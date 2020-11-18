 Skip to content
(NewsChannel 5 Nashville)   Are you struggling to make ends meet and need a pizza to feed your family? Just contact the Free-Pizza Dude in Nashville   (newschannel5.com) divider line
    More: Hero  
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The 'Burbs - Pizza Dude!
Branniganslaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's great to see Mr. Puckett getting some attention for this. Great dude and a credit to society.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is so generous. Can it be delivered to Florida?
 
Afro Wonderwagon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

daffy: That is so generous. Can it be delivered to Florida?


What about north of the border?
 
knoxvelour
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
One of our local businesses here in Saratoga Springs has been stepping up
SloppyFrenchKisser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What if I don't have a telephone number or address...cant I still get pizza?
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You're in Nashville and giving away... pizza?

And the pizza looks like authentic VPN pizza instead of just an excuse to eat massive amounts of cheese?

What the hell is wrong with 2020?
 
morg
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Mr. Puckett, the virtual Imgur user

Pretty cool that he gets to use it remotely while the rest of us still have to go to the Imgur office to post or read.
 
UTD_Elcid [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

daffy: That is so generous. Can it be delivered to Florida?


Afro Wonderwagon: daffy: That is so generous. Can it be delivered to Florida?

What about north of the border?

What about north of the border?


As a sporadic Pizza Angel on Imgur, I can answer a few questions. Pizza's get delivered all over the world since we will contact a pizza parlor close to the requestor. I typically use Domino's since they have such a wide coverage area. US and Canada requests are easiest since the bulk of requests and Angels come from those areas. There have recently been requests from Cyprus and Russia even. I used to enjoy sending Canadian Pizza's due to the exchange rate, but Domino's has cracked down on non-Canadian billing zip codes.

The main requirements are that you have an Imgur account with recent activity, and it's not a brand-new account. The Free Pizza Dude's posts are usually every Friday afternoon, and you can just comment a request on the post. There are a few other rules explained on the post.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

UTD_Elcid: daffy: That is so generous. Can it be delivered to Florida?

Afro Wonderwagon: daffy: That is so generous. Can it be delivered to Florida?

What about north of the border?

What about north of the border?

As a sporadic Pizza Angel on Imgur, I can answer a few questions. Pizza's get delivered all over the world since we will contact a pizza parlor close to the requestor. I typically use Domino's since they have such a wide coverage area. US and Canada requests are easiest since the bulk of requests and Angels come from those areas. There have recently been requests from Cyprus and Russia even. I used to enjoy sending Canadian Pizza's due to the exchange rate, but Domino's has cracked down on non-Canadian billing zip codes.

The main requirements are that you have an Imgur account with recent activity, and it's not a brand-new account. The Free Pizza Dude's posts are usually every Friday afternoon, and you can just comment a request on the post. There are a few other rules explained on the post.


Beat me to it. When I was homeless last year Abe helped me twice, when it was storming and buses weren't running (because Sundays) and it would've been a 5 mile round trip walk in the rain to get food from the Mission.

Since Jan., every Friday I toss $10 into the PayPal, and every couple months it'll be a $50.
 
camarugala
‘’ 1 minute ago  

UTD_Elcid: daffy: That is so generous. Can it be delivered to Florida?

Afro Wonderwagon: daffy: That is so generous. Can it be delivered to Florida?

What about north of the border?

What about north of the border?

As a sporadic Pizza Angel on Imgur, I can answer a few questions. Pizza's get delivered all over the world since we will contact a pizza parlor close to the requestor. I typically use Domino's since they have such a wide coverage area. US and Canada requests are easiest since the bulk of requests and Angels come from those areas. There have recently been requests from Cyprus and Russia even. I used to enjoy sending Canadian Pizza's due to the exchange rate, but Domino's has cracked down on non-Canadian billing zip codes.

The main requirements are that you have an Imgur account with recent activity, and it's not a brand-new account. The Free Pizza Dude's posts are usually every Friday afternoon, and you can just comment a request on the post. There are a few other rules explained on the post.


That's a shame. I understand the reasoning behind the stipulations but it will keep me from getting attention from my old friend J. He grew up in mid-south GA on a muslim compound and at some point in his life, someone, possibly a family member struck his head with a hatchet for not being Hallal (from what I gleamed from my years I've known him. His right temporal lobe is shot and he exhibits signs of schizophrenia when not given his maintenance dose of Geodon. He receives state assistance but it's not nearly enough. He's the sweetest soul I've ever known. Although I don't even know where I'm going with this I just had the impulse to mention him.
 
