(New Zealand Herald)   Babysitter rewards children with chicken nugget Happy Meal and then things get awkward   (nzherald.co.nz) divider line
849 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Nov 2020 at 11:20 PM (30 minutes ago)



vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like there is any meat in those things.
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This sounds like a case that would be on an episode of Judge Judy.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark her feelings.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I hope that once it goes to court they make the mother pay for court costs and also the meal itself.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Kid's can't be vegetarian, their brains aren't developed enough to make that choice.
Also, mom's fault.  You need to tell people about dietary restrictions.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I had heard that Jack in the Box tacos don't actually contain meat once. I had started dating a girl who was vegetarian and shared this fact with her. She said 'oh my god I miss Jack in the Box tacos! Seriously??!?'

Then she googled it.

We didn't date very long
 
kayanlau
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So a stomach pump procedure costs $650?
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Oh no, your kid had something that tasted good for once!
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: I had heard that Jack in the Box tacos don't actually contain meat once. I had started dating a girl who was vegetarian and shared this fact with her. She said 'oh my god I miss Jack in the Box tacos! Seriously??!?'

Then she googled it.

We didn't date very long


If she didn't want it, did you at least eat her taco for her?
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Did you know "Vegetarian" is ancient Latin word?

It means "Lousy Hunter"
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Too late now, they have a taste for flesh.
 
Mokmo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So is it possible to raise children on an exclusively vegetarian diet ? I mean there has to be something missing unless they take a ridiculous amount of B12-containing veggies when meat has plenty. 
And that affects their brain, their growth...
 
Left Leg
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Like there is any meat in those things.


Done in one.
 
jtown
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What a psycho.  If kids have a special diet, it's the job of the parent(s) to communicate that to their caretakers.

Since the kids specifically asked for nuggets, I'd say there's a 99.44% chance that other people in their lives feed them meat regularly.

As someone else suggested (in the article), the mom probably pulls this crap regularly to get out of paying for childcare.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'd be willing to bet she has pulled this stunt before to get out of paying and maybe try to get some extra cash.

I agree with this person. If you're going to leave your kids with a stranger long enough that they need to be fed, this would be something you would mention. Plus I find it hard to believe that a vegetarian wouldn't take any opportunity available to let you know they're vegetarian.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hope she didn't take them to the playground too...

Fark user image
 
gaspode
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jtown: What a psycho.  If kids have a special diet, it's the job of the parent(s) to communicate that to their caretakers.

Since the kids specifically asked for nuggets, I'd say there's a 99.44% chance that other people in their lives feed them meat regularly.


Probably a new fad which the mother is trying to force on her kids.  If they asked for meat then no way they have been long term vegetarian, it makes no sense.

Or she is a scammer.

Or just an amazingly horrible parent and human being
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"The mum came home early and saw her children eating chicken nuggets. She literally ripped the nuggets out of their hands and started screaming that I'm horrible for allowing her children to eat dead corpses"

Well, I tried to feed them live corpses, but I couldn't figure out what exactly to ask for at McDonald's.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The way you know this story is completely true is that no actual names are used, no original article is cited, and the only photograph that accompanies the article is a stock Getty image.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Lady fark off.    At worst all your due is not employing the babysitter in question to watch your kids ever again.   I would think she would not not want to work for you again anyways.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
https://www.theage.com.au/national/vi​c​toria/no-jail-for-parents-after-their-​baby-was-disabled-by-strict-vegan-diet​-20200928-p55zyz.html
Fark user imageView Full Size


These people are a sect and a danger to their own kids.
 
Point02GPA [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
" I don't anything that cast a shadow".

The Simpsons
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Someone is going to be responsible for compensating those kids for emotional trauma, and it's not the babysitter.
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Herr Morgenstern: Oh no, your kid had something that tasted good for once!


No, they had McNuggets.
 
WTP 2
‘’ less than a minute ago  
human brains need fat,
 
