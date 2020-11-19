 Skip to content
(CBC)   Gee, who'd have guessed that the criminal element would successfully game Canada's marijuana laws?   (cbc.ca) divider line
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gee, perhaps anyone who's noticed that humans will game any endeavor in which they're involved?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This has been super common for as long as medical cannabis has been a thing. And, don't call it marijuana.. that's a racist term.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Ricky warned you guys about this
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Canada should just make marijuana illegal again.  I'm sure that would fix everything.

/guessing I know who subby is
//no, you don't have to respond, subby
///you know how I feel about you
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
FTA:

CBC Investigates:
'What kind of grandfather needs 140 plants?': Neighbors fed up with dozens of medical marijuana grow-ops

Fark user imageView Full Size


Only the best damn Grandpa in town !
 
holdmybones
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Exactly how many people were harmed by this "threat"?

That said, farking black market medical dealers buy out all the damn weed when there's any sort of sale. That's my only problem with them.
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's a pretty elaborate way to game the system too:
"I'd like a grow license, please."
"Is it for medicinal purposes?"
"Yes."
"Okay."
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Tirob, probably. But we already knew this because the headline pretty much is his style.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: This has been super common for as long as medical cannabis has been a thing. And, don't call it marijuana.. that's a racist term.


Well, it is a Spanish term.

And in the past they tried to use the Spanish word to scare people, but in my neighborhood there are more people that speak Spanish than English.

Guess what they call it.
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I have a prescription for two ounces a month and even I think thats too much
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If only there was some way to stop the black market for recreational drugs
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: Tr0mBoNe: This has been super common for as long as medical cannabis has been a thing. And, don't call it marijuana.. that's a racist term.

Well, it is a Spanish term.

And in the past they tried to use the Spanish word to scare people, but in my neighborhood there are more people that speak Spanish than English.

Guess what they call it.


It's fine to call it the Spanish word if you speak Spanish, but it's cultural appropriation at best, and racist at worst, if you're not a Spanish speaker. Kind of like using the n-word when you aren't black.

The police still use the M-word because they are still racist jackboots who target brown skin folks.
 
chozo13
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Cannabevets-like typing detected subs
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

INTERTRON: If only there was some way to stop the black market for recreational drugs


A war, even?
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If you have legal cannabis and there is still that large of an illegal market something is messed up. Either they need to lower the taxes or make it easier for new dispensaries to open. There is no way it should be cheaper to convert a random suburban house to a grow house than run a legal greenhouse elsewhere.
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
uttertosh:

Holy hell, you can't be serious. Ppl who don't speak Spanish are allowed to say Spanish words.

Otherwise, how am I supposed to order a burrito at a Mexican restaurant.   Or anything else.
 
TheReject
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It is medical. I suffer from "Want to sell Weed-itosis" it's more common a condition that mass media would lead you to believe.
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

uttertosh: brainlordmesomorph: Tr0mBoNe: This has been super common for as long as medical cannabis has been a thing. And, don't call it marijuana.. that's a racist term.

Well, it is a Spanish term.

And in the past they tried to use the Spanish word to scare people, but in my neighborhood there are more people that speak Spanish than English.

Guess what they call it.

It's fine to call it the Spanish word if you speak Spanish, but it's cultural appropriation at best, and racist at worst, if you're not a Spanish speaker. Kind of like using the n-word when you aren't black.

The police still use the M-word because they are still racist jackboots who target brown skin folks.


Another thing. If you see the word marijuana and you associate it with things like dirty criminal thug Mexicans, and you think this is what other ppl do too (they don't), you are in fact the racist.

Most ppl think about some white kid sitting on his couch eating Doritos. Or the movie Pineapple Express (that's what I think of. "Frickin lingerer!)

Stop projecting your racism onto others
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

uttertosh: brainlordmesomorph: Tr0mBoNe: This has been super common for as long as medical cannabis has been a thing. And, don't call it marijuana.. that's a racist term.

Well, it is a Spanish term.

And in the past they tried to use the Spanish word to scare people, but in my neighborhood there are more people that speak Spanish than English.

Guess what they call it.

It's fine to call it the Spanish word if you speak Spanish, but it's cultural appropriation at best, and racist at worst, if you're not a Spanish speaker. Kind of like using the n-word when you aren't black.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
PapermonkeyExpress [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm old enough to remember the pro-pot side advocating legalization because "it would remove the criminal element".

They wouldn't be able to adapt in a legal market.


Good times.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

GrizzlyPouch: uttertosh:

Holy hell, you can't be serious. Ppl who don't speak Spanish are allowed to say Spanish words.

Otherwise, how am I supposed to order a burrito at a Mexican restaurant.   Or anything else.


Why do you feel the need to call cannabis by the Spanish slang? Why not just call it cannabis? Or are you a person who has to order a cervesa instead of a beer just because you are at a Mexican restaurant?

Maybe you don't understand the really racist intentions behind the whole reefer-madness prohibition's use of the term? It's used as a racial slur.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Marcos P: I have a prescription for two ounces a month and even I think thats too much


BReal (who has been in documentaries) smokes 15 joints a day, I assume at least a gram each. Snoop I bet does that before breakfast. I personally use 1 oz bud and at least 0.5 gram of shatter a day. It is a good 4-5g of bud to come up with 1 gram of shatter, so I am taking like 3 grams of bud a day. That is 3 oz a 28 day month, and I don't feel I over do it.

GrizzlyPouch: uttertosh:

Holy hell, you can't be serious. Ppl who don't speak Spanish are allowed to say Spanish words.

Otherwise, how am I supposed to order a burrito at a Mexican restaurant.   Or anything else.


I call the plant as a whole by its proper name, "cannabis". I call the type of cannabis that has above hemp levels of THC "marijuana". I call anything with less than 0.3% THC "hemp". There are many cannabinoids and flavonoids in marijuana. It wasn't discovered up until 1992 that human have an endocannabinoid system throughout our bodies that the cannabis plant mirrors with phytocannabinoids.

You have to be wilfully ignorant (another phrase for "Truly Stupid!") to not understand that a f*cking banana tree has 50% of our DNA and that the cannabis plant at least has the closest relation to humans out of any plant. Try to put 2 + 2 together here, tirob.
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

uttertosh: brainlordmesomorph: Tr0mBoNe: This has been super common for as long as medical cannabis has been a thing. And, don't call it marijuana.. that's a racist term.

Well, it is a Spanish term.

And in the past they tried to use the Spanish word to scare people, but in my neighborhood there are more people that speak Spanish than English.

Guess what they call it.

It's fine to call it the Spanish word if you speak Spanish, but it's cultural appropriation at best, and racist at worst, if you're not a Spanish speaker. Kind of like using the n-word when you aren't black.

The police still use the M-word because they are still racist jackboots who target brown skin folks.


Name checks out
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

GrizzlyPouch: Another thing. If you see the word marijuana and you associate it with things like dirty criminal thug Mexicans


Nope. That's the cops.
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

GrizzlyPouch: uttertosh: brainlordmesomorph: Tr0mBoNe: This has been super common for as long as medical cannabis has been a thing. And, don't call it marijuana.. that's a racist term.

Well, it is a Spanish term.

And in the past they tried to use the Spanish word to scare people, but in my neighborhood there are more people that speak Spanish than English.

Guess what they call it.

It's fine to call it the Spanish word if you speak Spanish, but it's cultural appropriation at best, and racist at worst, if you're not a Spanish speaker. Kind of like using the n-word when you aren't black.

The police still use the M-word because they are still racist jackboots who target brown skin folks.

Another thing. If you see the word marijuana and you associate it with things like dirty criminal thug Mexicans, and you think this is what other ppl do too (they don't), you are in fact the racist.

Most ppl think about some white kid sitting on his couch eating Doritos. Or the movie Pineapple Express (that's what I think of. "Frickin lingerer!)

Stop projecting your racism onto others


When I see the word marijuana I associate it with ice cream and cheetos
 
tirob [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: This has been super common for as long as medical cannabis has been a thing. And, don't call it marijuana.. that's a racist term.


It's the name for it in Spanish.  Usually spelled marihuana in that language.  Calling it that is about as racist as calling pancakes crêpes.

GanjSmokr: Canada should just make marijuana illegal again.  I'm sure that would fix everything.


Not a bad idea at all.  Because it would make life a lot simpler for the people who enforce the weed laws in Canada, among other things.

holdmybones: Exactly how many people were harmed by this "threat"?


Anyone who pays taxes in Canada is harmed for starters, because such people are paying for a useless government bureaucracy that can't enforce the new weed laws and won't even try.

uttertosh: Tirob, probably.


As long as weed legalization leads to fusterclucks of this type, I'll keep submitting this kind of story.  And I'm sure I'll kick the bucket long before someone figures out a way to legalize weed that doesn't generate these kinds of problems.
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Marcos P: I have a prescription for two ounces a month and even I think thats too much

BReal (who has been in documentaries) smokes 15 joints a day, I assume at least a gram each. Snoop I bet does that before breakfast. I personally use 1 oz bud and at least 0.5 gram of shatter a day. It is a good 4-5g of bud to come up with 1 gram of shatter, so I am taking like 3 grams of bud a day. That is 3 oz a 28 day month, and I don't feel I over do it.

GrizzlyPouch: uttertosh:

Holy hell, you can't be serious. Ppl who don't speak Spanish are allowed to say Spanish words.

Otherwise, how am I supposed to order a burrito at a Mexican restaurant.   Or anything else.

I call the plant as a whole by its proper name, "cannabis". I call the type of cannabis that has above hemp levels of THC "marijuana". I call anything with less than 0.3% THC "hemp". There are many cannabinoids and flavonoids in marijuana. It wasn't discovered up until 1992 that human have an endocannabinoid system throughout our bodies that the cannabis plant mirrors with phytocannabinoids.

You have to be wilfully ignorant (another phrase for "Truly Stupid!") to not understand that a f*cking banana tree has 50% of our DNA and that the cannabis plant at least has the closest relation to humans out of any plant. Try to put 2 + 2 together here, tirob.


Hell man I can see BReal smoke an ounce in a day :0
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

uttertosh: Why do you feel the need to call cannabis by the Spanish slang?


Why do you feel the need to force people who aren't you to use only 1 word for a thing?

Particularly when, contrary to what you assert, that word, "Marijuana", is not an offensive one, is not cultural appropriation, and is the most common word in the entire country for that same thing?
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
uttertosh:

For the same reason I call a quesadilla a quesadilla.  Because that's what the hell it is.

If I order a Corona and call it a cervesa, I'm calling it what it is.  It's a Mexican beer.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Hell man I can see BReal smoke an ounce in a day :0


He's got a podcast that he does under Dr. Greenthumb on youtube. One of the episodes he estimated what he smokes, he went through what he did on a typical day and counted an approximation of 15 joints.
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

GrizzlyPouch: uttertosh:

Holy hell, you can't be serious. Ppl who don't speak Spanish are allowed to say Spanish words.

Otherwise, how am I supposed to order a burrito at a Mexican restaurant.   Or anything else.


Family Guy - Tacos on a corm tortilla
Youtube PD-7WA7AHww
 
holdmybones
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Ewww some tirob got on me. Worse than a resin smear.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

uttertosh: brainlordmesomorph: Tr0mBoNe: This has been super common for as long as medical cannabis has been a thing. And, don't call it marijuana.. that's a racist term.

Well, it is a Spanish term.

And in the past they tried to use the Spanish word to scare people, but in my neighborhood there are more people that speak Spanish than English.

Guess what they call it.

It's fine to call it the Spanish word if you speak Spanish, but it's cultural appropriation at best, and racist at worst, if you're not a Spanish speaker. Kind of like using the n-word when you aren't black.

The police still use the M-word because they are still racist jackboots who target brown skin folks.


the "M-word?" LOL, (that's too woke, even for me)
And "cultural appropriation" is a concept I do not understand. It sounds like racism, actually. I'm not allowed to do certain things because my ethnicity?  I believe the N-Word is inappropriate, regardless of the color of your skin. (BTW you should capitalize Black)We live in a global society. I listen to world music, I cook food from all over the world, and I use words from all languages.  I kvell  when I do so. Capisce?
 
johnphantom
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

tirob: Usually spelled marihuana in that language.


No, J in spanish is pronounced H. Marihuana was Anslinger's racist take on it.

Don't listen to tirob, he lies saying things like: "The most marketable stuff is grown in greenhouses and is highly processed before it goes to market" and thinks his meth addicted friend was driven to murder because of marijuana. His knowledge of cannabis is so limited that he says he doesn't know if alcohol is more dangerous than cannabis.

He has said: "I haven't gone into a McDonalds in ~fifteen years, but I still wouldn't vouch for weed's comparative safety against the highly processed food that's sold in their restaurants." He thinks cannabis is worse than diabetes!

He has also said about a pot store robbery: "That is, were they out for money or out to get high?  Because if it was the latter, weed must be a pretty powerful drug if people are willing to kill to obtain it."

And when there is zero evidence cannabis has ever killed someone and evidence aspirin has killed, he says, "In the absence of that comparative scientific evidence I asked for, however, I remain unconvinced that weed is less dangerous than aspirin."

He wants to put people in prison for cannabis, and is racist because he doesn't think the judicial system is biased against people of color.

Here he is advocating for the black market: "If you're as concerned about the small number of Blacks in the legal weed trade as you say you are, why don't you organize a boycott of legal weed until the "industry" becomes more racially diverse?"

He has said, "Weed will still be garbage whether I post here or not." and, "I don't care for weed.  It's garbage."

tirob just doesn't want you to enjoy yourself, is what it comes down to: "Putting out a substance whose many nonmedical users ingest it solely for the purpose of f**king themselves up is nothing to be proud of, chum."
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hardly a surprise considering the compromises they had to make to appease those opposed to legalization. When legalization first took effect they should have allowed much lower floor prices to either meet or undercut the illegal market. Once you drive the illegal operators out then you can raise the prices.

Edibles and concentrates were also a problem. These remained illegal for a year after flower became legal while the government worked out additional rules for their sale, but a huge market already existed for them, so this allowed that illegal market to remain. Plus, the legal edibles now available have strict limits on THC of 10mg, while the illegal market offered products up to 100mg THC, often for the same or a cheaper price.

Then there was the poor rollout of the stores themselves. In Ontario where I live the original plan was to sell it through the existing LCBO stores (which sell alcohol), but following an election the plan changed with very little warning to private outlets. Problem was time was tight and legal supply levels questionable so they limited the number of stores and awarded licenses by lottery. This meant that many communities didn't get a store and some got multiple stores. For example I live in London a city of ~400,000 people. In the lottery we got three stores in the first wave of openings. An hour away in Kitchener-Waterloo, a city of ~600,000, there were no legal stores for at least the first year.
 
Karne
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: I'm old enough to remember the pro-pot side advocating legalization because "it would remove the criminal element".

They wouldn't be able to adapt in a legal market.


Good times.


Clutch those pearls! The devil's weed is coming to town!
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Lol the m word 🤣
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: I'm old enough to remember the pro-pot side advocating legalization because "it would remove the criminal element".


Yes, it would be nice if they did that, so that it could.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

GanjSmokr: Canada should just make marijuana illegal again.  I'm sure that would fix everything.

/guessing I know who subby is
//no, you don't have to respond, subby
///you know how I feel about you


You know what would really fix this, and I know these ideas aren't really popular at Fark, but more deregulation and lower taxes.  Current laws in most legalized areas are very restrictive as to who can participate in the trade and tax are at such a high rate that it encourages black markets.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

uttertosh: brainlordmesomorph: Tr0mBoNe: This has been super common for as long as medical cannabis has been a thing. And, don't call it marijuana.. that's a racist term.

Well, it is a Spanish term.

And in the past they tried to use the Spanish word to scare people, but in my neighborhood there are more people that speak Spanish than English.

Guess what they call it.

It's fine to call it the Spanish word if you speak Spanish, but it's cultural appropriation at best, and racist at worst, if you're not a Spanish speaker. Kind of like using the n-word when you aren't black.

The police still use the M-word because they are still racist jackboots who target brown skin folks.


Also, how farking tone deaf and culturally and socially ignorant do you have to be to associate using the word marijuana with the N-word?
 
