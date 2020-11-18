 Skip to content
 
(The Daily Beast)   Now that the Deep State says COVID's spiking in Utah, we'll invade a hospital to prove the ICU is empty   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
We live in an age of information, how can this be happening?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
These idiots need to have their foreheads branded so people on the street know that they are dealing with dangerous morons when they encounter them.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: These idiots need to have their foreheads branded so people on the street know that they are dealing with dangerous morons when they encounter them.


POOR IMPULSE CONTROL.
RACIALLY INSENSITIVE.
 
FirstNationalBastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: We live in an age of information, how can this be happening?


Well, it turns out that most people eschewed information for things that validated their feelings and beliefs instead.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I blame the internet.  It's allowed morons to find each other.
 
Bob Down [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

PaulRB: I blame the internet.  It's allowed morons to find each other.


Welcome to Fark!
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: These idiots need to have their foreheads branded so people on the street know that they are dealing with dangerous morons when they encounter them.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
...and y'all wondered why you got called deplorable?

THIS SH*T IS WHY YOU GET CALLED DEPLORABLE!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

hubiestubert: ...and y'all wondered why you got called deplorable?

THIS SH*T IS WHY YOU GET CALLED DEPLORABLE!


Oh I dunno - it's pretty softcore compared to interment camps for border jumpers and forced sterilizations for instance.  Totally beyond deplorable for normal people?  Sure.  For these assholes, it's pretty B game.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm reminded of that old joke about astronomers looking for intelligent life in the universe, but they'd settle for finding intelligent life here on Earth.

It seems like humanity has progressed from living in caves due to the efforts of a small percentage of the population.  The rest are doing their damnedest to return us to the caves.
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

PaulRB: I blame the internet.  It's allowed morons to find each other.


This is the correct answer.

More specifically, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter is pretty much the Axis of Stupidity.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Chariset: fragMasterFlash: These idiots need to have their foreheads branded so people on the street know that they are dealing with dangerous morons when they encounter them.

POOR IMPULSE CONTROL.
RACIALLY INSENSITIVE.


This current reality is the shiattiest live-action version of Snowcrash I have ever seen.
 
Sgt Otter [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: We live in an age of information, how can this be happening?


A cult leader declared it a hoax.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
FTA:

"They're idiots lunatics, assholes, republicans, insensitive (see: republicans), pussies, assholes (bearsrepeating.jpg), and morans," Bryan Grossman told The Daily Beast on Tuesday, adding, "The hospital is filled with COVID people.

/added a little more appropriate context for him
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Close2TheEdge: PaulRB: I blame the internet.  It's allowed morons to find each other.

This is the correct answer.

More specifically, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter is pretty much the Axis of Stupidity.


Hey, give Fark some credit!
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Let them in, no mask required.
 
WegianWarrior [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: We live in an age of information, how can this be happening?


Because we live in an age of disinformation as well...
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This country needs an enema starting at trump's puckered anus mouth.
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Missouri nurse here. I can assure you, this isn't bullshiat. I've got an hour and a half to go on four days in a row. They are now telling me I also have to do mandatory overtime on Saturday. That will be 60 hours total. We've got people quitting right and left. Almost all of our CNA's have already quit. Nurse is here on primary care. The medical floors are now taking six patients each. step down unit is now taking four patients each. the ICU nurses are taking three each. We've reached a breaking point. They were offering our CNA's 37.50 an hour to stay, and they left anyway. That should tell you something right there
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Wave Of Anal Fury: I'm reminded of that old joke about astronomers looking for intelligent life in the universe, but they'd settle for finding intelligent life here on Earth.

It seems like humanity has progressed from living in caves due to the efforts of a small percentage of the population.  The rest are doing their damnedest to return us to the caves.


CAVE IS BIG ROCK HOAX TO LURE GROG OUT OF TREE!
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Close2TheEdge: PaulRB: I blame the internet.  It's allowed morons to find each other.

This is the correct answer.

More specifically, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter is pretty much the Axis of Stupidity.

Hey, give Fark some credit!


FARK is kind of a second string supervillain.  It's evil, but doesn't quite have the reach to do any real damage.  But all it would take is a truckload of VC cash dumped at Drew's door and FARK could be a real contender.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: We live in an age of information, how can this be happening?


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
dragonchild
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Missouri nurse here. I can assure you, this isn't bullshiat. I've got an hour and a half to go on four days in a row. They are now telling me I also have to do mandatory overtime on Saturday. That will be 60 hours total. We've got people quitting right and left. Almost all of our CNA's have already quit. Nurse is here on primary care. The medical floors are now taking six patients each. step down unit is now taking four patients each. the ICU nurses are taking three each. We've reached a breaking point. They were offering our CNA's 37.50 an hour to stay, and they left anyway. That should tell you something right there

Among other things, that hospitals in Missouri are run by complete morons.
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So it's the opening scene of 28 Derps Later?
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

dragonchild: Hey Nurse!: Missouri nurse here. I can assure you, this isn't bullshiat. I've got an hour and a half to go on four days in a row. They are now telling me I also have to do mandatory overtime on Saturday. That will be 60 hours total. We've got people quitting right and left. Almost all of our CNA's have already quit. Nurse is here on primary care. The medical floors are now taking six patients each. step down unit is now taking four patients each. the ICU nurses are taking three each. We've reached a breaking point. They were offering our CNA's 37.50 an hour to stay, and they left anyway. That should tell you something right there
Among other things, that hospitals in Missouri are run by complete morons.


We are painfully aware of that. So from what I've heard, it's not just in Missouri.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So the 1st Amendment Auditors have now moved on to Hospitals....
I get the feeling those video's won't be as entertaining.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
We're going to be dealing with these Q-cucks-klan idiots for long time, and no amount of evidence will sway their opinion. In fact, they may claim that it proves their insane bullsh*t, because fark logic and science; conspiracy theorist people always make their arguments self sealing.

fark, it is depressing.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Close2TheEdge: Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Close2TheEdge: PaulRB: I blame the internet.  It's allowed morons to find each other.

This is the correct answer.

More specifically, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter is pretty much the Axis of Stupidity.

Hey, give Fark some credit!

FARK is kind of a second string supervillain.  It's evil, but doesn't quite have the reach to do any real damage.  But all it would take is a truckload of VC cash dumped at Drew's door and FARK could be a real contender.


Well, that would explain all of the
Murdoch links.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
We need to put these traitors into fenced camps.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

4th Horseman: We're going to be dealing with these Q-cucks-klan idiots for long time, and no amount of evidence will sway their opinion. In fact, they may claim that it proves their insane bullsh*t, because fark logic and science; conspiracy theorist people always make their arguments self sealing.

fark, it is depressing.


I can run the conversation scenario for you:
- the virus is a hoax! You are lying to us and killing our jobs!
- fine. Put on these clean suits and lets go to the ICU.
- hah! Staged room with actors!
- you can check their vitals yourself
- ok, not actors, but patients with other diseases that you brought there.
- fine, so choose any other hospital and I'll call them up to allow you in.
- you mean so that they can prepare??
- you know what? Just go to any hospital and AFTER you get there let me know and I'll have them let you in.
- no use, you'll know which hospital we are going anyway, because you'll track us with 5G
 
dragonchild
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: We are painfully aware of that. So from what I've heard, it's not just in Missouri.

How does one get put in charge of a hospital, anyway?  Everything I've seen, heard, or read implies that the job literally requires the applicant to be a drooling imbecile.

The hospital I worked at in a past life (tech support, not patient care, and years before COVID) got a brilliant idea to lay off all its nurses to cut costs.  It had to hastily hire back most of them with significant increases in pay.  Ready for the punchline?  This place annually made the "best hospitals in the U.S." list. . . at least, the list it was paying to get on.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
In addition to all the other crimes he's committed, Trump should be charged with mass murder.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: We live in an age of information, how can this be happening?


There is this old adage about leading a horse to water, and it will drown before admitting it is thirsty, or something.

Basically, it's because vast swaths of society are the common clay of the new west.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Neonatal intensive care nurse Patrice Grossman, who was born at the same hospital where she worked, had predicted when COVID-19 first arrived in America that she would be among the fatalities. She and seven other family members, beginning with her baby grandson, contracted it at home from out-of-state house guests who believed the virus is no big deal.

Why did you invite them into your home?!
 
BiffSpiffy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: These idiots need to have their foreheads branded so people on the street know that they are dealing with dangerous morons when they encounter them.


70,000,000 times?  That's gonna take a bit o' time but we might as well get started...
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: We live in an age of information, how can this be happening?


Because there is much more misinformation than information, and people lack the critical thinking skills to tell the two apart. The really fun thing is that the first bit is due to misinformation being deliberately spread by (mostly) conservatives, and the second bit is due to conservatives deliberately preventing critical thinking from being taught.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Felgraf: Chariset: fragMasterFlash: These idiots need to have their foreheads branded so people on the street know that they are dealing with dangerous morons when they encounter them.

POOR IMPULSE CONTROL.
RACIALLY INSENSITIVE.

This current reality is the shiattiest live-action version of Snowcrash I have ever seen.


At least we haven't been subjected to 100 pages on the development of the Sumerian language.

\yet
 
Chromium_One [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Felgraf: This current reality is the shiattiest live-action version of Snowcrash I have ever seen.


At this point, Mr. Lee's Greater Hong Kong doesn't sound quite so bad.
 
LeoffDaGrate [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You know what? fark these guys. Hand cut them, rip off their masks, and march them right down the middle of the ICU. Let them 1) see the death and devastation, and 2) let them breathe in that sweet, sweet COVID-19.   And film them struggling the entire way.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
And if the ICU is full, they will insist that the people in the ICU are actors and not patients.  So what's the point. These people are just idiots.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's kind of convenient that they're at a hospital, you know just in case they get shot for some reason.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Lambskincoat: We live in an age of information, how can this be happening?

Because there is much more misinformation than information, and people lack the critical thinking skills to tell the two apart. The really fun thing is that the first bit is due to misinformation being deliberately spread by (mostly) conservatives, and the second bit is due to conservatives deliberately preventing critical thinking from being taught.


There isn't more misinformation it's just dumb people, mostly republicans, would rather believe the misinformation than recognize reality. It's a basic tenet of their political philosophy. The GOP bases its policy positions on how they wished the world worked instead of reality. Examples: tax cuts pay for themselves: abstinence only education will reduce teen pregnancy, a border fence will stop immigration, ext.
 
Stud Gerbil [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Ohio reached a milestone yesterday:   there are now over 100,000 active cases in the state.   This is a state with the rare Republican governor who has been trying to do the right thing about CoViD19.   Unfortunately, the mostly-Republican voters can't be bothered to listen to him.
 
Brofar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I hope deniers get it and die. fark them, I'm over it. They can feel special when they have Covid and die from it, because clearly that's all they want, is to feel special.
 
