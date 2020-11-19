 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   What's the world coming to when teachers get fired for getting blotto drunk at the students prom, flashing their boobs, passing out cigarettes to the kids   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That teacher isn't nearly hot enough to get away with that
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I still want to see her boobs because like Ron White says, once you've seen one you want to see them all.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait.  I thought middle aged women getting drunk and flashing the bits was a national pastime in the UK?
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This year? It means things are looking up.
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She sounds like fun
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkAngel: That teacher isn't nearly hot enough to get away with that


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Howdy do, my fellow kids.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: ArkAngel: That teacher isn't nearly hot enough to get away with that

[Fark user image 630x944]
[Fark user image 640x331]


yeah she'd be fun in the bedroom. I'm in
 
Sail The Wide Accountancy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Like Mr. Handell. Mr. Handell would hang out with us, and he would tell us awesome jokes. And he actually hooked up with one of the students, and then, like, 12 other kids came forward. It was in all the papers. Really ruined eighth grade for us."
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She'd have been okay until she got to the cigarettes.  Smoking is very frowned upon
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Friend_Computer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: This year? It means things are looking up.


Possibly not her nips though.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 1 hour ago  
COVID hot
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nature versus popes and evangelicals and all that guff that I wouldn't deny anyone-- truly-- whatever sky god gets you to sleep at night and has you at least claiming to adhere to a the Golden Rule-- it's a good thing.

And Nature has hormones actively blocking the prefrontal cortex of young men beginning at puberty (16 or so), but for women a similar synaptic misfiring does not begin until six to ten years from menopause and hormones do a number on women they've never known before-- it can be glorious, or it can be like TFA.

I comment because I've worked with teachers all my life and I know from anecdotal experience teachers carry a burden that's not unique, but particular and prone to crack ups-- their professional lives have a performative component.

And that component is greatly exploited by organized religion and its pressures on public policy.

Fark has bemoaned it before-- a stripper can't be a teacher. Many things people are encouraged to believe constitutes "freedom" in the west can't be enjoyed by a teacher because reasons. That's culture. Culture can be repressive. It can't be regulated. blah blah blah

Many people enjoy mocking nuns as too strict for a meaningful learning environment, but a "regular" teacher can't stray too far from the behaviors associated with nuns, or the rumors begin.

Add to that-- nursing and teaching has been a professional class relegated to women until only very recently and that demographic is changing, but not radically. Most nurses and teachers are still women.

No excuse should be made for the behavior described in the article, or any exception made for this woman who obviously cracked-up.

I am only saying I've seen it before in both milder and more extreme expressions. It's the stuff of feminist study and research and that discipline should have impact on public policy.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hell with the rest of y'all. I'd do her. She sounds like a ton o' fun when she's juiced-up.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
We could smoke on campus back in the day. Had a couple teachers who were day drinking during school. Never bummed cigarettes tho, we had buy our own. I did smoke pot at the art teacher's house once. Can't remember whose it was, but we were drinking our own beer.

Man, this brings back the memories. I never drank on campus that i can remember. My wife got suspended once for drinking back stage during a play. She claimed it wasn't hers and someone just handed to her when they saw the teacher coming. I'm not sure i believe her. The 70s were a different time.
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

UberDave: Wait.  I thought middle aged women getting drunk and flashing the bits was a national pastime in the UK?


Oh for gods sake it's world wide!
It seems like the less interested you are in seeing them, the more likely they are to insist you see them.

We were at a Walmart, and in the parking lot we encountered a woman in her 70's in a tank top putting groceries in her car. As she leaned toward the trunk and twisted , her right boob (no bra) found it's way to freedom through the stretched-out right arm hole.
She saw the shocked look on my face and gave it a half twirl before returning it to her shirt.
Initially I thought she had dropped something from her basket, and thankfully did not leap forward to assist. The way she handled the situation seemed to me as if she was familiar with the occurrence.
Afterwards I had the thought she could skip rope with it.
I'm certain 40 years ago I would have applauded and winked...but that day I could only entertain thoughts of famine and disaster.

We've been married 3 years now...
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

1funguy: UberDave: Wait. I thought middle aged women getting drunk and flashing the bits was a national pastime in the UK?

Oh for gods sake it's world wide!
It seems like the less interested you are in seeing them, the more likely they are to insist you see them.


I have found that not looking at women does not increase the chances of finding myself facing an unexpected set of breasts.
Maybe I'm not showing enough disinterest.
 
Barry McCockener
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'd hit it.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: ArkAngel: That teacher isn't nearly hot enough to get away with that

[Fark user image 630x944]
[Fark user image 640x331]


Uh, no.  This is my idea of teachers that meet minimum standards (of course they play teachers in their shows):
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I guess I cant judge.

If you put me in a room with a bunch of teenage girls for 8 hrs a day Id probably end up fu*king one of them.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Magorn: She'd have been okay until she got to the cigarettes.  Smoking is very frowned upon


Cool teachers would distribute doobies.

/just sayin'
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dothemath: I guess I cant judge.

If you put me in a room with a bunch of teenage girls for 8 hrs a day Id probably end up fu*king one of them.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
My, what sad times we live in when a simple shrubber's wife can't get blotto drunk, expose her boobs, and share cigarettes with students at their prom.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: dothemath: I guess I cant judge.

If you put me in a room with a bunch of teenage girls for 8 hrs a day Id probably end up fu*king one of them.

[Fark user image 213x237]


Hey, I told them what would happen.

Its almost like they wanted Ashton to get fingered on the monkey bars.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
the only thing the headline is missing is a reference to woods porn.  Then this would be completely normal in the 70's/80's
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Mrs Lake has said on Facebook: "I've made a massive mistake which has led to a change in my career path.
"I couldn't be happier. 2020 is going to be my year."

Place your bets on what the change is?
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"I couldn't be happier. 2020 is going to be my year."

SO IT'S ALL HER FAULT THEN!
 
michdotrich
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This was a secondary school prom.  I think that means they were 11 to 14 year olds....oooooophh.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
UK: (* invents English *)
Also UK: "school leavers"
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dothemath: I guess I cant judge.

If you put me in a room with a bunch of teenage girls for 8 hrs a day Id probably end up fu*king one of them.


They said they would do no math.
 
