(NYPost)   Colorado police say man accused of shooting and killing a woman and wounding her boyfriend in a dispute over dog poop fired 24 shots at the couple from his apartment window with his rifle just as the Founders intended   (nypost.com) divider line
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet the dog doesn't poop on his lawn anymore.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are a gaggle of apartment dogs that pee on this one particular bush out front of their complex that I let my dog pee on when we walk by because dog reasons. I have wondered if the apartment closest to that, let's face it, gross-ass bush and, like, a permanent piss-stain on the concrete around it and it smells like a park bathroom, I bet they smell that hot piss bush all summer with their windows open.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dipsh*t apparently won't mind be minding all the prison sh*t stink he'll be experiencing for the rest of his life.  Although execution would be better.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the poop ok?
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Por que tan serioso: There are a gaggle of apartment dogs that pee on this one particular bush out front of their complex that I let my dog pee on when we walk by because dog reasons. I have wondered if the apartment closest to that, let's face it, gross-ass bush and, like, a permanent piss-stain on the concrete around it and it smells like a park bathroom, I bet they smell that hot piss bush all summer with their windows open.


That's just dogs "blogging"...when my little guy was still alive he'd pee on this one specific patch of tall grass up on the corner.   And sniff around before and after.  Later I realized that every dog in the neighborhood would do the same in the same exact spot.   I think they were communicating in that dog way.  Always wondered about my asparagus loving dog.  The next time another dog came by, they'd go "Jeebus, he's eating aspargus again!"
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MAGA
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A polite society, I see.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is my worst nightmare, encountering this young nut job, while minding my own business.
 
joenofark
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I have neighbors who let their dog crap in my yard, and I admire this young man's restraint, he only reloaded twice.
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
He'll have to remember to tell the judge that he thought the couple & their dog stole his hat...
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: A polite society, I see.


No no, see...the polite society only comes when everyone has guns. Clearly this was the fault of the victims for not owning guns. Or owning them but not shooting back. Or something. Anyway, #MAGA, #MURICA!
 
joenofark
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

joenofark: I have neighbors who let their dog crap in my yard, and I admire this young man's restraint, he only reloaded twice.


And I hope they see this post.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Thompson told police her boyfriend had recently been diagnosed with a personality disorder and battled substance abuse.

No problem selling him a gun though!

Gun owners are a quality of life issue.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
24 shots... So, he was a police cadet?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Ive wanted to kill people for so much less than that.

But I didnt.

Because I know how to bide my time.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Musikslayer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fry his sorry ass.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm sure it was a polite, one sided conversation, not filled with escalating language to both sides.

"FARKING TRAIN YOUR FARKING DOG"
"Hey, our sincerest apologies about this incident, we'll get it sorted out immediately!"

vs

"GET THAT MUTT OFF MY LAWN"
"FARK YOU, THIS IS AMERICA, ARE YOU EVEN ALLOWED TO BE HERE?"
"THE FARK YOU SAY?!  FARK YOU."
"NO, FARK YOU, FARKING A-HOLE"
"FARKING TRAIN YOUR FARKING DOG"
"DONT MAKE ME COME UP THERE AND FARKING TRAIN YOU MOTHERFARKER"
"FARK YOU WHITE BOY, YOU AINT GOT THE BALLS"
"FARK OFF"

*shooting*
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Responsible gun owner, right up to the moment he isn't and people die.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: Is the poop ok?


Still in the White House, nothing scheduled for the day.

Also, the 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.
 
Interceptor1 [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
 So the shooter was a cop?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: A polite society, I see.

No no, see...the polite society only comes when everyone has guns. Clearly this was the fault of the victims for not owning guns. Or owning them but not shooting back. Or something. Anyway, #MAGA, #MURICA!


Would it be legal for the couple to have fired back?
 
Buckerlin
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: A polite society, I see.


An armed society may value being quick on the trigger over social graces.
 
tasteme
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I heard one shot and started running. I got suspicious when I heard 23 more, but kept running. I had ran a whole block before I looked back and realized the marathon hadn't started.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Since the NY Post is a steaming pile of...well...you know, here's a link that doesn't go to a Murdoch tabloid:  https://www.denverpost.com/​2020/06/16/​ballpark-neighborhood-dog-poop-shooter​-charged-death-isabella-thallus/
 
KiwDaWabbit
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My sources tell me that Senate Republicans have seen this Fark thread and have stopped jamming through judges so they can immediately focus on writing landmark mental health legislation.
 
Mock26
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Another reason why the 2nd Amendment needs to stop being a right and become a privilege.
 
flaming bob
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"The revelations about 24-year-old suspect Michael Close's..."


Fark user imageView Full Size

That's a hard twenty four. Can't tell if it's meth, hate, or both.
 
CzarChasm [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
24 shots?! Was he trying to get into the 501st Legion?

/ dat boy can't aim for shiat

// not sayin' it's right tho
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If hi-cap magazines are prohibited where he lives, he should get 24 counts of using an illegal magazine.  One for each shot. Because each time he pulled the trigger, he was using the mag for its intended purpose of feeding a round into the chamber. Illegally.
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

joenofark: I have neighbors who let their dog crap in my yard, and I admire this young man's restraint, he only reloaded twice.


It took a long time and many conversations with the tenants of the apartment building across the alley to get them to stop using my back yard as a dog park. One lady insisted that her dog doesn't poop. Another insisted that she picks it up every time. I finally had to tell them, "As the owner of this property, I'm telling you to stay out."

Never seriously thought about violence as an answer. Some of those conversations did get a little heated.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: A polite society, I see.

No no, see...the polite society only comes when everyone has guns. Clearly this was the fault of the victims for not owning guns. Or owning them but not shooting back. Or something. Anyway, #MAGA, #MURICA!


When you own a gun, you are like Kyle McGloughlin in Dune, "Only the slow blade pierces the shield." Guns make you bulletproof. So for the cost of two guns, dude would still have a gf.
 
CitizenReserveCorps [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

flaming bob: "The revelations about 24-year-old suspect Michael Close's..."


[Fark user image image 624x851]
That's a hard twenty four. Can't tell if it's meth, hate, or both.


He's 36 according to the Denver Post.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: I'm sure it was a polite, one sided conversation, not filled with escalating language to both sides.

"FARKING TRAIN YOUR FARKING DOG"
"Hey, our sincerest apologies about this incident, we'll get it sorted out immediately!"

vs

"GET THAT MUTT OFF MY LAWN"
"FARK YOU, THIS IS AMERICA, ARE YOU EVEN ALLOWED TO BE HERE?"
"THE FARK YOU SAY?!  FARK YOU."
"NO, FARK YOU, FARKING A-HOLE"
"FARKING TRAIN YOUR FARKING DOG"
"DONT MAKE ME COME UP THERE AND FARKING TRAIN YOU MOTHERFARKER"
"FARK YOU WHITE BOY, YOU AINT GOT THE BALLS"
"FARK OFF"

*shooting*



So? What difference would it make?
 
It'sMorphin'Time [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If you're mentally ill, why the f*ck would you own a gun? I don't even have a sport shooter, never mind how fun the hobby would be, because I know my brain don't work right, and I don't want to shoot me or someone else!  Especially since the number one weapon for suicide in America is a gun.

Don't keep dangerous shiat around unless you need it. They're not f*cking toys.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Loris: It took a long time


Name checks out
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

flaming bob: "The revelations about 24-year-old suspect Michael Close's..."


[Fark user image 624x851]
That's a hard twenty four. Can't tell if it's meth, hate, or both.


Jeebus! I'm twice his and I look younger! Or so the tell me on FB.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mock26: Another reason why the 2nd Amendment needs to stop being a right and become a privilege.


And after that, we have to focus on the 1st Amendment.  Have you heard of twitter?  Take my word for it, anyone that uses it needs to be thrown in a mental hospital.
 
CommonName2
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
FTA: "Thompson told police her boyfriend had recently been diagnosed with a personality disorder and battled substance abuse "

Thank God his gun rights were protected. Imagine if either of those made him lose his semi automatic apartment protector that can fire 24 bullets before a 20-year-old can run away?
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: Loris: It took a long time

Name checks out


Ha! Have some TF.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

It'sMorphin'Time: If you're mentally ill, why the f*ck would you own a gun? I don't even have a sport shooter, never mind how fun the hobby would be, because I know my brain don't work right, and I don't want to shoot me or someone else!  Especially since the number one weapon for suicide in America is a gun.

Don't keep dangerous shiat around unless you need it. They're not f*cking toys.


There are a number of billboards for gun shops that advertise them as "toys for men"
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

flaming bob: "The revelations about 24-year-old suspect Michael Close's..."


[Fark user image 624x851]
That's a hard twenty four. Can't tell if it's meth, hate, or both.


I think more of that tat might answer the question.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Phew. Imagine the carnage if that guy didn't keep a gun to keep everybody safe.
 
joker420
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The 2A are only applies to muskets, swords and muzzle loading canons.
 
AeAe
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
When I want to harm people, I create a paper effigy then I piss on it. Hasn't worked yet but I feel better after.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I had truly expected this to be Greeley, because Greeley Man is real AF.
 
