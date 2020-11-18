 Skip to content
 
(AZ Family)   Can your boss make you take the vaccine?
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Implying that you wouldn't want to otherwise?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
No...but he can't you wear pants either.

Tho, he can make you wear pants at work tho.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My wife's sister and her idiot husband are closet Republicans who get their information from their idiot friends on Facebook. They have declared that they're not getting the vaccine "because it might not be safe" and THEY'RE BOTH MEDICAL PROFESSIONALS.

Expect a lot of Conservative pushback if the government tries to mandate vaccination.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In the "at will" employment States companies could offer the option get vaccinated or get another job ( See how SCOTUS has pretty much eliminate most employee protections). I am hoping to get vaccinated next August September, letting a large number of other people give it  a try first just seems like a good idea to me.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

eurotrader: In the "at will" employment States companies could offer the option get vaccinated or get another job ( See how SCOTUS has pretty much eliminate most employee protections). I am hoping to get vaccinated next August September, letting a large number of other people give it  a try first just seems like a good idea to me.


Question, what do you think the vaccine is going to do to you, that it won't do to the people it was tested on (100% safely by the way)?
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

MrBallou: My wife's sister and her idiot husband are closet Republicans who get their information from their idiot friends on Facebook. They have declared that they're not getting the vaccine "because it might not be safe" and THEY'RE BOTH MEDICAL PROFESSIONALS.

Expect a lot of Conservative pushback if the government tries to mandate vaccination.


Or the farkers could just be told to stay home from work without pay until they get vaccinated.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm getting it as soon as it is available to me.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Nintenfreak: eurotrader: In the "at will" employment States companies could offer the option get vaccinated or get another job ( See how SCOTUS has pretty much eliminate most employee protections). I am hoping to get vaccinated next August September, letting a large number of other people give it  a try first just seems like a good idea to me.

Question, what do you think the vaccine is going to do to you, that it won't do to the people it was tested on (100% safely by the way)?


A larger number being put into a Bayesian Markov Chain Monte Carlo simulation model will lead to better information. Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) or similar is not for me. Not likely but I already had the Rona so not in a rush.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If you don't take it then stay away and good luck in your next job.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

eurotrader: Nintenfreak: eurotrader: In the "at will" employment States companies could offer the option get vaccinated or get another job ( See how SCOTUS has pretty much eliminate most employee protections). I am hoping to get vaccinated next August September, letting a large number of other people give it  a try first just seems like a good idea to me.

Question, what do you think the vaccine is going to do to you, that it won't do to the people it was tested on (100% safely by the way)?

A larger number being put into a Bayesian Markov Chain Monte Carlo simulation model will lead to better information. Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) or similar is not for me. Not likely but I already had the Rona so not in a rush.


Ah, so we're making up things now.  Well I'm a fan of the Jeffersonian Fyodor Rope Bucharest model which says vaccine conspiracies are all made up hoaxes.  This shiat's all folie à deux (SDD) when you really get down to it; people just wanna see a problem in everything.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You mean like, before I take it voluntarily?
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Nintenfreak: eurotrader: Nintenfreak: eurotrader: In the "at will" employment States companies could offer the option get vaccinated or get another job ( See how SCOTUS has pretty much eliminate most employee protections). I am hoping to get vaccinated next August September, letting a large number of other people give it  a try first just seems like a good idea to me.

Question, what do you think the vaccine is going to do to you, that it won't do to the people it was tested on (100% safely by the way)?

A larger number being put into a Bayesian Markov Chain Monte Carlo simulation model will lead to better information. Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) or similar is not for me. Not likely but I already had the Rona so not in a rush.

Ah, so we're making up things now.  Well I'm a fan of the Jeffersonian Fyodor Rope Bucharest model which says vaccine conspiracies are all made up hoaxes.  This shiat's all folie à deux (SDD) when you really get down to it; people just wanna see a problem in everything.


Not everyone is aquatinted on how clinical studies are reviewed and the modeling used. The BMCMC is used pretty often for biological modeling.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

moos: Implying that you wouldn't want to otherwise?


Depends.  How much independent review of the process, possible side effects, and implications of taking it is there going to be first?  Because I sure as hell want a hard look taken at anything developed in the middle of this administration, with this FDA and this CDC.  It isn't like stupid hand-waving bullshiat for political and monetary benefit isn't a farking theme, even when it means lots of people die.
 
Bob Down [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You can bet they'll find another suitable reason to fire your stupid arse. I wouldn't get through our client's front gate.
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They make you take drug tests.

A good indicator of the answer will be;
"What will help business make more money, and how many Republicans do we have to bribe to make it worthwhile?"
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't care about the details, as long as a lot of Trumpanzees die for their right to be ignorant defiant toddlers.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In this case I see nothing wrong with requiring the vaccine. This is a world wide emergency. Anti vaxers can just suck it.
 
wingedkat [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vaccines are required by my employer already.  Tetanus and rabies at the minimum.

If we refused to be vaccinated, we can just go find a different job.
 
tinyarena
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

optikeye: No...but he can't you wear pants either.

Tho, he can make you wear pants at work tho.


Take it easy pal
 
KrustyKitten
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm willing to bet my employer is not willing to open themselves (or the worker comp carrier) to potential liability if someone gets sick or has a severe adverse reaction to a vaccine.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
tinyarena
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
FTFA: "If your employer requires it, and you don't do it, then it is likely you'll lose your job," said Attorney Logan Elia with Rose Law Group

LOL, not even close
your employer will get sued, and sued, and sued,,,
golly, let me just catch my breath here
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

daffy: In this case I see nothing wrong with requiring the vaccine. This is a world wide emergency. Anti vaxers can just suck it.


You know why the anti-vaxer's two-year-old was crying?   Midlife crisis.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: [i.pinimg.com image 400x280]


Good luck on your job search.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

tinyarena: optikeye: No...but he can't you wear pants either.

Tho, he can make you wear pants at work tho.

Take it easy pal


I have a jock itch.
It's a medical condition that prevents me from wearing pants.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Tequila shots and a vaccine at, um 10ish. win boss.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
probably, if you become a disease vector and infect coworkers that hurts the company. I would think they have a vested interest in preventing that. I know that my work is taking the mask thing and distancing very seriously (haven't heard of people getting fired but definitely being sent home and getting written up for flagrant infractions which means no raise at review time). everyone that can work from home is being asked to do so. this is serious, 250,000 people have died.
 
goodncold
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: moos: Implying that you wouldn't want to otherwise?

Depends.  How much independent review of the process, possible side effects, and implications of taking it is there going to be first?  Because I sure as hell want a hard look taken at anything developed in the middle of this administration, with this FDA and this CDC.  It isn't like stupid hand-waving bullshiat for political and monetary benefit isn't a farking theme, even when it means lots of people die.


This...if the boss wants me to take a vaccine then fine...but I get to choose from which company.
 
goatharper
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: Question, what do you think the vaccine is going to do to you, that it won't do to the people it was tested on (100% safely by the way)?


Here's what some people think:
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

tinyarena: FTFA: "If your employer requires it, and you don't do it, then it is likely you'll lose your job," said Attorney Logan Elia with Rose Law Group

LOL, not even close
your employer will get sued, and sued, and sued,,,
golly, let me just catch my breath here


Oh look, someone who doesn't work at a Hospital.
 
not enough beer
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

goodncold: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: moos: Implying that you wouldn't want to otherwise?

Depends.  How much independent review of the process, possible side effects, and implications of taking it is there going to be first?  Because I sure as hell want a hard look taken at anything developed in the middle of this administration, with this FDA and this CDC.  It isn't like stupid hand-waving bullshiat for political and monetary benefit isn't a farking theme, even when it means lots of people die.

This...if the boss wants me to take a vaccine then fine...but I get to choose from which company.


That will most likely be chosen by what region you live in. Expect Urban areas to Pfizer and rural areas to moderna.
 
Muzzleloader [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

tinyarena: FTFA: "If your employer requires it, and you don't do it, then it is likely you'll lose your job," said Attorney Logan Elia with Rose Law Group

LOL, not even close
your employer will get sued, and sued, and sued,,,
golly, let me just catch my breath here


Depends on where you live and/or if you have a contract.

In Florida, the at will employment law specifically states your employer can fire you for any reason or no reason at all.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

goatharper: Nintenfreak: Question, what do you think the vaccine is going to do to you, that it won't do to the people it was tested on (100% safely by the way)?

Here's what some people think:
[i.imgur.com image 850x1251]


That's the worst thing I've ever read. How can seemingly smart people think that heavy JPEG compression is ok for text?
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

eurotrader: In the "at will" employment States companies could offer the option get vaccinated or get another job ( See how SCOTUS has pretty much eliminate most employee protections). I am hoping to get vaccinated next August September, letting a large number of other people give it  a try first just seems like a good idea to me.


Even in a non at-will state, it should be allowed for the company to do this. Not only do they not want you infecting the office, if you get the 'rona and miss a bunch of work, that impacts productivity in a negative way, and one that can be easily remedied.

I mean, the vaccine has to be proven safe, of course. I'm not talking about some shiat a buddy of Trump's has been brewing in his basement, but I have no problem with an employer requiring this. Hell, my new job tests each of the 2 shifts at the warehouse once a week. I bet that they'll can someone who refuses to take the test. I'm going in to the office for the first time tomorrow to scope it out an finish some of my onboarding stuff(I just started on Monday), and it's testing day. I'll ask the HR lady, but I wouldn't be surprised if a place that's being so proactive as to test once a week, is also taking a no shiat approach to it.
 
MBooda
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Capitalists vs. antivaxxers. No matter who wins, we all lose.
 
ChuckRoddy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
No, they can't. We have the same issue with the FLU vaccine. If you don't take it ... they really can't force you and won't go through the legal hassle.

Your employer has no right to know your medical history. So they can't force a vaccine on you.

Are their long term health effects for the vaccine? We won't know for several years. We're rolling the dice.
Let the person decide what calculated risk they want.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
We were talking about this at work today, because our business does involve (normally) a good bit of travel.

Every state is different, every judge you find youself infront of and what every action any given employee does when you ask them to do something they don't agree with is different.

What we would HOPE, is its a problem that solves itself, like lets say we need to send someone someplace that requires a Yellow Fever vaccine for a visa. You don't want to take it, fine, but now you aren't able to fulfill your role, because when we hired you, we told you you need to do international travel.

So if you can't book a flight because you aren't vaccinated yet and can't show medical reason as to why you shouldn't be, that is your problem, not mine.

The other side of the coin though is its going to require the federal government REALLY twisting the interstate commerce clause to do so....and i sort of feel like we already do that enough.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Nintenfreak: eurotrader: In the "at will" employment States companies could offer the option get vaccinated or get another job ( See how SCOTUS has pretty much eliminate most employee protections). I am hoping to get vaccinated next August September, letting a large number of other people give it  a try first just seems like a good idea to me.

Question, what do you think the vaccine is going to do to you, that it won't do to the people it was tested on (100% safely by the way)?

A larger number being put into a Bayesian Markov Chain Monte Carlo simulation model will lead to better information. Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) or similar is not for me. Not likely but I already had the Rona so not in a rush.


Guess what, GBS is a covid side effect, at rates several times higher than any vaccine ever studied.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm a low priority recipient for the vaccine. I'm not a essential worker, I no longer pay rent, I have enough money to live on for a while, I'm even 0+.
I know it's best to wait and let more at risk folks get it first. I hope it's widely available soon, and I really hope it doesn't become an oligarchy clusterfark that leaves the most vulnerable people fighting over the scraps, but I've lost all faith in our government.
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

goatharper: Nintenfreak: Question, what do you think the vaccine is going to do to you, that it won't do to the people it was tested on (100% safely by the way)?

Here's what some people think:
[i.imgur.com image 850x1251]


Nuttier than squirrel shiat -- it's amazing they got accredited to run a school in the first place.
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I worked at IBM in the very late 90's into 2000's and one winter they told us we had to get a flu shot or we weren't allowed access to any work areas , the choice was ours of course.They ID'd everyone who did with their badge.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ChuckRoddy: No, they can't. We have the same issue with the FLU vaccine. If you don't take it ... they really can't force you and won't go through the legal hassle.

Your employer has no right to know your medical history. So they can't force a vaccine on you.

Are their long term health effects for the vaccine? We won't know for several years. We're rolling the dice.
Let the person decide what calculated risk they want.


The Constitutionality of requiring vaccinations was settled over 100 years ago:

HENNING JACOBSON, Plff. in Err.,
v.
COMMONWEALTH OF MASSACHUSETTS.
No. 70.
Argued December 6, 1904.
Decided February 20, 1905.

Remember how horrible smallpox is?  No you don't, you've never seen it.  This ruling is one of the reasons.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

wingedkat: Vaccines are required by my employer already.  Tetanus and rabies at the minimum.


Not a lot of jobs require rabies vaccines.  Do you work with animals or something?
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ChuckRoddy: No, they can't. We have the same issue with the FLU vaccine. If you don't take it ... they really can't force you and won't go through the legal hassle.

Your employer has no right to know your medical history. So they can't force a vaccine on you.

Are their long term health effects for the vaccine? We won't know for several years. We're rolling the dice.
Let the person decide what calculated risk they want.


There are exceptions to this. My wife is an educator and in her contract she is required to get her flu shot. I mean she wants to be a moron she can make a stink about religious reasons or pre-existing, and trot out some BS, and they would probably fold over it if its a handful of people, but if enough people did the same, which i suspect is where we are headed with this and the idiocy surrounding it, maybe the tune changes....

Same with me. I frequently have(had) to go into medical facilities. Most require you to say you had certain vaccinations. I can say no, and as a contractor\consultant, they can say, "sorry, we will find someone else who has because it will save us a ton of paperwork, and seriously, go get your vaccinations...."

Now if i had a good reason maybe i could make a stink, but that probably isn't going to win us future business or help our reputation with other clients if we start getting sue-y.

You thinking you are smarter or know more or want to buy into a conspiracy involving the best medical minds in the world is not an excuse to not get vaccinated.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Excelsior: goatharper: Nintenfreak: Question, what do you think the vaccine is going to do to you, that it won't do to the people it was tested on (100% safely by the way)?

Here's what some people think:
[i.imgur.com image 850x1251]

Nuttier than squirrel shiat -- it's amazing they got accredited to run a school in the first place.


Accreditation for a Christian school?
 
advex101
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The part where they talk about ill effects from employer mandated vaccinations being covered by Workmens Compensation is going to be a big deal.  This is different from mandated drug testing.  Handing over some of your urine doesn't have any of those possibilities.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

advex101: The part where they talk about ill effects from employer mandated vaccinations being covered by Workmens Compensation is going to be a big deal.  This is different from mandated drug testing.  Handing over some of your urine doesn't have any of those possibilities.


we were talking about this today too....

Easy solution, everyone gets 3 days of PTO courtesy of uncle sam to your employer in tax credits for each person who gets vaccinated.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

MrBallou: My wife's sister and her idiot husband are closet Republicans who get their information from their idiot friends on Facebook. They have declared that they're not getting the vaccine "because it might not be safe" and THEY'RE BOTH MEDICAL PROFESSIONALS.

Expect a lot of Conservative pushback if the government tries to mandate vaccination.


It's stupid for people not to take a thoroughly tested, long-term studied vaccine from a non-profit oriented organization, especially in a state of pandemic.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If you require employers to provide health insurance, for some STUPID reason, then they should be allowed to demand that their employees be vaccinated.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Vaccine or GTFO*

*Does not apply to those individuals for which a vaccine would be inappropriate such as pregnant women or the elderly/immunocompromised** who should continúe working from home until we get COVID under control

**Unless this new vaccine method has been tested on immucompromised individuals
 
