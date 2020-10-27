 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   State governors: "Do we have to say it again? Stay the f*ck home"   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
The_Sponge
3 hours ago  
Meanwhile:

Washington lawmakers reportedly at Hawaii conference as residents are urged not to travel.

https://amp.theolympian.com/news/poli​t​ics-government/article247265069.html
 
dstanley
1 hour ago  
I'm watching MN Gov. Walz giving a briefing.
 
edmo
1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, in South Dakota

"At this point, frankly, I'm getting more concerned about how neighbors are treating neighbors." Gov Noem
 
Summoner101
1 hour ago  
Fark around?  Meet find out.
 
quatchi
1 hour ago  
Should have ended the message with...

I said wear your masks
Did I stutter, MFer?
 
Corvus
56 minutes ago  
This is good. We need a bi-partisan approach to this.
 
gadian
56 minutes ago  
Huh.  My governor did an emergency text-all last week just to say that maybe people should wear masks and that state employees should maybe work from home.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend
56 minutes ago  
It's already too late, We will see 5k dead a day at this rate by the new year.
 
durbnpoisn
56 minutes ago  
Samuel L Jackson presents: "Stay the F at Home" UNCENSORED
Youtube Dvmj8tMUEzo


For serious.

NSFW language unless you work for Samuel L Jackson.
 
Pincy
55 minutes ago  

edmo: Meanwhile, in South Dakota

"At this point, frankly, I'm getting more concerned about how neighbors are treating neighbors." Gov Noem


Not sure what point she is trying to make.
 
johnny_vegas
55 minutes ago  

quatchi: Should have ended the message with...

I said wear your masks
Did I stutter, MFer?


And then turned around, bent over and given everybody a fruit basket
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend
55 minutes ago  
but the economy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dkulprit
54 minutes ago  

edmo: Meanwhile, in South Dakota

"At this point, frankly, I'm getting more concerned about how neighbors are treating neighbors." Gov Noem


If she actually cared about neighbors they would do mask mandates and take other measures.  These things are to protect others.
 
skyotter
53 minutes ago  
Seven.  Seven governors.

The other 43 literally don't care if we die.  Murica.
 
New Rising Sun
50 minutes ago  

edmo: Meanwhile, in South Dakota

"At this point, frankly, I'm getting more concerned about how neighbors are treating neighbors." Gov Noem


At this point her constituents and others in the same vein from other states could be forced to sit through a slideshow of their local ICU and read through a list of names and photos of people people from their area who've died from it, and they would *still* go meet up with a group for thanksgiving.
 
mamoru
48 minutes ago  
Remember, folks: gathering for Thanksgiving may very well mean funerals for Christmas in your family.

Also, something else I saw on Twitter to paraphrase: white people getting together to eat food and spread disease is very on point for a Thanksgiving celebration in this country. :p
 
mikaloyd
48 minutes ago  

skyotter: Seven.  Seven governors.

The other 43 literally don't care if we die.  Murica.


And who can blame them?
 
Ringshadow
48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Got three of these in less than an hour.
 
Spartapuss
47 minutes ago  
State Governors:
i.cbc.caView Full Size
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
46 minutes ago  

dstanley: I'm watching MN Gov. Walz giving a briefing.


Tired of those chucklefarks calling him a dictator and demanding we open the state.  We're surrounded by North and South Dakota, Iowa and Wisconsin, all of which refuse to take any actions and are suffering the consequences.
 
mikaloyd
46 minutes ago  

mamoru: Remember, folks: gathering for Thanksgiving may very well mean funerals for Christmas in your family.


What is the fairest way to split the presents among the survivors?
 
Mrtraveler01
44 minutes ago  

Pincy: edmo: Meanwhile, in South Dakota

"At this point, frankly, I'm getting more concerned about how neighbors are treating neighbors." Gov Noem

Not sure what point she is trying to make.


She's talking about the snowflakes getting upset that others are asking them to wear a mask. Apparently that's "shaming" them.
 
chrismurphy
44 minutes ago  

Pincy: edmo: Meanwhile, in South Dakota

"At this point, frankly, I'm getting more concerned about how neighbors are treating neighbors." Gov Noem

Not sure what point she is trying to make.


Her point is, masks are bullshiat. People who say masks work are just trying to make people feel better. And if you ask people to grow up and take some responsibility stop believing in cults and conspiracies you are a bad neighbor. BAD! JUST LEAVE PEOPLE ALONE!
 
169th Cousin
42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Any Pie Left
42 minutes ago  
it's nice that governors re getting together to say this... but the people that will accept and act on this message, didn't need it - they were already on board.  The people that NEED to hear this and act on it - not only won't, they actively oppose this information as well as distrust or disrespect the source.

Very nearly fifty percent of this nation just proved they don't make rational, fact-based decisions based on evidence. They think with their nads. With their amygdala. Their process is based on emotions and belief system constructs built to reject rational argument in favor of fear, prejudice, willful ignorance.  The people that can influence them are not governors or scientists or doctors. You need to talk to them thru people they are open to hear.  And this sounds I'm sure like stereotyping. But NASCAR drivers, Country Music stars, Football players, good old boys and gals - these are the people that *might* have a chance of getting thru, and only if the message is given in an oblique way, in stages, that doesn't challenge the audience's ego construct head-on.  Their sense of self is now tied to the bad policy and bad information. You can't confront their identity and ego head-on, they will only double-down to protect themselves. The message has to be crafted as bread crumbs they can follow and assimilate or incorporate by themselves into a new, modified view.  This is not at all fast or simple to do, especially in the face of counter-programming and negative reinforcement  from the far right.  You have to nibble away at it.
 
ChimpMitten
42 minutes ago  

edmo: Meanwhile, in South Dakota

"At this point, frankly, I'm getting more concerned about how neighbors are treating neighbors." Gov Noem


cps-static.rovicorp.comView Full Size
 
mikaloyd
39 minutes ago  

Any Pie Left: They think with their nads. With their amygdala.


LEAVE AMY ALONE!
 
cynicalbastard
37 minutes ago  
Usually the only thing you catch at large family gatherings is a nasty head cold, a migraine, or once the clap from your slightly crazy-but-hot sister in law.
/don't judge me
 
ChimpMitten
37 minutes ago  

gadian: Huh.  My governor did an emergency text-all last week just to say that maybe people should wear masks and that state employees should maybe work from home.


I'm a state employee and my last day in the office was 3/13 (the lease in the building expired and our new location didn't get finished due to covid delays, but still...).

I'd give my left nut to sit in a conference room for an hour.
 
Begoggle
36 minutes ago  

Corvus: This is good. We need a bi-partisan approach to this.


If there was a bi-partisan approach to anything, why do we need political parties?
 
Nobody in Peculiar
36 minutes ago  
Mesa County, CO is set to go back to Red: Severe Risk Level (Stay at Home) on Friday. In June, there were 68 cases of COVID recorded. Today, there are over 4,000 in a county of about 155,000 people.

It pisses me off because, in June, the county had a very low number of incidents and was allowed to start opening things back up. It all went to hell as more and more people stopped wearing masks and started going to large gatherings. We have a statewide mask mandate in place and rules limiting the size of gatherings but plague rats just don't care.

Congratulations Mesa County! Now your family, friends, and neighbors are going to be out of work AGAIN as the county closes most everything down like they did in March. Nice Jerb, covidiots.

/rant off
 
ChimpMitten
35 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Any Pie Left: They think with their nads. With their amygdala.

LEAVE AMY ALONE!


Amy G'Dala would be be a great roller derby name.
 
TheFoz
32 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: dstanley: I'm watching MN Gov. Walz giving a briefing.

Tired of those chucklefarks calling him a dictator and demanding we open the state.  We're surrounded by North and South Dakota, Iowa and Wisconsin, all of which refuse to take any actions and are suffering the consequences.


Gov. Evers is at least trying.  He's hamstrung by the Rs in the legislature and courts.  And also this state is full of idiots.

/I'm an idiot as well but at least I wear and stay gone except for grocery shopping
//haven't been in my office since March
///hard pass on Thanksgiving this year
 
jaytkay
32 minutes ago  
Gov. Noem: States with mask mandates aren't doing any better than S.D.
Why North and South Dakota are suffering the worst Covid-19 epidemics in the US
 
demonfaerie
31 minutes ago  
If governors have the power to do another lock down, then farking do it. I have a governor that wants to do a lock down, but can't thanks to republican controlled legislature and state supreme court. People are dying, because of assholes.
 
wage0048
31 minutes ago  
Yeah, and they wouldn't have to do so if it wasn't for the narcissistic, alcoholic pieces of shiat for whom their addictions to shiatty bar food and overpriced beer is more important than taking little actions to benefit their neighbors.
 
wantingout
30 minutes ago  
ruling by decree- the new democracy!
 
LarryDan43
29 minutes ago  
But my Republican governor said I should wear a mask but then said I didn't have to if I didn't want to and especially dont need to at church or school or Walmart or the Wafflehouse and my governor said she trusts me to do what's right.
 
The_Sponge
29 minutes ago  

wage0048: Yeah, and they wouldn't have to do so if it wasn't for the narcissistic, alcoholic pieces of shiat for whom their addictions to shiatty bar food and overpriced beer is more important than taking little actions to benefit their neighbors.


I bet you're a blast at parties.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/I really don't
//I just thought this was funny
 
austerity101
26 minutes ago  

Pincy: edmo: Meanwhile, in South Dakota

"At this point, frankly, I'm getting more concerned about how neighbors are treating neighbors." Gov Noem

Not sure what point she is trying to make.


Yeah, how is that not the same thing?
 
Swampmaster
26 minutes ago  
If we wear black hoodies and burn down the Governor's Mansion then it's all good! Right you hypocrites!

Epstein didn't murder himself;  Biden sexually assaulted Reade; and Antifa /BLM didn't do nuttin to murder 4 people in CHAZ!

The State Government has zero credibility now!  I remember when Nancy Pelosi told people to go visit Chinatown in San Francisco; don't you forget it!

PS:  all those piles of poop in SF that are shown in the poop app...  they aren't a bio-hazard.  COVID-19 doesn't infect democrat voters!
 
Prof. Frink
26 minutes ago  

cynicalbastard: Usually the only thing you catch at large family gatherings is a nasty head cold, a migraine, or once the clap from your slightly crazy-but-hot sister in law.
/don't judge me


Oh, but I do judge you: you have excellent taste in sister-on-laws. But you should have asked for a cut of her video royalties.
 
wage0048
25 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: wage0048: Yeah, and they wouldn't have to do so if it wasn't for the narcissistic, alcoholic pieces of shiat for whom their addictions to shiatty bar food and overpriced beer is more important than taking little actions to benefit their neighbors.

I bet you're a blast at parties.


fark off.
 
Mrtraveler01
24 minutes ago  

Swampmaster: I remember when Nancy Pelosi told people to go visit Chinatown in San Francisco; don't you forget it!


And?

You know COVID-19 wasn't just in Chinatown right?

/why are the dogs in my neighborhood barking all of a sudden?
 
Toxophil
23 minutes ago  

Corvus: This is good. We need a bi-partisan approach to this.


Yeah... About seven or eight months ago.... But yay for Republicans finally using the big boy potty!  What great progress!
 
CaptSS
23 minutes ago  

demonfaerie: If governors have the power to do another lock down, then farking do it. I have a governor that wants to do a lock down, but can't thanks to republican controlled legislature and state supreme court. People are dying, because of assholes.


And then you have my governor, Gov. Abbott (TX). El Paso County Judge is pleading for temporary powers to enforce stricter guidelines and Abbott's position is there will not be a shutdown.

This link was submitted earlier but not green lit. CDC did an about face at the end of October and posted on their website that in school learning is high risk and kids are in fact susceptible to Covid. No public announcement.

https://www.masslive.com/coronavirus/​2​020/11/cdc-removes-guidance-pushing-fo​r-school-reopenings-amid-covid-pandemi​c-saying-new-scientific-information-ha​s-emerged.html
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
23 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Pincy: edmo: Meanwhile, in South Dakota

"At this point, frankly, I'm getting more concerned about how neighbors are treating neighbors." Gov Noem

Not sure what point she is trying to make.

She's talking about the snowflakes getting upset that others are asking them to wear a mask. Apparently that's "shaming" them.


Exactly. She's upset that people are getting angry at anti-maskers and calling them out. As an A-class moron, in fact Queen Moron, she's defending her underling, the sea of morons before her.
 
serfdood
22 minutes ago  
Subby saw the sign next to our front door.
 
serfdood
21 minutes ago  

serfdood: Subby saw the sign next to our front door.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
