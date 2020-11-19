 Skip to content
(The Drive)   17 year old Youtuber takes dad's $3.4 million car out for a spin, and it ends exactly how you think   (thedrive.com) divider line
Rattrap007 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I blame the parents because:
1) they failed to secure the keys.
2) they named the kid "Gage."

This was completely predictable.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Billionaire people's problems. Well, apart from whoever the little shiat crashed into.

Hope they survived, and I hope they sue for a f*ckton of money.
 
gunther_bumpass [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"...because more often than not, these are rolling pieces of art getting smashed. Sadly, that's exactly what we're seeing today out of Dallas, Texas, as a rather special Pagani Huayra Roadster was involved in what looks.."

I'm not sure what's more contemptible in a situation like this - the people who can afford to let their kid to write off a $3M dollar car, or the internet schlubs who write angsty elegies about the gym shoe/HotWheels hybrids that they will never own.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

gunther_bumpass: "...because more often than not, these are rolling pieces of art getting smashed. Sadly, that's exactly what we're seeing today out of Dallas, Texas, as a rather special Pagani Huayra Roadster was involved in what looks.."

I'm not sure what's more contemptible in a situation like this - the people who can afford to let their kid to write off a $3M dollar car, or the internet schlubs who write angsty elegies about the gym shoe/HotWheels hybrids that they will never own.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My whole wheat side stands against the very existence of these types of objects in the face of a world where people die needlessly by the millions for lack of food, shelter, medical care and education. But my frosty side sees the beauty and commitment to purpose evident in the design and craftsmanship on display and believes that it is through works like these that humanity moves forward.

It's a conundrum.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: gunther_bumpass: "...because more often than not, these are rolling pieces of art getting smashed. Sadly, that's exactly what we're seeing today out of Dallas, Texas, as a rather special Pagani Huayra Roadster was involved in what looks.."

I'm not sure what's more contemptible in a situation like this - the people who can afford to let their kid to write off a $3M dollar car, or the internet schlubs who write angsty elegies about the gym shoe/HotWheels hybrids that they will never own.

[Fark user image image 400x350]


There's stop liking the things I don't like and there's spending the entire GDP of decent size African villages on your tiny penis mobile.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hubris Boy: I blame the parents because:
1) they named the kid "Gage"
2) they named the kid "Gage"

This was completely predictable.


FTFY, because a Gage will always find the keys.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatboyoverthere: Monkeyfark Ridiculous: gunther_bumpass: "...because more often than not, these are rolling pieces of art getting smashed. Sadly, that's exactly what we're seeing today out of Dallas, Texas, as a rather special Pagani Huayra Roadster was involved in what looks.."

I'm not sure what's more contemptible in a situation like this - the people who can afford to let their kid to write off a $3M dollar car, or the internet schlubs who write angsty elegies about the gym shoe/HotWheels hybrids that they will never own.

[Fark user image image 400x350]

There's stop liking the things I don't like and there's spending the entire GDP of decent size African villages on your tiny penis mobile.


People spend far more than that on art they can't even drive.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Asshole rich guy raises asshole child news at 11.
 
NEDM
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatboyoverthere: Monkeyfark Ridiculous: gunther_bumpass: "...because more often than not, these are rolling pieces of art getting smashed. Sadly, that's exactly what we're seeing today out of Dallas, Texas, as a rather special Pagani Huayra Roadster was involved in what looks.."

I'm not sure what's more contemptible in a situation like this - the people who can afford to let their kid to write off a $3M dollar car, or the internet schlubs who write angsty elegies about the gym shoe/HotWheels hybrids that they will never own.

[Fark user image image 400x350]

There's stop liking the things I don't like and there's spending the entire GDP of decent size African villages on your tiny penis mobile.


Okay, and?  People spend that much and more on art.  What makes a rolling work of art with extensive engineering a less valid form of artistic expression?  What makes it not worth that kind of money?  And why shouldn't car lovers not cringe at one of the pieces of art they enjoy being destroyed?
 
Parrahs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It often seems that the more expensive the car, the less of an economic issue will crashing it be for the owner.
 
starsrift
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Invalid Litter Dept: My whole wheat side stands against the very existence of these types of objects in the face of a world where people die needlessly by the millions for lack of food, shelter, medical care and education. But my frosty side sees the beauty and commitment to purpose evident in the design and craftsmanship on display and believes that it is through works like these that humanity moves forward.

It's a conundrum.


I look at it as keeping a bunch of Italians making silly cars instead of living in the streets. By all means, the super rich should buy silly vehicles and do crazy expensive things, as long as nobody gets hurt. It's the only real way their money goes back into the economies of the world.
 
70Ford
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
by Gage Gillean, a 17-year-old YouTuber and the son Tim Gillean, a billionaire who founded a private equity firm in Dallas who owns a number of high-end cars.

It's such a shame that the sheer technique, skill and technology that went into that car pales in comparison to the apparent value of a guy that pushes money around without creating anything for anyone. At least he'll buy a new car with the money he generates in a few seconds.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

God-is-a-Taco: by Gage Gillean, a 17-year-old YouTuber and the son Tim Gillean, a billionaire who founded a private equity firm in Dallas who owns a number of high-end cars.

It's such a shame that the sheer technique, skill and technology that went into that car pales in comparison to the apparent value of a guy that pushes money around without creating anything for anyone. At least he'll buy a new car with the money he generates in a few seconds.


You sound jealous
 
padraig
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

70Ford: [Fark user image 497x329]

[Fark user image 488x320]


This guys really look like Youtuber is the only avenue available to him, despite being the son of a billionnaire.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

70Ford: [Fark user image 497x329]

[Fark user image 488x320]


he looks exactly like i expected him to
 
Low Budget Dave
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Yet another reason to hate hedge fund managers.  As if I needed one.
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Piggy could do with some exercise instead of driving everywhere.
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Don't laugh.  In about 15 years this kid will probably be the new Republican US Senator from Texas.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: 70Ford: [Fark user image 497x329]

[Fark user image 488x320]

he looks exactly like i expected him to


I would've guessed way more polished douchebag, not thumb-headed schmuck.
 
T Baggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Have some sympathy, the victim shows obvious signs of chronic affluenza.
 
Lytbeir [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
valenumr
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Meh. No doubt there was sufficient insurance coverage so Dad Warbucks gets a check to cover the loss.

It's a shame that the rolling artpiece was destroyed, but even moreso that the douchebag son wasn't mangled in the wreckage - not to death, just lose an arm or a leg to limit future stupid decisions. Stupidity should hurt.
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

LZeitgeist: Meh. No doubt there was sufficient insurance coverage so Dad Warbucks gets a check to cover the loss.

It's a shame that the rolling artpiece was destroyed, but even moreso that the douchebag son wasn't mangled in the wreckage - not to death, just lose an arm or a leg to limit future stupid decisions. Stupidity should hurt.


But the ears stay.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So he's a spoiled tub of shait.

/No surprise
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Close2TheEdge: Don't laugh.  In about 15 years this kid will probably be the new Republican US Senator from Texas.


Assuming he hasn't slid upside down under a tanker truck in a burning ferrari while coked out of his mind.
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Close2TheEdge: Don't laugh.  In about 15 years this kid will probably be the new Republican US Senator from Texas.

Assuming he hasn't slid upside down under a tanker truck in a burning ferrari while coked out of his mind.


Is that a not a prerequisite for the job?
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Close2TheEdge: Is that a not a prerequisite for the job?


Only if one survives long enough to reach adulthood.
This kid seems dumb enough to make it another three months, tops.
 
