(The New York Times) The good news: The Covid vaccines that are being developed right now will probably work. The reality: Getting them mass produced and available to the public will be the hard part
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, the hard part will be getting the anti-vaxxers and conspiracy wingnuts to take their medicine.  It should be mandatory for school attendance and public service / first responders, but how to reach the millions who aren't in those categories?  Mandatory for health insurance? I dunno, it's going to be a shiatshow is all I know.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't need it. I can just huff Listerine.
Read it on the internet.
I'm also a French model.
Bon-jovi
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still want to know how much they are going to cost and if insurance will cover it.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But there's a General!
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Anenu: I still want to know how much they are going to cost and if insurance will cover it.


It should be just like a bad flu shot.
 
Don't Lag Me Bro
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Canada will probably start vaccinating March-April and it won't be done until end of 2021.  For the US under Biden I'm guessing will start around the same time, but wont be done until a full year later because Politics.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

deadsanta: No, the hard part will be getting the anti-vaxxers and conspiracy wingnuts to take their medicine.  It should be mandatory for school attendance and public service / first responders, but how to reach the millions who aren't in those categories?  Mandatory for health insurance? I dunno, it's going to be a shiatshow is all I know.


My hope is that those of us who want it will have easy access to it and that it will be effective enough that we can just forget about the assholes who refuse to get it.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
And the other hard part : just like masks, the right wing medias are gonna turn this into a political thing, 30-40% of people will not get the vaccine.

It wouldnt even surprise me if some trumper nutjobs attack vaccine places with guns.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Don't Lag Me Bro: Canada will probably start vaccinating March-April and it won't be done until end of 2021.  For the US under Biden I'm guessing will start around the same time, but wont be done until a full year later because Politics.


At least there's a chance with a president who listens to science instead of the narcissistic voices in his head.
 
NIXON YOU DOLT!!!!!
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
But we've been promised Warp Speed already solved these issues!
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Or you can just lick someone who has been given the vaccine. Don't lick old people though. Even staying alive has it's limits.
 
NIXON YOU DOLT!!!!!
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

deadsanta: No, the hard part will be getting the anti-vaxxers and conspiracy wingnuts to take their medicine.  It should be mandatory for school attendance and public service / first responders, but how to reach the millions who aren't in those categories?  Mandatory for health insurance? I dunno, it's going to be a shiatshow is all I know.


No admittance to public spaces without your COVID tag, just like your dogs rabies tags.
 
NIXON YOU DOLT!!!!!
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: Or you can just lick someone who has been given the vaccine. Don't lick old people though. Even staying alive has it's limits.


I VOLUNTEER AS TRIBUTE!
 
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The hard part will be getting me to take it.  And I don't consider myself a "anti-vaxxers and conspiracy wingnuts", although I WAS a wingnut for a few years.  My yellow inoculation booklet has quite a few entries. I will let others be the guinea pigs on this one.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The travel industry is already looking to roll this into their plans. Want to board that airplane or cruise ship? Show us your vaccination record.
 
Northern
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

deadsanta: No, the hard part will be getting the anti-vaxxers and conspiracy wingnuts to take their medicine.  It should be mandatory for school attendance and public service / first responders, but how to reach the millions who aren't in those categories?  Mandatory for health insurance? I dunno, it's going to be a shiatshow is all I know.


Oh oh, I know.  Let's shut down the federal government, repeal the ACA, and let unemployment benefits expire.  That and little federal direction to distribute the vaccines. That way even if they try to fix the system it will take longer.
Also, why did antifa sabotage the USPS?  Now Christmas is ruined.  Why do the libs hate America!
 
dustman81
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Anenu: I still want to know how much they are going to cost and if insurance will cover it.


Insurance will be required to cover it as it is considered preventive care under the Affordable Care Act, aka "Obamacare".
 
dustman81
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

NIXON YOU DOLT!!!!!: deadsanta: No, the hard part will be getting the anti-vaxxers and conspiracy wingnuts to take their medicine.  It should be mandatory for school attendance and public service / first responders, but how to reach the millions who aren't in those categories?  Mandatory for health insurance? I dunno, it's going to be a shiatshow is all I know.

No admittance to public spaces without your COVID tag, just like your dogs rabies tags.


Someone has been watching Contagion
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's a nice "hard part" to have, one we only hoped for a few months ago.
 
carkiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm setting the following over/unders for 2021:

(Non-police) shootings in vaccine queues - 18
Police shootings in vaccine queues - 16
Stabbings in vaccine queues - 12
Fistfights in vaccine queues - 264
(Documented) racial epithets in vaccine queues - 653
Vaccine queue riot; tear gas used - 8
Vaccine queue riot; structure fire - 3
Trucks carrying vaccine stolen - 4
Trucks believed to be carrying vaccine, but carrying other medical supplies stolen - 2
Deaths from counterfeit vaccines - 2024

Place yr bets, cats & kittens!
 
WTP 2
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
so if Joe is so into science...let him get the first shot.
or at least say he got the first one.
 
tuckeg
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Any experts who can offer an opinion on this. If you are vaccinated, is there a teat that can be given that shows if you are in the 95% group or the 5% group? If not, then you don't know if you can safely reintegrate into society.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Next year sometime, maybe. I heard this a few weeks ago, I believe from the great Dr. Fauci.
That's for us, of course. Who knows how long it will take for the poor countries.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

deadsanta: No, the hard part will be getting the anti-vaxxers and conspiracy wingnuts to take their medicine.  It should be mandatory for school attendance and public service / first responders, but how to reach the millions who aren't in those categories?  Mandatory for health insurance? I dunno, it's going to be a shiatshow is all I know.


Sure, ICU beds are very, very expensive, requiring you to get a Covid vaccine once available in order to maintain coverage would be completely reasonable. Heck, employers around here have required first a hefty premium for smoking and then eventually complete cessation in order to maintain coverage at all and smoking is neither as likely to result in hospitalization nor as likely to result in expensive ICU intake.
 
dark brew [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

tuckeg: Any experts who can offer an opinion on this. If you are vaccinated, is there a teat that can be given that shows if you are in the 95% group or the 5% group? If not, then you don't know if you can safely reintegrate into society.


No, there's no test that will show if the vaccine will be effective for you, but as long as it is 95% effective for the public and enough people get the vaccine, then after some time even if you're in the 5% category, you'll be fine as the virus will not be circulating everywhere like it is now.  It will effectively "die out" as there won't be a sufficient amount of new hosts to infect.

Hard part will be getting the morons to get the shot, since they are also the ones not wearing masks.  But hopefully at this time next year, life will be close to back to normal.
 
blockhouse
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Eight months after the state of emergency started, and we still can't even get N95 respirators to all the physicians and nurses who are caring for COVID patients.  My state has the lowest absolute infection rate and close to the lowest per capita infection rate.  The physicians and nurses in my hospital's MICU have been recycling the same N95 respirators every day for months.

There's no way we're gonna get the vaccine out to everyone in a timely manner.

We can only pray that the vaccine confers durable immunity.  If immunity wanes after a couple months, we're all farked.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dark brew: No, there's no test that will show if the vaccine will be effective for you  . . .


Well, there is one test, but you don't want to use it.
 
Thenixon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Pershing123: The hard part will be getting me to take it.  And I don't consider myself a "anti-vaxxers and conspiracy wingnuts", although I WAS a wingnut for a few years.  My yellow inoculation booklet has quite a few entries. I will let others be the guinea pigs on this one.


Unless you're in high risk category, nobody's going to offer you anything until tens of millions of other Americans have had a chance. Probably summer at the earliest.There will be data from earlier risk groups and other countries too, by then.
 
dark brew [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

blockhouse: The physicians and nurses in my hospital's MICU have been recycling the same N95 respirators every day for months.


Are you sure about that?  Your hospital needs to find a new supplier if that's the case.  I use a new N95 every time I see a Covid patient. I don't doubt that there are some places with N95 shortages, but it's very hard to believe that they are using the same masks for months.  That would be insane.
 
jjwars1
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Can someone please explain how we know the vaccines are safe with no long term side effects to us or offspring x years down the road?
 
Thenixon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: dark brew: No, there's no test that will show if the vaccine will be effective for you  . . .

Well, there is one test, but you don't want to use it.


I mean, there's antibody titer. Are you saying the 5% have antibodies but COVID evades them? I didn't believe there's any public data on that yet.
 
dustman81
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

EBN-OZN: The travel industry is already looking to roll this into their plans. Want to board that airplane or cruise ship? Show us your vaccination record.


You can count on countries will be asking for vaccination proof when you try to enter or apply for a visa. No vaccine, no entry.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What about the flipper kids 9 months later?

/not an anti-vaxxer
//just remember the lessons of thalidomide
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: My hope is that those of us who want it will have easy access to it and that it will be effective enough that we can just forget about the assholes who refuse to get it.


Unfortunately we can't, because without a good uptake on this, we aren't going to get back to normal, unless we want to let people who can't for good reason take the vaccine, who in most cases are already the highest risk (and the people we are mainly protecting with our measures now) get infected.

And there is no difference between the, "well i'll wait a few months" crowd and the "I won't get it crowd". You won't see any meaningful long term data in  that few months. Sure, i get your concerns, most of which are ill-founded and a little bit of reading beyond facebook and memes should alleviate, but you are only going to delay things and make people suffer.

I really think this is something everyone needs to start working towards, in their circles, that lunatic uncle you know, etc, and having MEANINGFUL conversations with people who are concerned about taking a vaccine. Not shameful stuff, recognizing where they may be concerned you are sourcing your info from and finding alternate sources....etc.

There is a sizeable amount of people out there, who were happy to shiat on the anti-vax crowd 9 months ago at every chance (and rightfully so) that are now worried about this. Part of it is political (and while i get the current administration didn't help, they are now substituting facts for their convivence and doing the same thing), part of it is they have invested so much in the doom of what is going on, and part of it is fear.

Those can all be addressed if we pick them apart and start trying to talk like people again.
 
CommonName2
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dark brew: Hard part will be getting the morons to get the shot, since they are also the ones not wearing masks.  But hopefully at this time next year, life will be close to back to normal.


Plenty of mask wearers are justifiably hesitant on immediately trusting a hastily created vaccine made under the watch of a president who undoubtedly pressured them to finish it before November. I don't blame anyone for not trusting the vaccine, _yet_. High risk people have a very difficult decision coming.

No one trusted the Russian vaccine, why are the American ones automatically the solution?

/ I will take it in the fall when my low-risk group gets access to it, but that isn't saying much considering it will have millions of test subjects ahead of me.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dustman81: EBN-OZN: The travel industry is already looking to roll this into their plans. Want to board that airplane or cruise ship? Show us your vaccination record.

You can count on countries will be asking for vaccination proof when you try to enter or apply for a visa. No vaccine, no entry.


Unfortunately i doubt that the majority of people who will be against this have regular travel to Vienna that they will be concerned about.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

EBN-OZN: The travel industry is already looking to roll this into their plans. Want to board that airplane or cruise ship? Show us your vaccination record.


There will be a black market of fake vaccination papers. Just you watch.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Don't Lag Me Bro: Canada will probably start vaccinating March-April and it won't be done until end of 2021.  For the US under Biden I'm guessing will start around the same time, but wont be done until a full year later because Politics.


Plus 10x the population in the US.
 
anfrind
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dustman81: Anenu: I still want to know how much they are going to cost and if insurance will cover it.

Insurance will be required to cover it as it is considered preventive care under the Affordable Care Act, aka "Obamacare".


That would explain Trump's desperate last-ditch repeal effort.
 
Thenixon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

jjwars1: Can someone please explain how we know the vaccines are safe with no long term side effects to us or offspring x years down the road?


We don't, at least at first. But we generally have very solid evidence that in aggregate the illnesses you're vaccinated against is orders of magnitude worse than the range of possible outcomes from the vaccine. And we know they'll be back/won't go away if we stop vaccines. Nobody could guess now what study of epigenetics may eventually say about vaccines, but again just by dint of the relative risks and the antigen specificity, it is a reasonable bet to guess the illnesses are probably more significant long term than vaccines against them.
 
Thenixon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Thenixon: But we generally have very solid evidence that in aggregate the RISK OF illnesses you're vaccinated against is
 
moto-geek
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jjwars1: Can someone please explain how we know the vaccines are safe with no long term side effects to us or offspring x years down the road?


From what I've read, the vaccines are based on existing ones, but with the novel part added in.

Read the FAQ: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-​n​cov/vaccines/faq.html
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Thenixon: Creepy Lurker Guy: dark brew: No, there's no test that will show if the vaccine will be effective for you  . . .

Well, there is one test, but you don't want to use it.

I mean, there's antibody titer. Are you saying the 5% have antibodies but COVID evades them? I didn't believe there's any public data on that yet.


I was snarkily suggesting that you expose yourself to Covid to see if the vaccine is protecting you.  It would give you an accurate answer, but it's not worth it.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Also, disclaimer, i know its fark and anything positive makes me look like a trump supporter, i hate the dude like only a NYer can....and have always viewed him as a joke since my earliest memories as a kid in the 80s....

Part of the government prep, a big part of it, was the logistics side. Both current vaccine candidates have distribution worked into their plan. The temperature thing is actually a relatively easy thing to solve and something we can throw money at, some military logistics, and defense production act work on in a meaningful timescale.

Full vaccination will obviously take time, and probably through the summer for the bulk of the population, but we already have meaningful stocks to make a significant dent in the most at risk people, both in outcomes and infection rates, once we start distributing it.

But uptake of those populations is important, so before you shiat on the vaccine, make sure you know what you are talking about.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dustman81: NIXON YOU DOLT!!!!!: deadsanta: No, the hard part will be getting the anti-vaxxers and conspiracy wingnuts to take their medicine.  It should be mandatory for school attendance and public service / first responders, but how to reach the millions who aren't in those categories?  Mandatory for health insurance? I dunno, it's going to be a shiatshow is all I know.

No admittance to public spaces without your COVID tag, just like your dogs rabies tags.

Someone has been watching Contagion


Great documentary.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Pershing123: The hard part will be getting me to take it.  And I don't consider myself a "anti-vaxxers and conspiracy wingnuts", although I WAS a wingnut for a few years.  My yellow inoculation booklet has quite a few entries. I will let others be the guinea pigs on this one.


You were a wingnut? You'll have to tell me about that, someday. Was it all those Heinlein books?

Personally I'm inclined to believe that mRNA vaccines like Moderna's and Pfizer's are likely to be inherently safer than adenovirus vaccines like AstraZeneka ("the Cambridge vaccine") or attenuated vaccines (similar to most current approved vaccines) because the mechanism is more inherently self-limiting.
 
Trik
‘’ less than a minute ago  
More good news is they "probably" won't have to kill a quarter of a million sharks for the first year or so's vaccines.

Why a COVID-19 vaccine could further imperil deep-sea sharks
 
boozehat
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Drinking bleach has always been an option, Subby.

(plus if you mix it with lemon juice it tastes better)

Keep your science out of me.
 
