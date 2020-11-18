 Skip to content
 
(Some Guy)   There is a special place in both Hell and a lawsuit for Tyson managers who bet on how many chicken plant workers contracted Covid 19   (iowacapitaldispatch.com) divider line
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Lock them in a room with 100 lbs of rotting chicken, and tell them the odds are 50-50 you'll let them out in a week.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTFA:

"The lawsuit was recently amended and includes a number of new allegations against the company and plant officials. Among them:

In mid-April, around the time Black Hawk County Sherriff Tony Thompson visited the plant and reported the working conditions there "shook [him] to the core," plant manager Tom Hart organized a cash-buy-in, winner-take-all, betting pool for supervisors and managers to wager how many plant employees would test positive for COVID-19.

John Casey, an upper-level manager at the plant, is alleged to have explicitly directed supervisors to ignore symptoms of COVID-19, telling them to show up to work even if they were exhibiting symptoms of the virus. Casey reportedly referred to COVID-19 as the "glorified flu" and told workers not to worry about it because "it's not a big deal" and "everyone is going to get it." On one occasion, Casey intercepted a sick supervisor who was on his way to be tested and ordered him to get back to work, saying, "We all have symptoms - you have a job to do." After one employee vomited on the production line, managers reportedly allowed the man to continue working and then return to work the next day."
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

i'm guessing the hallmark channel has already snapped up the rights to this one.

so heartwarming
 
Testiclaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The invisible hand will take care of this, don't worry.

/kill them all.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pure depravity.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, is this supposed to be a country where labor aren't disposable and worthless?
 
Dryad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of two things will happen;
1) Lawsuits happen. Workers win. Tyson will appeal the amount, damages get thrown out, and they never pay a dime.
2) Lawsuits happen. Tyson lobbies the state to get immunity. Lawsuits get thrown out, and they never pay a dime.
 
ghost_who_walks [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got to feed the Machine.
 
Dryad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kyleaugustus: Wait, is this supposed to be a country where labor aren't disposable and worthless?


No. Valuing workers would be socialism
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is quite the lengthy and damning (and unfortunately believable) list of allegations.
Damn!
 
morg
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I don't think Foster Farms has this policy because I haven't been able to get nuggets in two months and I'm not fond of the Tyson nuggets. I had the opportunity to try the dynosaur nuggets today but I'm a grown man that eats a lot of nuggets, not some nugget eating child. I instead went with the Foster Farms popcorn chicken nuggets which I find too crunchy.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Well, where are the fark libertarians to tell us how great this is?
 
Strongbeerrules
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: Wait, is this supposed to be a country where labor aren't disposable and worthless?


You should take a look at how the Hoover dam was constructed.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Hope they lose a lot of money in this and not just a poultry amount.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Strongbeerrules: kyleaugustus: Wait, is this supposed to be a country where labor aren't disposable and worthless?

You should take a look at how the Hoover dam was constructed.


The right to force the return self-liberating labor to their owner was written into the Constitution.
 
camarugala
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
As one of more disliked of the political spectrum, a centrist, I can't help ignoring how our govt. has farked us since it's inception. I should probably go ahead and just crash right now.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
There is a special place in both Hell and a lawsuit for Tyson managers who bet on how many chicken plant workers contracted Covid 19

A special place in a lawsuit?  I thought all places in a lawsuit were special?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkinlovit
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Apparently noone read the article......at all.  The first sentence says it was a pork plant, so your jokes make absolutely no sense....
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

farkinlovit: Apparently noone read the article......at all.  The first sentence says it was a pork plant, so your jokes make absolutely no sense....


My guiding principle is: Never let the facts get in the way of a good joke. Or a bad one. Especially a bad one.
 
jtown
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Todd300
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They are a cartel. Nothing further.

Tyson has been so criminal for so many years it's surprising they didn't pass off the bodies for product.

No, that's not a joke. These people are sick.
 
Todd300
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

farkinlovit: Apparently noone read the article......at all.  The first sentence says it was a pork plant, so your jokes make absolutely no sense....


Oh, that makes it okay. Thread cancelled!

Jesus.
 
khatores
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

morg: I don't think Foster Farms has this policy because I haven't been able to get nuggets in two months and I'm not fond of the Tyson nuggets. I had the opportunity to try the dynosaur nuggets today but I'm a grown man that eats a lot of nuggets, not some nugget eating child. I instead went with the Foster Farms popcorn chicken nuggets which I find too crunchy.


You seem like a nugget man.

/No, you can't touch my nuggets
 
lolmao500
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Dryad: One of two things will happen;
1) Lawsuits happen. Workers win. Tyson will appeal the amount, damages get thrown out, and they never pay a dime.
2) Lawsuits happen. Tyson lobbies the state to get immunity. Lawsuits get thrown out, and they never pay a dime.


3) Workers lock the doors and burn the plant to the farking ground with the management still inside
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Corporations Have already placed a dollar value on human life. This does not surprise me one bit.
 
mr intrepid [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I vote#3.
 
Todd300
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Dryad: One of two things will happen;
1) Lawsuits happen. Workers win. Tyson will appeal the amount, damages get thrown out, and they never pay a dime.
2) Lawsuits happen. Tyson lobbies the state to get immunity. Lawsuits get thrown out, and they never pay a dime.

3) Workers lock the doors and burn the plant to the farking ground with the management still inside


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buserror [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: Wait, is this supposed to be a country where labor aren't disposable and worthless?


Disposable and worthless?  Of course not.  Even our sick employees have value.  On a completely unrelated note, try our delicious new Tyson Green™!
 
Daer21 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: Corporations Have already placed a dollar value on human life. This does not surprise me one bit.


That's older than capitalism.
 
Trik
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That manager, John Casey should be charged with Depraved Indifference.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

farkinlovit: Apparently noone read the article......at all.  The first sentence says it was a pork plant, so your jokes make absolutely no sense....


Hah. Nice try, you and the fake news rage generating machine.
Neither chicken, nor pork. Everyone knows Tyson is actually into pigeons.
 
