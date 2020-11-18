 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   I now pronounce you infected   (nbcnews.com) divider line
4
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

38 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Nov 2020 at 11:51 PM (1 minute ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You don't think about COVID anymore

No.  YOU didn't think about it.  You didn't care about it or anything else other than having things your way.  And now you get to see the results of your actions.  Congratulations on being a covidiot.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm having a really hard time feeling sad about this.  They obviously didn't give a shiat about their family and only cared about how many presents they got.
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
A similar thing just happened in the town next to mine. Some 300 people went to a wedding and, guess the fark what, lots of people got covid.

/selfish assholes
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
A Dothraki wedding without at least three deaths is considered a dull affair.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.