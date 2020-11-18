 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Wyoming has the highest test positivity in the world and North Dakota has the highest numbers of case per population in the world. Murica #1 X2 Tired of winning yet?   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Ken S. [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

What a mystery.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I'd be happy if covid were more fatal to assholes
 
Circle Girl [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Yay for the power of positive thinking.  🙄
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
This would be a real indicator of something negative, if both of those states weren't hoaxes
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
(11/18/2020) Wakko's America: Covid19 Cases by State
Youtube iwqITohcHD0
 
GypsyJoker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I just drove through Iowa, Nebraska, Wyoming, and Idaho.

fark.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Its a good thing that wyoming is not real
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
There's No Such Place As Wyoming
Youtube 7EvmAXvKKig
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Sturgis and Noem. Noem and Sturgis.

That's the story here.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You're going to be so sick and tired of Wyoming!
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I don't understand. The elected officials of those states did commercials with Bibles AND AR-15s to warn the virus that they were not afraid.

How did the virus not back down from such a display of blatant freedomery?
 
Cleffer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We haven't had a good population check in a while. ALL IN!
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait... It cannot possibly be worse than Sweden, right? I mean they actually murdered all of their old folks during the first wave you know.
 
Sgt Otter [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ken S.: [Fark user image image 346x750]
What a mystery.


I was really confused until I realized whoever designed this map decided to make light purple more severe than dark purple.
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Land prices should come down now. Always wanted a few hundred acres of Wyoming. Fewer morons will be a bonus.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It looks like they are trying to depopulate the states that are already underpopulated. So the remaining people will have even more political power under our current system. Maybe when the dust settles we should consider consolidating some of those states.  For example, do we really need 2 Dakotas?
 
lennavan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yea but it's really hard to space out and socially distance in a packed state like Wyoming.
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They must be testing 1000x more than anyone else to get the win like that.  That's the only explanation for this fake news hoax.  Or something like that.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As bad as this is statistically in Wyoming, it's only a couple of hundred cases per day and 5 deaths per day in whole numbers.

Their population is small enough and dispersed enougn that if everybody started behaving they could shut the virus down much more quickly than any other place in the US.

Of course they won't.  But they easily could.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy shiat! A lot of people are going to die in the coming weeks
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: Holy shiat! A lot of people are going to die in the coming weeks


A lot of people are dying now and we're just getting started
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was assured in the strongest possible terms that COVID only spread in densely-populated, Democratic-voting, minority-filled coastal cities, where cars and meat and hygiene are all illegal and any public transportation is required to have a piss-stinking hobo that coughs on you the whole time you're riding the bus to the nearest mandatory abortion clinic/kale smoothie factory.  And also that all hard-working, God-fearing, Republican-voting, patriotic True Americans living in the red parts of the United States of Cracker Barrel had nothing to fear.  Clearly someone done messed up and forgot to tell the virus was supposed to stay out of Jesusland.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

uttertosh: e worse than Sweden, right? I mean they actually murdered all of their old folks during the first wave you know.


The Swedes are the most huggy of the northern Europeans which is about as cuddly as a porcupine. 
There was a tv show called "welcome to Sweden" involving an American who married a Swede.   There was an odd scene where the Swedish wife was looking though the keyhole to make sure the neighbor had left the hall because of traditional social distancing.  That show had some of the Parks and Rec staff on it.

The Finns are even more distant. Foreplay can start by sitting next to their lover on a sofa at the far end.
 
Cleffer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who cares? SAVE SOME SOCIAL SECURITY FOR ME!!!
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back when this started someone on here was going on about it being "flying aids" and "you catch it though your eyeholes"

I, being a snarky biatch replied let me know when you can catch though your butthole and we'll ignore it until everyone is dead.

Boy is my face red!
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmmmm........

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IndyJohn [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GypsyJoker: I just drove through Iowa, Nebraska, Wyoming, and Idaho.

fark.


Well the real question is whether you stopped or just kept driving
 
Epossumondas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: As bad as this is statistically in Wyoming, it's only a couple of hundred cases per day and 5 deaths per day in whole numbers.

Their population is small enough and dispersed enougn that if everybody started behaving they could shut the virus down much more quickly than any other place in the US.

Of course they won't.  But they easily could.


My brother and his family live there, and I can assure you, they won't.

And thank goodness they're twelve hours from me, and can't be bothered to visit a tree-hugging, devil-worshipping, commie pinko leftie for the holidays.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Robo Beat: I was assured in the strongest possible terms that COVID only spread in densely-populated, Democratic-voting, minority-filled coastal cities, where cars and meat and hygiene are all illegal and any public transportation is required to have a piss-stinking hobo that coughs on you the whole time you're riding the bus to the nearest mandatory abortion clinic/kale smoothie factory.  And also that all hard-working, God-fearing, Republican-voting, patriotic True Americans living in the red parts of the United States of Cracker Barrel had nothing to fear.  Clearly someone done messed up and forgot to tell the virus was supposed to stay out of Jesusland.


You forgot the avocados.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Soup Dragons - I'm Free
Youtube PwhO7xGsfQg
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'd think rural states with extremely dispersed populations would have very little trouble controlling an epidemic.
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

uttertosh: Wait... It cannot possibly be worse than Sweden, right? I mean they actually murdered all of their old folks during the first wave you know.


Yeah, but it was worth it for the herd immunity.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DON.MAC: uttertosh: e worse than Sweden, right? I mean they actually murdered all of their old folks during the first wave you know.

The Swedes are the most huggy of the northern Europeans which is about as cuddly as a porcupine. 
There was a tv show called "welcome to Sweden" involving an American who married a Swede.   There was an odd scene where the Swedish wife was looking though the keyhole to make sure the neighbor had left the hall because of traditional social distancing.  That show had some of the Parks and Rec staff on it.

The Finns are even more distant. Foreplay can start by sitting next to their lover on a sofa at the far end.


Heh. I will agree to that!
 
Cleffer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Target Builder: You'd think rural states with extremely dispersed populations would have very little trouble controlling an epidemic.


Not when it comes to the media and stirring up drama.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

runwiz: It looks like they are trying to depopulate the states that are already underpopulated. So the remaining people will have even more political power under our current system. Maybe when the dust settles we should consider consolidating some of those states.  For example, do we really need 2 Dakotas?


The entire midwest should be one state.  California should be more like New England sized states. Metro LA is way bigger than Rhode Island (both in area and population)
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean...I don't care?

I get the sense that most of them rarely travel very far from home. They can stay ensconced in their conservative wonderland to the bitter, wheezing end.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: I don't understand. The elected officials of those states did commercials with Bibles AND AR-15s to warn the virus that they were not afraid.

How did the virus not back down from such a display of blatant freedomery?


Please tell me that you are joking.
 
JAGChem82 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: I don't understand. The elected officials of those states did commercials with Bibles AND AR-15s to warn the virus that they were not afraid.

How did the virus not back down from such a display of blatant freedomery?


Because while you can intimidate liberals with guns 24-7, you can't intimidate a virus with a gun.
 
JAGChem82 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

strapp3r: [Fark user image image 850x535]


A focking mask? I'm having trouble finding them on Amazon - any other recommendations you may have?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: GypsyJoker: I just drove through Iowa, Nebraska, Wyoming, and Idaho.

fark.

Well the real question is whether you stopped or just kept driving


Well, it wasn't Bat Country.
 
snoproblem
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I recall the original Trumpy assumption was that blue states would be worse affected, thus the countermeasures slow/no walk.

I'll try not to smirk too much as the deep reds get the karma smackdown they richly deserve.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

lennavan: Yea but it's really hard to space out and socially distance in a packed state like Wyoming.


Very dense population, for sure.
 
scalpod
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Cleffer: We haven't had a good population check in a while. ALL IN!


The humans in Wyoming have only recently outnumbered the pronghorn antelope. With an positivity rate this high they will be any minute now...
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I need to sell my dental floss farm.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Red states? Oh no. Anyway...
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
