erma Franklin's. Or maybe Janis Joplin.

Erma Franklin-Piece Of My Heart
Youtube kUM161EgKdI
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh Doctor, please help me, I'm damaged.
 
ar393
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bikkurikun: Could be Erma Franklin's. Or maybe Janis Joplin.

[YouTube video: Erma Franklin-Piece Of My Heart]


christina perri - jar of hearts (10th anniversary acoustic performance)
Youtube 58eeeYi7yNg
 
NewWorldDan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Might belong to this guy
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sachlpch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think you'll have to find her long lost love and reunite them after finding her 6 lost dogs wandering around the castle, only then will you be worthy of the heart container
 
Sushi and the Banshees
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was soooo hoping this took place in San Francisco.


(Y'all too young to get that.)
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
real life Zelda?
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ar393: bikkurikun: Could be Erma Franklin's. Or maybe Janis Joplin.

[YouTube video: Erma Franklin-Piece Of My Heart]

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/58eeeYi7​yNg?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Ten years since that godawful song came out?  I have to turn the radio down whenever it comes on in the office.  I can't handle the screeching
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aw, man, thanks, you're a life-saver.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Johnny Bananapeel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A valve in a jar freaked her out? Better not take her to the Asian market then...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
holdmybones
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

bikkurikun: Could be Erma Franklin's. Or maybe Janis Joplin.

[YouTube video: Erma Franklin-Piece Of My Heart]


Let's give proper credit to the original artist.

Faith Hill - "Piece Of My Heart" (Official Video)
Youtube qPseJvXVVfo
 
orbister
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
A friend of mine had a heart valve replaced a few years back. They gave him the original to keep - it's in a jar on his desk.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Sushi and the Banshees: I was soooo hoping this took place in San Francisco.


(Y'all too young to get that.)


I came here to make a comment like this.

Fark does not disappoint.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
When my old university was renovating one of their medical science buildings they found lot's of long lost specimen jars with human body parts. They even found a whole cadaver buried under old equipment in a storage room.

/When they did the Chemistry building they found a lot of those old round bottom storage flasks that were full of explosives, also abandoned.

//After the Chemistry renovation they introduced new rules about cleaning out storage rooms on a regular basis and disposing of old equipment rather than storing it for its future antique value.
 
NewWorldDan
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

PoweredByIrony: Sushi and the Banshees: I was soooo hoping this took place in San Francisco.


(Y'all too young to get that.)

I came here to make a comment like this.

Fark does not disappoint.


Fark is essentially an internet version of oral tradition.  It's a memes of preserving our collective culture and memories.  And snarking on everything.  So much snark.  And puns.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NewWorldDan: PoweredByIrony: Sushi and the Banshees: I was soooo hoping this took place in San Francisco.


(Y'all too young to get that.)

I came here to make a comment like this.

Fark does not disappoint.

Fark is essentially an internet version of oral tradition.  It's a memes of preserving our collective culture and memories.  And snarking on everything.  So much snark.  And puns.


I suspect that was supposed to be 'means' but damn if that isn't beautifully apt.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NewWorldDan: PoweredByIrony: Sushi and the Banshees: I was soooo hoping this took place in San Francisco.


(Y'all too young to get that.)

I came here to make a comment like this.

Fark does not disappoint.

Fark is essentially an internet version of oral tradition.  It's a memes of preserving our collective culture and memories.  And snarking on everything.  So much snark.  And puns.


You jumped the snark on this one.
 
manitobamadman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

macadamnut: Oh Doctor, please help me, I'm damaged.


One of my favourite stones tunes 👍
 
dittybopper
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Sushi and the Banshees: I was soooo hoping this took place in San Francisco.


(Y'all too young to get that.)


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
