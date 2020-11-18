 Skip to content
 
(YouTube)   Stay the f**k at home. And while you're there, go the f**k to sleep. In related news, Fark needs a Samuel L. Jackson tab   (youtube.com) divider line
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
2020 could use more poetry
 
fusillade762
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I still miss the "Walken" tag.
 
ansius
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If your'e from another planet and you haven't seen it, here's the original

Go the Fuck to Sleep Read by Samuel L Jackson HD
Youtube Cb0t9TUNLpg
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's vintage.

But it's timely and relevant vintage.
 
ansius
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ansius: If your'e from another planet and you haven't seen it, here's the original

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Cb0t9TUN​Lpg]


*you're
 
waxbeans
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
STFH!
 
phishrace
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I recently turned on the Sam Jackson voice option on the GPS in my car. I miss turns intentionally now just to hear him swear at me. Takes me longer to get places, but I laugh all the way there.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ansius: ansius: If your'e from another planet and you haven't seen it, here's the original

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Cb0t9TUN​Lpg]

*you're


yar!
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: ansius: ansius: If your'e from another planet and you haven't seen it, here's the original

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Cb0t9TUN​Lpg]

*you're

yar!


unclemildew.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


That's Lieutenant Yar to you.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
When you're in your mom's basement
Screen glowing in the dark
Wipe the cheeto dust off your hands
And go the f*ck to Fark
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

bughunter: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: ansius: ansius: If your'e from another planet and you haven't seen it, here's the original

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Cb0t9TUN​Lpg]

*you're

yar!

[unclemildew.files.wordpress.com image 546x739]

That's Lieutenant Yar to you.


Futuristic Sex Robotz - Positronic Pimp
Youtube qar0unFwm2I


You jewel, that's exactly what I'd hoped.
 
