"People in a disintegrating society become... prone to cynicism and even corruption--not because they are immoral, but because they genuinely do not experience a common good for which to sacrifice their personal interests"
posted to Main » on 19 Nov 2020 at 3:30 AM



Wolfling [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That's a beautiful turn of phrase.  It is compounded substantively by the understanding that conservative capitalism fundamentally destroys the concept of a 'common good'.  America is in a hell of its own making... and most of the rest of the Western world is following in its footsteps.
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Lieutenant Ezri Dax talk to Lt. Commander Worf
Youtube as886JnsjtQ


Ezri: "I see a society that is in deep denial about itself. We're talking about a warrior culture that prides itself on maintaining centuries-old traditions of honor and integrity. But in reality, it's willing to accept corruption at the highest levels."

Worf: "You are overstating your case."

Ezri: "Am I? Who was the last leader of the High Council that you respected? Has there even been one? And how many times have you had to cover up the crimes of Klingon leaders because you were told that it was for the good of the Empire? I... I know this sounds harsh, but the truth is, you have been willing to accept a government that you know is corrupt. Gowron is just the latest example. Worf, you are the most honorable and decent man that I've ever met. And if you're willing to tolerate men like Gowron, then what hope is there for the Empire?"
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Ouch.
 
Dare to keep slugs off kids [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Most Honest Three Minutes In Television History
Youtube XGa57az2VqY
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

i thought they were going the opposite direction. that the crumbling of what we know leads to feelings of dismay and uncertainty. capitalism provides employment for millions and gives them a sense of stability they desire as they are able to meet their needs and wants. the fracture in that system, during these times of mass unemployment, sickness and citizens unfurling their fury on the streets - these things are bringing doubt and uncertainty to the many who previously felt they had solid ground upon which to stand. the hell 'murica is currently in is based upon three factors: corona virus, law enforcement problems and President Donald Trump. these too shall pass and hopefully capitalism - mass employment and stability - will return.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gadian
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well, yes, but also no, but yeah.
 
2fardownthread [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Self interest was supposed to be compatible with the common good. Adam Smith planted that idea with his invisible hand pulling everyone to prosperity.

Does it? Sure. To a point. We all know that. Things get better from technological progress. Patents and copyrights give us all kinds of neat things. But they create rents. Property development. New resources. Contracts and Corporations. They all create interests and align incentives. Disney is almost all rents and contracts.

Eventually the rent seekers just take over. Lawyers and politicians change and interpret the rules that everyone started taking for granted. The people who produced nothing wind up benefiting the most.

China has shown everyone how it works in about 30 years. Fantastic growth. Phenomenal development. Millions taken from poverty. But within a generation, all that wealth has been funneled forever to politicians, their families, and cronies, most of whom did nothing but signed some papers. Russia went from decrepit quasi-communism to Wild West capitalism to a fascist nightmare in 20 years, tops. Another oligarchy squeezing its people.

I don't know for sure how it ends, but you would have a hard time convincing me that the US is any different. Money politics makes it unlikely that the US populace will ever be able to control its money OR its politics. I do not see an institution able to provide that control.
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

I can feel everyone involved in that scene getting hard thinking they were writing important things and telling the truth through the medium of television. But it just comes off as some Gen-X wank about how things "used to be" and how these strawman argument kids today just don't get it.

Love Me, I'm a Liberal
Youtube 8nGJ3AjFF1Y
 
