(Yahoo)   Israeli scientists create Benjamin Button   (yahoo.com) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh wow. Great. I get to prolong my time on this planet. Yay.
 
goodncold
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Cool...more taxes and mortgage payments!!!
 
wantingout
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ghastly: Oh wow. Great. I get to prolong my time on this planet. Yay.

no. not for you. only the super-rich power mongers who run the dystopia.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What about when the cells get bored and die?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

wantingout: Ghastly: Oh wow. Great. I get to prolong my time on this planet. Yay.

no. not for you. only the super-rich power mongers who run the dystopia.


Thank god for small mercies.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So someone gets convicted and has to serve 100 years?  This will help us get our pound of flesh?
 
majestic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I don't know. It might be cool to live forever if you could take at least one person with you. If you remain young, you could still generate income while watching the world evolve. I probably wouldn't make many friends unless I knew that they were going to be around for a long time.

Who am I kidding? Trump and his ilk will kill us all of before we can do anything useful.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So now I can live long enough to see that asteroid take out the planet.  Cool!
 
lolmao500
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Dictators around the world rejoice.

Can you imagine a dictator like Kim Jong Un getting this stuff and living forever?
 
It'sMorphin'Time [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Hunh. That's interesting. I wonder why simulated oxygyn deprivation makes cells healthier?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Right. How long would it last?
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So would I die as an orgasm?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
In the near future, evil and rich people will live for 150-200 years even more as technology gets better while peasants die at 70 from cancer.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
There's an interesting TV series on Netflix (in the US at least) that uses an idea like that as the context for its plot.  They figured out how to do regeneration, so people can stop their ageing and recover from injuries etc. They have to periodically sit in an enclosed chamber that promotes the cellular regeneration or whatever otherwise they do age.  People don't reach majority until 30 and are basically considered teenagers up to that point.  The world is made up of people who stop aging at 30 as well as people who look like whatever age they were when the discovery was made, even though they're something like 100 years old at that point.

'Ad Vitam' -- it's a fun watch.  In French, but has subtitles.
 
rfenster
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Approves:
41z6h24c86pu1h3m6x151ecm-wpengine.netdna-ssl.comView Full Size

Woo hoo!
 
SloppyFrenchKisser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
