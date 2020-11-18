 Skip to content
Bill Gates: "Parler is full of some crazy s***"
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the first time I've heard of this thing, and I try to keep up with This Week In Bat Shiat Crazy.
 
make me some tea
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Parler: You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy.
 
Bootleg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: Parler: You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy.


Well, until it collapses when everyone moves back to Twitter, then it'll be the next in thing among the right-wing jackasses that becomes the more wretched hive of scum and villainy.
 
UberDave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hear it is like an organized /b without the creativity and intelligence.
 
Martian_Astronomer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But billionaire Bill Gates isn't a fan of the platform, calling some of its content "crazy stuff."

This is the height of hypocrisy.

Bill Gates invents an injectable microchip inscribed with '666' to condemn anyone he gives it to to Hell, then subcontracts the Majestic-12 to bio-engineer a virus that needs 5G signals to replicate, releasees the virus in is Wuhan, Tuscany, and Shamballa, (the city inside the hollow Earth), steals the election from Donald Trump, prepares to distribute his Mark-of-the-Beast chips under the guise of a vaccine, murders Q to prevent the conspiracy from being exposed, and then as the gall...the GALL...to claim that Parler is full of crazy ideas?
 
I Ate Shergar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gates, who has been targeted by online anti-vaxxer conspiracy theorists (who believe Gates is trying to microchip humans through coronavirus vaccines, an accusation to which there is no truth)

It's deeply, deeply sad that we now live in a world where an actual news network feels the need to say this.
 
Bloody William
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Parler just Gab?
 
JimmyTheHutt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: Parler: You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy.


And absolutely crap software development. The people that wrote that thing should hang their heads in shame.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bloody William: Is Parler just Gab?


A competitor.

I made an observer account for Gab. It was pretty awful.

Not making the same mistake for Parler
 
quatchi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Concentrated crazy is crazy AF?

Ya don't say.
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I find a lot of my Conservative FB friends are now taking stuff off of Parler and posting it to their pages.  And here I thought they were making a statement getting off of Facebook.  Looks like us Libs got owned again.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thats because FB wont let you ask a few simple questions about the Holocaust.

Im sorry, "alleged" Holocaust.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: [Fark user image image 425x241]


Is that a tiny crooked penis with a mushrooms head? Sounds like someone I've heard about.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Ate Shergar: Gates, who has been targeted by online anti-vaxxer conspiracy theorists (who believe Gates is trying to microchip humans through coronavirus vaccines, an accusation to which there is no truth)

It's deeply, deeply sad that we now live in a world where an actual news network feels the need to say this.


Nevermind that no one needs to microchip anyone in order to track them. Basically everyone already does that voluntarily. They're called cellphones.
 
madgonad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the dipshieats there never thought all the way through what was going on when both sides or their photo ID had to be provided as well as a valid phone number.

You would think that the paranoid dipshiats there would be the people that would have the biggest problem with that.
 
DeadGeek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: But billionaire Bill Gates isn't a fan of the platform, calling some of its content "crazy stuff."

This is the height of hypocrisy.

Bill Gates invents an injectable microchip inscribed with '666' to condemn anyone he gives it to to Hell, then subcontracts the Majestic-12 to bio-engineer a virus that needs 5G signals to replicate, releasees the virus in is Wuhan, Tuscany, and Shamballa, (the city inside the hollow Earth), steals the election from Donald Trump, prepares to distribute his Mark-of-the-Beast chips under the guise of a vaccine, murders Q to prevent the conspiracy from being exposed, and then as the gall...the GALL...to claim that Parler is full of crazy ideas?


golfclap.gif
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As of November 2020, Parler had around 30 employees.[2] The company has not disclosed the identity of its owners;

Are they russians by any chance?
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm in 100% support of the crazy right wingers being able to voice their opinions.  Even better if the only other ones hearing them are other crazy right wingers.

What's the problem here?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That can't be. According to the Wall Street Journal this week (a couple days ago), it's an "upstart" and a "libertarian" website.

Not the place where Nazis who are no longer welcome on Facebook gather.
 
culebra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It'll make a fine honeypot.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry... Parler will get hacked soon and all the lunatics personal information and photo ID's will be for sale out of some darkweb joint in easterm Europe.  Hope they gots some Lifelock.
 
toonetwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So now Gates has plausible deniability for his account.  😆
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: make me some tea: Parler: You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy.

Well, until it collapses when everyone moves back to Twitter, then it'll be the next in thing among the right-wing jackasses that becomes the more wretched hive of scum and villainy.


Some people have never heard of 4 or 8chan, apparently,
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: I Ate Shergar: Gates, who has been targeted by online anti-vaxxer conspiracy theorists (who believe Gates is trying to microchip humans through coronavirus vaccines, an accusation to which there is no truth)

It's deeply, deeply sad that we now live in a world where an actual news network feels the need to say this.

Nevermind that no one needs to microchip anyone in order to track them. Basically everyone already does that voluntarily. They're called cellphones.


Not me, I wrap mine in foil
 
AsparagusFTW
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait until he sees Fark.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 "You'll never be lonely at racists only dot com!"
 
stappawho
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: As of November 2020, Parler had around 30 employees.[2] The company has not disclosed the identity of its owners;

Are they russians by any chance?


The founder married a Russian in russia a few years back.  So yeah, you are on to something.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: But billionaire Bill Gates isn't a fan of the platform, calling some of its content "crazy stuff."

This is the height of hypocrisy.

Bill Gates invents an injectable microchip inscribed with '666' to condemn anyone he gives it to to Hell, then subcontracts the Majestic-12 to bio-engineer a virus that needs 5G signals to replicate, releasees the virus in is Wuhan, Tuscany, and Shamballa, (the city inside the hollow Earth), steals the election from Donald Trump, prepares to distribute his Mark-of-the-Beast chips under the guise of a vaccine, murders Q to prevent the conspiracy from being exposed, and then as the gall...the GALL...to claim that Parler is full of crazy ideas?


Because he was SUCCESSFUL in doing those things.  He's dogging Parler for being evil lite.
 
Coco LaFemme
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

make me some tea: Parler: You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy.


Think about the worst people currently on Twitter. I mean, the real dregs of humanity. The truly vile, worthless, evil, and irreedemable.

Now realize that Parler is full of people worse than that. Makes Twitter look like a meeting of Up With People in comparison.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: I'm in 100% support of the crazy right wingers being able to voice their opinions.  Even better if the only other ones hearing them are other crazy right wingers.

What's the problem here?


They start getting armed and searching for pizza parlor basements.

I get your logic, but echo chambers intensify the crazy and it starts to spill over into the real world.
 
JohnHall
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What happened to the last version of Parler, Gab? Do people still do that one? Or does this somehow outgab Gab
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: leeksfromchichis: [Fark user image image 425x241]

Is that a tiny crooked penis with a mushrooms head? Sounds like someone I've heard about.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Bootleg: make me some tea: Parler: You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy.

Well, until it collapses when everyone moves back to Twitter, then it'll be the next in thing among the right-wing jackasses that becomes the more wretched hive of scum and villainy.


It's funny seeing all the people on Twitter broadcasting that they're on Parler. Some include their Parler screenname on their Twitter handle now.

It's like they're broadcasting "Guys, don't forget about me. I don't want to be on Parler all by myself".
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: But billionaire Bill Gates isn't a fan of the platform, calling some of its content "crazy stuff."

This is the height of hypocrisy.

Bill Gates invents an injectable microchip inscribed with '666' to condemn anyone he gives it to to Hell, then subcontracts the Majestic-12 to bio-engineer a virus that needs 5G signals to replicate, releasees the virus in is Wuhan, Tuscany, and Shamballa, (the city inside the hollow Earth), steals the election from Donald Trump, prepares to distribute his Mark-of-the-Beast chips under the guise of a vaccine, murders Q to prevent the conspiracy from being exposed, and then as the gall...the GALL...to claim that Parler is full of crazy ideas?


That was a thing of beauty. <wipes away tear>
 
fragMasterFlash
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I guess its been a several decades since Mr Gates was in a room full of shirttail relatives trying to outdo each other with tales of their Redneck vs Reality adventures.
 
DittoToo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Sergeant Angle: I find a lot of my Conservative FB friends are now taking stuff off of Parler and posting it to their pages.  And here I thought they were making a statement getting off of Facebook.  Looks like us Libs got owned again.


I've had people tell me that for "the truth"I should go to Parler and look at a specific hash tag...
 
Thac0isWhac0
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

jack_o_the_hills: Don't worry... Parler will get hacked soon and all the lunatics personal information and photo ID's will be for sale out of some darkweb joint in easterm Europe.  Hope they gots some Lifelock.


I don't think it needs to be hacked... the owners can just post it directly on the darkweb themselves...
 
MattyBlast
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Didn't a cop get fired (or forced to resign) because of racist statements made by him on Parler? Censorship or not, these nut-jobs need to realize that whatever they type can be screenshotted and immortalized.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: I Ate Shergar: Gates, who has been targeted by online anti-vaxxer conspiracy theorists (who believe Gates is trying to microchip humans through coronavirus vaccines, an accusation to which there is no truth)

It's deeply, deeply sad that we now live in a world where an actual news network feels the need to say this.

Nevermind that no one needs to microchip anyone in order to track them. Basically everyone already does that voluntarily. They're called cellphones.


Yeah your not going to convince anyone with logic. Your gonna need a crazier conspiracy.
 
hissatsu
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: Gates, who has been targeted by online anti-vaxxer conspiracy theorists (who believe Gates is trying to microchip humans through coronavirus vaccines, an accusation to which there is no truth)

It's deeply, deeply sad that we now live in a world where an actual news network feels the need to say this.


They only say that because they're part of the conspiracy! You probably are too! How much is Gates paying you!?
 
batlock666
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: leeksfromchichis: [Fark user image image 425x241]

Is that a tiny crooked penis with a mushrooms head? Sounds like someone I've heard about.


I think it's a stylistic representation of Trump's hairdo.
 
Kick The Chair
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/sound familiar?

//I keed
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I like the idea of Bill Gates taking the time out of his busy day from philanthropy, 5G vaccine mind control and putting EDGE ads on every PC to read the comments on Parler.
 
ongbok
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

jack_o_the_hills: Don't worry... Parler will get hacked soon and all the lunatics personal information and photo ID's will be for sale out of some darkweb joint in easterm Europe.  Hope they gots some Lifelock.


You don't think that that has already happened? Or at least people's accounts are being compromised. There was a story about them changing their password rules so that people had to include a special character, by the way, this made their user base insanely mad. If everything was going fine, they would not have made that change.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: leeksfromchichis: [Fark user image image 425x241]

Is that a tiny crooked penis with a mushrooms head? Sounds like someone I've heard about.

[Fark user image image 300x168]


I was thinking about the newer dollar store version but, him too.
 
Phil McKraken
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

UberDave: I hear it is like an organized /b without the creativity and intelligence.


It's /b for grandma
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Bill Gates speaks the truth.
I can only imagine what crazy shiat they say about him.
 
bionicjoe
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Saturday night I got drunk and signed up. 
There is nothing there. 

1. It's mostly click-bait ads. Many in Arabic oddly enough.
2. It's just the same spam shiat from Facebook.
3. Right-wing talking heads and AM radio jerks hocking their stupid books. 

@MAGA was created in 2018. Posted one thing. Abandoned. 
No one is there. 

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
red230
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.