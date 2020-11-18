 Skip to content
(WFSB Connecticut)   If a man is humping trees and screaming, and no one is around to hear it, does it make a sound?   (wfsb.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Tommy was just acting out a trumpian play.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The things people do to get wood.
 
farkyorefeelings [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Too afraid to click the link. Happy ending?
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
His bark is worse than his bite.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hippie or bath salts?

[Whynotboth.jpg]
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
In space no one can hear you hump trees and scream.
 
MagicChicken [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Crazy on drugs is no good for your sanity, Fignuts.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Bee-have around the beehives, honey.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
He had a woody?
 
Don Gato
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
How old were the trees?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

farkyorefeelings: Too afraid to click the link. Happy ending?


Happy enting perhaps?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: He had a woody?


There's a snake in my boot!
Youtube wlMuBSkVuzE
 
