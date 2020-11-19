 Skip to content
 
(The Lily)   Nurses urge Americans to listen to lockdown rules and safety precautions over Covid-19; "we didn't go to medical school to be martyrs"   (thelily.com) divider line
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We need a National Coronavirus Memorial. We made the exact god-damned mistakes that were made in 1918. We need to remember what mistakes like that cost. We need to remember what happens when our federal institutions are hobbled by tax cuts. Most of all, we need to remember that it did not need to be this bad.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perhaps in 2021 we'll get some national leadership on the issue.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Perhaps in 2021 we'll get some national leadership on the issue.


What will be most striking is whether it will truly change anything quickly; and if it does, how will everyone argue over how to take credit (or assign blame) for it? No matter what happens, it's guaranteed to be a media circus. "Biden didn't really do anything, Trump got the ball rolling!" vs "Biden saved my puppy from getting hit by a car!"

That happens every presidential cycle, regardless of party, but it's usually about the economy.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Perhaps in 2021 we'll get some national leadership on the issue.


Yes, but then half of the country will Resist to own the libs and then say "But I thought you libs liked to resist.  Hypocrite much?  Owned!"
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lectos
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Perhaps in 2021 we'll get some national leadership on the issue.


flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Yeah, the nurses actually didn't go to medical school...

/Listen to the nurses anyway jackasses
//trust the hack farking docs about as far as u can throw them tho...
///Family full of nurses
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

flappy_penguin: Yeah, the nurses actually didn't go to medical school...

/Listen to the nurses anyway jackasses
//trust the hack farking docs about as far as u can throw them tho...
///Family full of nurses


WastrelWay
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Perhaps in 2021 we'll get some national leadership on the issue.


Do you favor a nationwide lockdown? Do you realize that the federal government lacks the power to do that?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

flappy_penguin: Yeah, the nurses actually didn't go to medical school...


Subby misquoted the article.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Rucker10
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wouldn't be terrible if folks who are Covid deniers were turned away if it came to be that they became sick.

Or we could treat them in a similar fashion to the way we treated German civilians in WW2. Here's your shovel asshole.
 
Froman
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
There's one correction: on the interpretation of Jodi Doering's tweets, they weren't denying it up "until" being intubated, they were denying it right up through the point where being intubated stopped them talking. They're denying it through intensive care and death.
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
But some of the fark Covidiots would write: "it isn't as bad as we thought it was and that most of us are going to be ok."
 
hoyt clagwell
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

flappy_penguin: Yeah, the nurses actually didn't go to medical school...

/Listen to the nurses anyway jackasses
//trust the hack farking docs about as far as u can throw them tho...
///Family full of nurses


Ok, you started out making sense.  Even your first slashie, sure.  You went off the rails with slashie #2, tho.  What are "hack farking" docs?  Please, explain yourself, cite examples, provide references.

/Slashie #3 explains your bias, but doesn't excuse it.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Marcus Aurelius: Perhaps in 2021 we'll get some national leadership on the issue.

Do you favor a nationwide lockdown? Do you realize that the federal government lacks the power to do that?



What declaration Congress can make in times of emergency or war is unbounded. Resolutions are exactly that-- expression of powers. I doubt you've forgotten what unprecedented powers were granted by Congress for 9-11. How any citizen could be informed of the present fatalities and the likelihood of their increase and declare the federal government is 'powerless' is beyond rational explanation other than willful ignorance and partisan zeal.
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The problem is that people believe that two hours of Google searching equates to a four year degree from a  nursing or medical school.  And you cannot convince them that they are wrong.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

sdd2000: [Fark user image 850x850]

But some of the fark Covidiots would write: "it isn't as bad as we thought it was and that most of us are going to be ok."


I'm still waiting for the million dead by June that the chicken littles said was going to happen.
 
spacechecker
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
My cousin's a PA and a trumper. She's posting on FB actively encouraging people to get together during the holidays. If I were to send her this or post it on FB, she and her kind would just ignore it.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Rucker10: Wouldn't be terrible if folks who are Covid deniers were turned away if it came to be that they became sick.

Or we could treat them in a similar fashion to the way we treated German civilians in WW2. Here's your shovel asshole.


orbister
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Froman: There's one correction: on the interpretation of Jodi Doering's tweets, they weren't denying it up "until" being intubated, they were denying it right up through the point where being intubated stopped them talking. They're denying it through intensive care and death.


She says. Though oddly there is no evidence, no corroboration from her colleagues and no reports of the same from anywhere else.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: We need a National Coronavirus Memorial. We made the exact god-damned mistakes that were made in 1918. We need to remember what mistakes like that cost. We need to remember what happens when our federal institutions are hobbled by tax cuts. Most of all, we need to remember that it did not need to be this bad.


WWI and a pandemic iN 1918. People just don't care about memorials decades later. They just end up as rocks  with grafitti.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

buravirgil: WastrelWay: Marcus Aurelius: Perhaps in 2021 we'll get some national leadership on the issue.

Do you favor a nationwide lockdown? Do you realize that the federal government lacks the power to do that?


What declaration Congress can make in times of emergency or war is unbounded. Resolutions are exactly that-- expression of powers. I doubt you've forgotten what unprecedented powers were granted by Congress for 9-11. How any citizen could be informed of the present fatalities and the likelihood of their increase and declare the federal government is 'powerless' is beyond rational explanation other than willful ignorance and partisan zeal.


And it worked so well last time, let's do it again!
 
Rucker10
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: buravirgil: WastrelWay: Marcus Aurelius: Perhaps in 2021 we'll get some national leadership on the issue.

Do you favor a nationwide lockdown? Do you realize that the federal government lacks the power to do that?


What declaration Congress can make in times of emergency or war is unbounded. Resolutions are exactly that-- expression of powers. I doubt you've forgotten what unprecedented powers were granted by Congress for 9-11. How any citizen could be informed of the present fatalities and the likelihood of their increase and declare the federal government is 'powerless' is beyond rational explanation other than willful ignorance and partisan zeal.

And it worked so well last time, let's do it again!


OldJames
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Perhaps in 2021 we'll get some national leadership on the issue.


Local leadership would be far more effective. The US is far too big for a one size fits all policy, which is all the federal government can ever do. They suck.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
New triage criteria:

1. Calling the virus a hoax.
2. Wearing MAGA hat.
3. "Trump 2020 2024" bumper sticker.
4. "God will protect me" bookmarker in bible.

Petey4335
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: We need a National Coronavirus Memorial. We made the exact god-damned mistakes that were made in 1918. We need to remember what mistakes like that cost. We need to remember what happens when our federal institutions are hobbled by tax cuts. Most of all, we need to remember that it did not need to be this bad.


Mistakes? No. Are people just farking stupid? Yes.
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: sdd2000: [Fark user image 850x850]

But some of the fark Covidiots would write: "it isn't as bad as we thought it was and that most of us are going to be ok."

I'm still waiting for the million dead by June that the chicken littles said was going to happen.


Hey, you're back!  I haven't seen you post in the last couple of days, how was the rally?  Did you have fun on Saturday?
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: We need a National Coronavirus Memorial. We made the exact god-damned mistakes that were made in 1918. We need to remember what mistakes like that cost. We need to remember what happens when our federal institutions are hobbled by tax cuts. Most of all, we need to remember that it did not need to be this bad.


It's not about remembering, it's about convincing people. And if you can't convince a sizeable percentage of the world *now*; you will never be able to convince people in the future who only remember covid from a history book.
 
Momzilla59 [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
jso2897
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: buravirgil: WastrelWay: Marcus Aurelius: Perhaps in 2021 we'll get some national leadership on the issue.

Do you favor a nationwide lockdown? Do you realize that the federal government lacks the power to do that?


What declaration Congress can make in times of emergency or war is unbounded. Resolutions are exactly that-- expression of powers. I doubt you've forgotten what unprecedented powers were granted by Congress for 9-11. How any citizen could be informed of the present fatalities and the likelihood of their increase and declare the federal government is 'powerless' is beyond rational explanation other than willful ignorance and partisan zeal.

And it worked so well last time, let's do it again!


People said 9/11 was a hoax, too.
Jet fuel can't melt steel, you know.
 
buntz [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

flappy_penguin: //trust the hack farking docs about as far as u can throw them tho...



Off topic, somewhat, but I have a hiatal hernia and started the procedure to have to it fixed in July.
I had to have manometries, bravo placements, heart stress tests, blood work, I had to drink chalky stuff and then get x-rays, they dug around my esophagus, I had a tube up my nose, down into my throat, then I had to stick my tongue out while they put saline on my tongue and I couldn't swallow.
10 days prior to surgery I have a special oral rinse twice a day, 5 days prior a special body wash daily, 2 days prior all liquid diet, the day prior a 'go-lightly' which completely cleans you out (and leaves you on the toilet ALL day)

My surgery was postponed and rescheduled THE DAY BEFORE SURGERY in August...then October, then early November, then last week, then YESTERDAY (the surgery was supposed to be TODAY).  I've gone through this song and dance 4 times now to have them cancel because "an emergency" came up.

The nurse that called said "emergency".  I can't really argue because it's an emergency and/or Covid.
But I expressed how unhappy I was being bumped 4 times THE DAY BEFORE.

Later the doctor himself calls and says "Sorry, I was supposed to be out of town but that's changed so we CAN do it, maybe Friday?"

So were you going to be out of town or was it an emergency.  Later in the call he said "Well, OR space is limited due to Covid"

So which is it?  Emergency?  Out of town?  Covid?  Whatever it is, I was made to feel *I* wasn't a priority and I've been screwed around since July (I've known about the hernia since Sept. 2019!)
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

sdd2000: [Fark user image image 850x850]

But some of the fark Covidiots would write: "it isn't as bad as we thought it was and that most of us are going to be ok."


That's misrepresenting their position. They *can* calculate it just fine.

They are saying, "I'm confident I will be fine. Other people, old people, sick people... They should change their life because they will die.... But I won't."

They believe they shouldn't have to change their life so some old guy who will die next year anyway can live that final year.

They believe they shouldn't be forced to stop working, stop paying their bills, so other people can feel safe.

I might but agree with them, but they aren't stupid, just callous.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
BiffSpiffy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If after the tracing is done we find out this person didn't wear a mask there should consequences.  Such as

No Mask = No Service
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: sdd2000: [Fark user image image 850x850]

But some of the fark Covidiots would write: "it isn't as bad as we thought it was and that most of us are going to be ok."

That's misrepresenting their position. They *can* calculate it just fine.

They are saying, "I'm confident I will be fine. Other people, old people, sick people... They should change their life because they will die.... But I won't."

They believe they shouldn't have to change their life so some old guy who will die next year anyway can live that final year.

They believe they shouldn't be forced to stop working, stop paying their bills, so other people can feel safe.

I might but agree with them, but they aren't stupid, just callous.


In the case of one covidiot, that is a direct quote.
 
MycroftHolmes [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: We need a National Coronavirus Memorial. We made the exact god-damned mistakes that were made in 1918. We need to remember what mistakes like that cost. We need to remember what happens when our federal institutions are hobbled by tax cuts. Most of all, we need to remember that it did not need to be this bad.


Certain people do not see them as mistakes.  They see the obstruction of common sense, necessary preventative measures as supporting freedom against a tyrannical government utilizing a common, benign illness to oppress the free citizens.

We do not need a monument to COVID, we need a statue that conveys the notion 'Stop being an idiot, and grow the freak up, moron'.  Any Fark artists know how to convey that message artfully?
 
Flashlight
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

buravirgil: WastrelWay: Marcus Aurelius: Perhaps in 2021 we'll get some national leadership on the issue.

Do you favor a nationwide lockdown? Do you realize that the federal government lacks the power to do that?


What declaration Congress can make in times of emergency or war is unbounded. Resolutions are exactly that-- expression of powers. I doubt you've forgotten what unprecedented powers were granted by Congress for 9-11. How any citizen could be informed of the present fatalities and the likelihood of their increase and declare the federal government is 'powerless' is beyond rational explanation other than willful ignorance and partisan zeal.


If republicans had the votes, I'm sure you would believe it is okay for Congress to order states to remain completely open?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: I would like to sit next to her and have her lean up next to me and rest her head on my shoulder while I wrap my arms around her and cuddle with her for 3-4 hours telling her everything's going to be okay. Then make out with her.

Oh, and just so I'm on topic: stay the fark home, not only for Thanksgiving, but for Christmas and especially New Year's.

[Fark user image 850x524]


Settle down, psycho.
 
orbister
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: I'm still waiting for the million dead by June that the chicken littles said was going to happen.


It was supposed to be 3m dead by the presidential election, though that always looked like wishful thinking.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: I would like to sit next to her and have her lean up next to me and rest her head on my shoulder while I wrap my arms around her and cuddle with her for 3-4 hours telling her everything's going to be okay. Then make out with her.

Oh, and just so I'm on topic: stay the fark home, not only for Thanksgiving, but for Christmas and especially New Year's.

[Fark user image 850x524]


Incel like typing detected.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

hoyt clagwell: flappy_penguin: Yeah, the nurses actually didn't go to medical school...

/Listen to the nurses anyway jackasses
//trust the hack farking docs about as far as u can throw them tho...
///Family full of nurses

Ok, you started out making sense.  Even your first slashie, sure.  You went off the rails with slashie #2, tho.  What are "hack farking" docs?  Please, explain yourself, cite examples, provide references.

/Slashie #3 explains your bias, but doesn't excuse it.


The CDC says that 1/3 of all prescriptions for antibiotics are not medically justified.

We have had national campaigns for decades to educate and warn doctors against misusing prescription drugs.

Regular people aren't allowed to buy antibiotics because the government says they can't be trusted. So we have to spend hundreds of dollars on doctors who have a pure monopoly on drugs that can save lives... But they are awful at it.

1/3 can't handle this most basic concept.

What's worse, is that they really can. It's not an error. The number one reason doctors say they do it is because, "patients want it"

Our society gives them this responsibility but they just see a cash grab. If they don't give us drugs were might not continue paying them and they would be slightly less rich.

See also the opioid crisis.

Doctors might be educated and intelligent. But morally they are on par with your local drug dealer.
 
Ishidan
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: We need a National Coronavirus Memorial. We made the exact god-damned mistakes that were made in 1918. We need to remember what mistakes like that cost. We need to remember what happens when our federal institutions are hobbled by tax cuts. Most of all, we need to remember that it did not need to be this bad.


We seem to like memorials that are walls with names on them.  Can we do that?  I suggest wrapping it around Mar A Lago.  Or proposing SDNY seize Trump Tower and plate all its corridors in name placards.
 
links136 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

orbister: Jeebus Saves: I'm still waiting for the million dead by June that the chicken littles said was going to happen.

It was supposed to be 3m dead by the presidential election, though that always looked like wishful thinking.


???????

https://www.politico.com/news/2020/07​/​08/coronavirus-projection-200-000-dead​-by-election-day-353473

250k dead...... without mass 20k concerts, gathering, events, not being allowed pretty much anywhere in the world....borders shut down on and on.........

Oh i see

https://www.nbcnews.com/science/scien​c​e-news/what-we-know-about-coronavirus-​model-white-house-unveiled-n1173601

Yeah, I suppose if you guys did ABSOLUTELY NOTHING than that could have been a potential number.

media2.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size


You assholes are so farking dense.
 
rustypouch [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

sdd2000: [Fark user image image 850x850]

But some of the fark Covidiots would write: "it isn't as bad as we thought it was and that most of us are going to be ok."


But I was told "All Lives Matter!"
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

orbister: Jeebus Saves: I'm still waiting for the million dead by June that the chicken littles said was going to happen.

It was supposed to be 3m dead by the presidential election, though that always looked like wishful thinking.


No, I'm pretty sure all the doctors and all the scientists and all the libs said 5 million.  That makes them even more wrong, which makes me even more right.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

orbister: Jeebus Saves: I'm still waiting for the million dead by June that the chicken littles said was going to happen.

It was supposed to be 3m dead by the presidential election, though that always looked like wishful thinking.


It's almost like it isn't as bad as some people want it to be and their figures and modeling are completely wrong.  Certain people should dig through those threads and call out the people predicting millions dead instead of calling out the people who said it isn't going to be that bad.
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

rustypouch: sdd2000: [Fark user image image 850x850]

But some of the fark Covidiots would write: "it isn't as bad as we thought it was and that most of us are going to be ok."

But I was told "All Lives Matter!"


A 1/4 Million does not matter to them, they wanted a million deaths and won't be happy until we get to that number.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dothemath: Settle down, psycho.

I interpreted the comment as visually doxxing a girlfriend.

Flashlight: If republicans had the votes, I'm sure you would believe it is okay for Congress to order states to remain completely open?


What I believe is not relevant to the comment-- it is fiction the federal government is "powerless" or "lacks the power" to do pretty much anything a resolution is passed to do. A resolution passed into law can be checked and struck by the Judiciary, forcing a two-thirds resolution passed by states and to amend the Constitution to effect a "law of the land" the Judiciary can no longer interpret. Beyond that...

A second resolution and amendment can reverses/amend the Constitution further-- as it was with Prohibition.
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: orbister: Jeebus Saves: I'm still waiting for the million dead by June that the chicken littles said was going to happen.

It was supposed to be 3m dead by the presidential election, though that always looked like wishful thinking.

It's almost like it isn't as bad as some people want it to be and their figures and modeling are completely wrong.  Certain people should dig through those threads and call out the people predicting millions dead instead of calling out the people who said it isn't going to be that bad.


afraid =/= wanted or is that beyond your understanding?
 
