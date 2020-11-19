 Skip to content
(Digg)   So what if it's going to be a Charlie Brown Christmas, NYC loves its sad, saggy Rockefeller Christmas tree just the way it is   (digg.com)
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I got a 30 rock.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

*sheds a little tear*
Give it some love, NYC.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
American Consumerism at it's finest: we can't appreciate real things, we need the ultra pretty corporate marketing version.
 
genner [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's a sincere tree .
 
ar393
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

edmo: American Consumerism at it's finest: we can't appreciate real things, we need the ultra pretty corporate marketing version.


Well they do add a lot of artificial sparkle to it and extra branches and whatnot. It's very American to get a tall Norwegian and then decided it isn't pretty enough and bolt on some things do it
 
hagopiar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This is America.
We hate things that are ugly.

Especially your stupid face.
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I just want to applaud the use of the Sappy tag. Well done, Subby.
 
Sid Vicious' Corpse [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Can't they just turn the bare side towards the wall?
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It'll look fine once they zip-tie some extra branches from other trees onto it.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I thought the branches were supposed to fluff up after the bindings were removed. Was I lied to?

Also I read they found a snowy owl in the tree after they put it up and it's being cared for by the zoo.
 
efefvoC [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Sid Vicious' Corpse: Can't they just turn the bare side towards the wall?


They did; that's the none-bare side. You don't wanna see the bare side.
 
Shatners Agent [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's A Bad Brains Christmas, Charlie Brown
Youtube r326c3DewuE
 
gyruss
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Gooch: I thought the branches were supposed to fluff up after the bindings were removed. Was I lied to?

Also I read they found a snowy owl in the tree after they put it up and it's being cared for by the zoo.


Look at the before/after pics in that thread. Something happened to break off a bunch of the lower branches.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

gyruss: Gooch: I thought the branches were supposed to fluff up after the bindings were removed. Was I lied to?

Also I read they found a snowy owl in the tree after they put it up and it's being cared for by the zoo.

Look at the before/after pics in that thread. Something happened to break off a bunch of the lower branches.


Wow; that's a major sloppy transport error
 
gyruss
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

gyruss: Gooch: I thought the branches were supposed to fluff up after the bindings were removed. Was I lied to?

Also I read they found a snowy owl in the tree after they put it up and it's being cared for by the zoo.

Look at the before/after pics in that thread. Something happened to break off a bunch of the lower branches.


So the replies to the before/after tweet are saying it's fake. Who knows any more, go look for yourselves
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

thatguyoverthere70: I got a 30 rock.


Lights out. Thread over.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
They found a small owl inside of this year's Rockefeller Christmas tree, he hitched a ride all the way to NYC and is now being treated and cared for at a wildlife rehab facility. pic.twitter.com/f4PkBm6MGo
- Allison Esposito Medina (@techladyallison) November 18, 2020

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
