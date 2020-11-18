 Skip to content
 
(Gothamist)   Check out this beautifully restored arch in Brooklyn before the graffiti taggers trash it again   (gothamist.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Very nice
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine what beautiful places we could have if public money got spent on the public and not the military and cops.


/hippie
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: Imagine what beautiful places we could have if public money got spent on the public and not the military and cops.


/hippie


But without the cops, who's going to run the shakedowns? You can't expect the politicians to do it themselves. Their job is to demand cops meet their fine revenue quotas, and then go ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ when shiat goes sideways.
 
drewogatory [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That's some fancy firewood for the homeless. That shiat will be stripped bare by March.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's just not the same once they got rid of the urine smell.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Enjoy it now, before it is covered completely with graffiti...
...or worse...
...advertisements!
 
cwheelie
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: Imagine what beautiful places we could have if public money got spent on the public and not the military and cops.


/hippie


for 3 minutes until the idiots tagged everything
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Taggers? Hell in the 80s that tunnel was Thunderdome.  Two men enter one man leaves.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: Taggers? Hell in the 80s that tunnel was Thunderdome.  Two men enter one man leaves.


Cousins Billy and Bobby were both detectives.  Both did their best acting trying to entice muggers in that park.
 
