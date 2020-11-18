 Skip to content
(WJLA Washington DC)   Virginia county board approves indoor ski facility (with 1,700-foot run) built on a former landfill. This is Peak Fairfax   (wjla.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, this sounds like a completely reasonable way to spend taxpayer dollars.

And 1,300 jobs? Bullshiat.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh, and subby? Building this thing on a landfill is only one possibility. This illustrious board approved the project but still, apparently, hasn't completed the feasibility studies required to actually figure out where it could go.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Well, this sounds like a completely reasonable way to spend taxpayer dollars.

And 1,300 jobs? Bullshiat.


Since they downsized the Fairfax County Air Force, they've had more money to spend on the parks & rec system.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They tried to name it Mount Trashmore but the name was taken.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they can tap the methane to power the snow making machines.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: And 1,300 jobs? Bullshiat.


They sell these to the public by including every last person who sets foot onto the construction site for an hour at some point during construction. Electrical subcontractor will have a peak workforce of 75 on site to meet our schedule? "75 jobs created," baby!
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because when I look back to my skiing days, the first thing I always thought was "Why couldn't I just do this inside and get rid of all of this "nature" shiat?".

Converted landfill is fine. The land is perfectly usable. Indoor skiing just seems dumb, though.

Pocket Ninja: And 1,300 jobs? Bullshiat.


Well, there are going to be multiple runs, a downhill coaster, a hotel, and a restaurant to begin with. I don't know about 1,300 jobs, but it will at least have a nice chunk of employment opportunities if it doesn't Foxconn itself.
 
pgh9fan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Well, this sounds like a completely reasonable way to spend taxpayer dollars.

And 1,300 jobs? Bullshiat.


Ever hear of Mount Trashmore in Virginia Beach, VA? Big success story.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

VisualiseThis: They tried to name it Mount Trashmore but the name was taken.


Mount Trashmore is in South Dade County near Black Point marina.

Fun fact!  When Hugo died, he was transported and buried in Mt Trashmore.  Hugo died of an aneurysm from repeatedly smashing his head against his tank wall (according to his autopsy report).

Hugo's sad end changed many aquarium practices.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: Because when I look back to my skiing days, the first thing I always thought was "Why couldn't I just do this inside and get rid of all of this "nature" shiat?".



We have one of these in jersey. They actually built it in the early 2000's....and it just opened like, a month before Covid hit. (long, amusing, typical jersey story in the whole project).

Anyway, i have been a few times. Its cool. Its something different to do, its fun to get your kid out there in the offseason when they are learning to keep the interest up and some skills developing, if you are into terrain stuff and just "Hey bro, sit here and block the slope and hold my go pro while i do this mad trick" there honestly isn't much of a difference from a real mountain.

As someone that skis, spends their fair share of time in CO, UT, VT, has taveled to the southern hemisphere in the "summer" when he was younger, its kind of neat and cool to have.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'The plan approval did not specify where the ski slope project would be built; however, the agreement does allow more on-site research and "feasibility" studies.'

As everyone seems to realize, this project is a way to milk the taxpayers for something that they will probably never use even if it is built.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1700 "ski" run? LOL that's barely an innertube run.
 
jst3p
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is so cute when people out east think they have skiing.

/Colorado
 
jst3p
‘’ 1 hour ago  

VisualiseThis: They tried to name it Mount Trashmore but the name was taken.


Mount trash more was my plan for college. And I did.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jst3p: It is so cute when people out east think they have skiing.

/Colorado


Its also cute when people from out west come out east and think they can ski in our conditions :)

I've got a great story about a guy that wouldn't shut up about Alta on the chair ride up at MRG, and ended up walking most of the run the way down.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen some indoor facilities with chair lifts.  That's good, it get's the lift off of the ground so people can ski under it.  But in a landfill, the footers for the towers might not be as secure as they would in regular ground.  I guess you can just make them extra big though, because if a tower starts to shift, well that's going to be a big problem.
 
jst3p
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LineNoise: jst3p: It is so cute when people out east think they have skiing.

/Colorado

Its also cute when people from out west come out east and think they can ski in our conditions :)

I've got a great story about a guy that wouldn't shut up about Alta on the chair ride up at MRG, and ended up walking most of the run the way down.


Mashed potatoes or freeze thaw cycles?
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

jst3p: Mashed potatoes or freeze thaw cycles?


East coast, so a bit of column A, a bit of column B.....also its raining and 20 degrees out somehow.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in Dubai

static.toiimg.comView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fun fact: Berlin has a man-made mountain that's literally a pile of debris from World War II.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I wonder how much it'll cost to ski there for a day.
 
jst3p
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

LineNoise: jst3p: Mashed potatoes or freeze thaw cycles?

East coast, so a bit of column A, a bit of column B.....also its raining and 20 degrees out somehow.


We get those in the spring. We mostly skip it although closing day at Steamboat is usually a blast!
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

jst3p: LineNoise: jst3p: Mashed potatoes or freeze thaw cycles?

East coast, so a bit of column A, a bit of column B.....also its raining and 20 degrees out somehow.

We get those in the spring. We mostly skip it although closing day at Steamboat is usually a blast!


Big fan of pond skimming and judging as to if the getup is offense or topical.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Fun fact: Berlin has a man-made mountain that's literally a pile of debris from World War II.


Funner fact - it's built on top of a Nazi military academy that was built so solidly that building a mountain atop it was much simpler than trying to demolish it with explosives.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Meanwhile in Dubai

[static.toiimg.com image 850x566]


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size


....Somewhere in the swamps of Jersey....

We also managed to build ours without slave labor.......just good old fashioned union and mob grift.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: The Dog Ate My Homework: Fun fact: Berlin has a man-made mountain that's literally a pile of debris from World War II.

Funner fact - it's built on top of a Nazi military academy that was built so solidly that building a mountain atop it was much simpler than trying to demolish it with explosives.


Wasn't that the story with some of the old flak towers.....that they  tried blowing them up, and eventually were, "ehhh, fark it.....just make it a park..."
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

LineNoise: johnny_vegas: Meanwhile in Dubai

[static.toiimg.com image 850x566]

[external-preview.redd.it image 844x1500]

....Somewhere in the swamps of Jersey....

We also managed to build ours without slave labor.......just good old fashioned union and mob grift.


North Jersey?
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: LineNoise: johnny_vegas: Meanwhile in Dubai

[static.toiimg.com image 850x566]

[external-preview.redd.it image 844x1500]

....Somewhere in the swamps of Jersey....

We also managed to build ours without slave labor.......just good old fashioned union and mob grift.

North Jersey?


Its literally in the parking lot of giants stadium.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

LineNoise: johnny_vegas: Meanwhile in Dubai

[static.toiimg.com image 850x566]

[external-preview.redd.it image 844x1500]

....Somewhere in the swamps of Jersey....

We also managed to build ours without slave labor.......just good old fashioned union and mob grift.


Hey, no towers on that lift.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: LineNoise: johnny_vegas: Meanwhile in Dubai

[static.toiimg.com image 850x566]

[external-preview.redd.it image 844x1500]

....Somewhere in the swamps of Jersey....

We also managed to build ours without slave labor.......just good old fashioned union and mob grift.

North Jersey?


The whole project is absolutely hysterical, assuming you aren't a north jersey tax payer. Last i checked the tab for it is up to 3 billion bucks.

I mean, not the ski slope alone. That includes the giant mall, and i think the world largest ferris wheel, but they have been mum on that lately. Oh, and the waterslides (i'm not joking, they just kind of tacked that on in the end....lets put in some waterslides...next to the, again, not a joke, sponge bob roller coaster....)
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Mikey1969: Because when I look back to my skiing days, the first thing I always thought was "Why couldn't I just do this inside and get rid of all of this "nature" shiat?".


We have one of these in jersey. They actually built it in the early 2000's....and it just opened like, a month before Covid hit. (long, amusing, typical jersey story in the whole project).

Anyway, i have been a few times. Its cool. Its something different to do, its fun to get your kid out there in the offseason when they are learning to keep the interest up and some skills developing, if you are into terrain stuff and just "Hey bro, sit here and block the slope and hold my go pro while i do this mad trick" there honestly isn't much of a difference from a real mountain.

As someone that skis, spends their fair share of time in CO, UT, VT, has taveled to the southern hemisphere in the "summer" when he was younger, its kind of neat and cool to have.


Xanadu had been at least a vague notion since the mid 90s, although serious work didn't start on it until the early 00s. What really doomed Xanadu was the Devils/Nets moving away in 2008, shortly after the original builders had declared bankruptcy. That scared off a lot of investors, and the actual complex was damaged in several storms. Then the Jets and Giants sued over fears of increased traffic. A bunch of retailers have also pulled out, which is more just the general decline of malls everywhere. That entire thing has been a clusterf*ck since it was first announced, and no one I know ever expected it to even get this far, but it's been mostly out of the hand of the state.  I know there was talk at one point a few years ago of the state trying to get out of the rental agreement, knock the whole thing down, and be done with it, but some form of deal was reached, and it's not even really a mall anymore, it's more like an entertainment venue with a few shops.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ski9600: LineNoise: johnny_vegas: Meanwhile in Dubai

[static.toiimg.com image 850x566]

[external-preview.redd.it image 844x1500]

....Somewhere in the swamps of Jersey....

We also managed to build ours without slave labor.......just good old fashioned union and mob grift.

Hey, no towers on that lift.


You already have girders holding up your ceiling.....why you sinking towers into something that is raising above ground level....
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

grumpfuff: Xanadu had been at least a vague notion since the mid 90s, although serious work didn't start on it until the early 00s. What really doomed Xanadu was the Devils/Nets moving away in 2008, shortly after the original builders had declared bankruptcy. That scared off a lot of investors, and the actual complex was damaged in several storms. Then the Jets and Giants sued over fears of increased traffic. A bunch of retailers have also pulled out, which is more just the general decline of malls everywhere. That entire thing has been a clusterf*ck since it was first announced, and no one I know ever expected it to even get this far, but it's been mostly out of the hand of the state.  I know there was talk at one point a few years ago of the state trying to get out of the rental agreement, knock the whole thing down, and be done with it, but some form of deal was reached, and it's not even really a mall anymore, it's more like an entertainment venue with a few shops.


Its a comical story...one of my friends, fresh out of school's first project was as some super junior guy on the HVAC stuff there....like, i think the guy was literally cutting tin on the first go around of building it.

When it finally opened, he was the senior lead on the project.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Oh and also most retail in the mall has to close on sunday, because we have a law saying no retail on sunday, and during football season, they need the parking, because they built it in the giants\jets parking lot. They could free up more parking by tearing down the old horse racing grandstand after they built a new one, but nobody wants to pay for it, because they can sell that land when the thing goes further tits up and gets approved for a casino, and make whoever buys it do it....
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

LineNoise: johnny_vegas: LineNoise: johnny_vegas: Meanwhile in Dubai

[static.toiimg.com image 850x566]

[external-preview.redd.it image 844x1500]

....Somewhere in the swamps of Jersey....

We also managed to build ours without slave labor.......just good old fashioned union and mob grift.

North Jersey?

The whole project is absolutely hysterical, assuming you aren't a north jersey tax payer. Last i checked the tab for it is up to 3 billion bucks.

I mean, not the ski slope alone. That includes the giant mall, and i think the world largest ferris wheel, but they have been mum on that lately. Oh, and the waterslides (i'm not joking, they just kind of tacked that on in the end....lets put in some waterslides...next to the, again, not a joke, sponge bob roller coaster....)


Last I saw the total cost was about $6B, with about $4B coming from private investors, and the remaining $2B coming from the state in the form of tax incentives. Though I'm not sure how much the state is still on the hook for, considering most of those deals have either expired, been nullified by bankruptcies, or tossed by courts, and I know there are several mayors who have repeatedly bragged Xanadu has cost their communities nothing.

As to adding that stuff at the end, like I said, about a year or two ago they switched to a model of something like 80/20 entertainment/retail. It's not really right to call them a mall, it's more an indoor amusement park. The Spongebob thing likely stems from a major deal they signed with Nickelodeon awhile back.

Still a giant clusterf*ck but not the giant drain on the area people seem to think it is, and it was becoming less of one until corona came knocking. I was actually planning to go check it out and then lockdown hit.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
In any event....go build your indoor ski slope, its really neat. You will also get a mall nobody is sure what to do with out of it, some waterslides, a Ferris wheel, a horse racing grandstand, a train line that only is open like 20 times a year, and isn't aligned correctly for a park and ride, which would be awesome where it is, a spongebob roller coaster....a NHL sized hockey rink......next to the actual former NHL arena that now they just film a procedural drama in....all kinds of fun stuff...

but the skiing is good.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Probably a lot of black diamond runs... *snert*

What's the vertical drop in a 1,700 foot run? I'm actually curious.


LineNoise: johnny_vegas: Meanwhile in Dubai

[static.toiimg.com image 850x566]

[external-preview.redd.it image 844x1500]

....Somewhere in the swamps of Jersey....

We also managed to build ours without slave labor.......just good old fashioned union and mob grift.


So, you... ahh... wear a helmet and goggles indoors in case you clip a tree, lift support, snow mobiler, bear slam into the brick wall at the end at 12mph?

Sorry man, I usually let people have their fun, but that's just sad.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

grumpfuff: Still a giant clusterf*ck but not the giant drain on the area people seem to think it is, and it was becoming less of one until corona came knocking. I was actually planning to go check it out and then lockdown hit.


Oh yeah, i know, i actually think the thing will work out in the end, we live like 10 minutes from it, and the current developers have the right idea as long as they can keep the money flowing until we get back to normal....

Its just that it is so funny, and easy, and such a crazy story with so many what the hell were you thinking mistakes made along the way, that its next to impossible to not riff on it.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: VisualiseThis: They tried to name it Mount Trashmore but the name was taken.

Mount Trashmore is in South Dade County near Black Point marina.

Fun fact!  When Hugo died, he was transported and buried in Mt Trashmore.  Hugo died of an aneurysm from repeatedly smashing his head against his tank wall (according to his autopsy report).

Hugo's sad end changed many aquarium practices.


Must be some sort of theme, here's the one in Virginia Beach, VA:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Percise1: So, you... ahh... wear a helmet and goggles indoors in case you clip a tree, lift support, snow mobiler, bear slam into the brick wall at the end at 12mph?

Sorry man, I usually let people have their fun, but that's just sad.


actually not a picture of me, just what a GIS turned up for the place.

I do put a lid on these days because i have a kid and try and lead by example. If it was just me, i probably wouldn't strap one on in there, or even on the mountain if i was just out for a cruise, but you are in the real minority around here if you just go out there with a skully and sunglasses on and will catch some looks, and well, its dumb. my dome is very comfortable, just as warm if not better, i've got bluetooth if a phone call comes in and good tunes in it but still can hear outside, and it might just save me from eating through a straw if i make a mistake or someone else does. Nobody should be shamed for PPE.

I do wear goggles in there because there is a lot of glare from the overheads, and i have really nice goggles....
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

LineNoise: a NHL sized hockey rink......next to the actual former NHL arena


There's only one NHL rink there. You thinking of MetLife?
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
1982 Bandini Fertilizer "Bandini Mountain" TV Commercial
Youtube afSKGTxm_ZA
one had to grow up in socal to to remember this one...
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Mikey1969: Because when I look back to my skiing days, the first thing I always thought was "Why couldn't I just do this inside and get rid of all of this "nature" shiat?".


We have one of these in jersey. They actually built it in the early 2000's....and it just opened like, a month before Covid hit. (long, amusing, typical jersey story in the whole project).

Anyway, i have been a few times. Its cool. Its something different to do, its fun to get your kid out there in the offseason when they are learning to keep the interest up and some skills developing, if you are into terrain stuff and just "Hey bro, sit here and block the slope and hold my go pro while i do this mad trick" there honestly isn't much of a difference from a real mountain.

As someone that skis, spends their fair share of time in CO, UT, VT, has taveled to the southern hemisphere in the "summer" when he was younger, its kind of neat and cool to have.


I guess I can see it from a 'Let's kill an afternoon' perspective, but not as a skiing destination.

And speaking of skiing, here's actual irony: I moved to UT 14 years ago and haven't skied once, too expensive. But I skied all of the time in...

(ready for it?)

Arizona!
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

grumpfuff: LineNoise: a NHL sized hockey rink......next to the actual former NHL arena

There's only one NHL rink there. You thinking of MetLife?


I mean i'm assuming if they moved the film studio out of izod, or Brendan Byrn, or whatever its called today, they could still lay down a sheet. and then the new rink in american dream.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: And speaking of skiing, here's actual irony: I moved to UT 14 years ago and haven't skied once, too expensive. But I skied all of the time in...


yeah man, costs in the sport are farking crazy. Even my heavily discounted and restricted covid pass for a few places in the hood and that i can use if i manage to sneak out west late in the season was embarassingly expensive. Our local bunny hill that the kid is learning on is like 400 a year a person, and then we still need to buy her up to the "real" mountain a few times a year.

If you are doing a walkup in most places in upstate NY or VT, you are looking at 100+ easy for a day ticket.

I mean for good or bad, skiing has moved to kind of a subscription model, in that if you want to do it, you need to buy in for the season and be serious about it. The days of just farking off a few times a year and getting a day in are gone.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

LineNoise: grumpfuff: LineNoise: a NHL sized hockey rink......next to the actual former NHL arena

There's only one NHL rink there. You thinking of MetLife?

I mean i'm assuming if they moved the film studio out of izod, or Brendan Byrn, or whatever its called today, they could still lay down a sheet. and then the new rink in american dream.


With the Devils being more or less set up in Newark and taking all the non-football college/high school/etc athletics with them, I don't see them intending to build yet another arena in the Meadowlands. And I mean, when they built MetLife, they tore down Giants Stadium, so even if for some reason they do replace Izod, I don't see them leaving Izod up.

/it hasn't been Brendan Byrne since the 90s
//still call it that myself sometimes.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.