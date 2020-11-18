 Skip to content
Fark NotNewsletter: What are Fark's Thanksgiving plans? Aside from "try not to lick each other"
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2020-11-18 2:53:30 PM (36 comments) | Permalink
168 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Nov 2020 at 3:21 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



Hey everyone, hope your week went well.

Everyone stay safe next week, looks like enough folks are throwing caution to the wind that we're gonna have a Covid Xmas. Try not to lick each other.  Speaking of, I'm considering maybe livestreaming from my kitchen on Thanksgiving, or at least doing an open-invite Zoom call with TotalFarkers - sign up today!  What could possibly go wrong?

A quick heads up - we tested out a video ad unit a few weeks back and it went pretty well, I think we were able to handle the concerns a few folks had.  Next week rolls into Black Friday / Cyber Monday / Hangover Tuesday and we're gonna run it at least a week to catch some of the wave there.  We've replaced their generic news items with some best-of clips from the Fark News Livestream, and it'll run audio-off, so hopefully that'll work fine.  If anyone has any issues with it, please either buy BareFark or TotalFark, both of which are a no-ads experience, or if your finances are tight contact us and we'll give you a complimentary membership.  FWIW, it's already been running in our Top Clicked / Commented widget for the past two months (currently off, btw), we're just changing up the placement.

5 p.m. today (and most days) - we have the Fark News Livestream.  The news cycle is super weird today. We've got flamethrower action, things to not do with a toothbrush, Spike Lee's next pun-inspiring project, offensive mushrooms and more.  Haven't seen it like this in awhile.

Top Comments

Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week

Comments about Alex Trebek's death dominated the voting results this week, as he was such a beloved and respected figure in so many people's lives. Here are the top-voted smart and funny comments about the sad news.

Funny:
HighlanderRPI looked on the bright side when a kid found a gun in the medical bag he brought to school
BumpInTheNight was not terribly helpful when I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That showed what it's like to have a certain problem
whither_apophis knew what made these Ents start wandering down a hill
SoupGuru thought the trees were leaving for a different reason
Altimus Prime learned something new about bathrooms
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That pointed out how much YouTube can change your life
Altimus Prime revealed how God created Gritty
kbronsito was ready to buy an F-4 Phantom jet
FirstNationalBastard became inspired by a catchy phrase
englaja had experience with gout

Smart:
BlueGinger had good reason to be angry with people who aren't following health guidelines
toraque considered possible reasons people with mental illness are more likely to be diagnosed with COVID-19
orezona's girlfriend now has a disability due to having survived COVID-19
darkhorse23 learned important things when Ruby Bridges walked to her first day at William Frantz Elementary School
Kilted_Dude had big plans for Friday the 13th
Forty-Three discussed the differences between tiny homes, cabins and trailers
Aussie_As shared an example of the supposed war on Christmas being used as an argument for denying equal rights
2fardownthread had insights on how tiny homes and other things end up getting a bad reputation
aimtastic got sick from someone not wearing a mask correctly

Bonus FarkStaff Pick:
Thanks to everyone who participated in the Farketplace thread, whether you were a buyer, a seller, or a browser. There are so many smart and talented Farkers - stop by and have a look at their shops and services. 

CSB Sunday Morning: That one great teacher
Smart: TwowheelinTim's mom was a great teacher and more
Funny: Recoil Therapy had a substitute teacher on the worst day

CSB [Cool Story, Bro] Sunday Morning is a thread for Farkers to share true stories from their own lives based on a weekly topic. If you have a topic idea for a CSB Sunday Morning thread, please contact Farkback ahead of time, or just submit it on Saturday afternoon/evening. Please note: While submitted CSB Sunday Morning threads have a high likelihood of being greenlit, there is no guarantee they will be.

TotalFark Discussion:
Note: This section can only be accessed by TotalFarkers  
Smart: Murflette shared a sweet memory for Veterans Day
Smart: Candygram4Mongo advised on how to find out the value of your shares in a company
Funny: flucto explained why the windows and floor were rattling
Funny: CommieTaoist advertised a medication called Moderator
Funny: generalDisdain was unimpressed with whatever caused shaking in the Northeastern United States
Funny: discgolfguru knew why someone stole the plot of a TV show for a headline
Funny: 10.0.0.1 explained why a Farker's package went from Oregon to Tennessee instead of California

Politics Funny:
naughtyrev defended the name "Million MAGA March"
styckx figured out the real reason the White House lawn was dug up
OldRod witnessed election fraud
PaulRB invited us to embark on a mental exercise
FirstNationalBastard considered the Constitution as it pertains to the Supreme Court choosing a president

Politics Smart:
raerae1980 addressed concern that red states could have difficulty seating Biden electors
NateAsbestos defended Trump's lack of visible aging while in office
NateAsbestos figured that there would be another consequence if Republicans were allowed to steal the election for Trump
Pocket Ninja examined all of Trump's big plans for the next four years once he gives up on trying to take the presidency
grokca made an observation about Biden's lead in several states


Top Contest Entries

Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week, listed from highest number of votes down

Photoshops:
bugdozer showed the president being treated for COVID-19
Cork on Fork proved the moon landing wasn't faked on a Hollywood sound stage
Terrapin Bound had a beer with the guys
Wrongo discovered another political event that took place at Four Seasons Total Landscaping
Herb Utsmelz brought some live music
Circusdog320 showed us a setup that's unlikely to go as planned
RedZoneTuba spread fake news
Circusdog320 found a journalist with another big scoop
noazark knew someone else who stopped at the Four Seasons while passing through Philadelphia
Yammering_Splat_Vector had a really big cone

Fartist Friday: Haikus about kindness and goodwill
ajgeek wrote about a small amount of money making a huge difference

This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake: Design a logo for the year 2020 using any medium

FarktographyAdventures
Squid_for_Brains gave us a beautiful view of Telluride

Farktography is Fark's weekly photography contest. If you would like to suggest a Farktography theme, please contact Elsinore.


Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)

Another fun time on the Quiz last week, and it seems that somehow many of us followed news that wasn't about the election. On the Quiz itself, isamudyson took the top spot with 1017, and will be joined in the 1000 club by TwoHead with 1005. M-G made third with 997, followed by Megateuthis with 992, and bobbelieu finished in the top five with 960.

The hardest question on the Hard Quiz was over which UK country had banned corporal punishment for children. Only 40% of quiztakers knew that the wee bairns'll be safe from ae fleecin' nae matter how mooch the little shytes deserve it in Scotland. Personally, I think child discipline has improved with technology, as now the wifi password is the true key to getting your children's attention.

The easiest question on the Hard Quiz was about which state has now decriminalized hard drugs such as cocaine and heroin. A full 87% of quiztakers have already made travel plans to Oregon, where the punishment for getting caught is a fine, and even that is waived if you go for drug treatment - which is far cheaper on society than prison. This has worked out well for other places that have tried it, and usually results in a *lower* rate of drug use in the long run, so don't count on easily finding a dealer once you're there.

The hardest question on the Easy Quiz was about the new partnership with Mountain Dew and NBA player Joel Embiid. Only 41% of quiztakers knew that a limited run of 500 bottles of "Joel Embiid's Hot Habanero" will soon be available for those who want their cup-o-noodles to taste like artificial citrus. But a mere 500 bottles? I mean, what's the point? Go big or go home - stick that stuff on every grocery store shelf right beside all those weird flavors of PopTarts that keep appearing and cause me to believe that PopTarts had some say in getting drugs decriminalized in Oregon.

The easiest question on the Easy Quiz was about actress Lauri Laughlin and what she's actually now in prison for. 87% of quiztakers knew that Aunt Becky was now serving two months for Conspiracy to Commit Wire and Mail Fraud for her actions relating to bribing college admissions personnel to get her kids in certain schools. I'm placing good odds on a six-figure book deal about her experiences in the pokey and the friends she meets along the way.

If you missed out on last week's Quiz, you can catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz here. Congratulations to the winners, and we'll be doing it all again this week.
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Try NOT to lick each other?

Well I wrote that down completely wrong. I'll have to rethink the party games I had in mind.
 
DisseminationMonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EdgeRunner: Try NOT to lick each other?

Well I wrote that down completely wrong. I'll have to rethink the party games I had in mind.


I know, Drew's such a party pooper.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After the last two weeks in PolTab, I'm all licked out.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EdgeRunner: Try NOT to lick each other?

Well I wrote that down completely wrong. I'll have to rethink the party games I had in mind.


I'll have to cancel my RSVP, then.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No poker in back, either?

/welcome to fark
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*puts tongue away*

Well fark.
 
austrianett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only other adult at our Thanksgiving is in fact allowed to lick me.
 
peg_leg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We bought a new house, so this weekend we're moving, T Day weekend we're cleaning the apartment before turning in the keys
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm quarantined, so I guess lots of weed and the MST3K marathon.
 
ajgeek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Try not to lick the turkey either. Covid marking of territory is a social faux pas.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing except myself and the kids are making dinner.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanksgiving was last month.

/metric Thanksgiving
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm gonna head down to the Winchester, have a pint, and wait for all this to blow over
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We did our Canuckian T-giving in early October - which worked oot well as we're hitting a 2nd wave peak & prepping for another hard shutdown.

Re-image the holiday into a 'Home Alone' re-enactment with booby-traps set against your immediate fam/bubble squad.
A 5 gallon pendulum paint can to the head is hilarious (as long as it's not your skull).
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fiancé and I are probably spending a quiet evening together.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Entering an arm-wrestling tournament to win a brand new semi and the love of my estranged son.
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My mom's assisted living home is locked down, my sister's recovering from a heart attack, and I'm not flying across the country to wave at them through a window.

I'll probably make a sandwich.
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I ordered a big turkey. The plan is to make and freeze pot pies to give away.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
5sf Presents: Goat Trip
Youtube lScSdn2k8Ow
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since gatherings for Thanksgiving are limited to 6 people or less, but funerals are allowed up to 50, I am having a funeral service for my recently acquired pet turkey who will pass away just prior to Nov 26th.
 
jjwars1
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
My wife's uncle died. We're not going. We were told covid precautions don't apply since it's at a church. Facepalm.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Try not to lick each other.
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Gonna smoke some weed and play video games.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Stay home, have at the turkey roll, watch the dog show on television, maybe a movie later.
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I get a free turkey from work, and Mrs. Jonb, the Jonblettes and myself are cooking it, making mashed potatoes and stuffin' green bean cassaro and cheesey cauliflower and staying home.  And we are staying home on Friday too.  And Saturday.  And Sunday.  I've got external power plugs and lights to hook up that weekend, thanks to a new home power center, and Christmas lights to put up.

Friday is Thanksgiving Dinner 2, the Turnkening.  Saturday is The Sandwich of Monte Cristo.  Sunday, Gruel Intentions.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I plan to crawl back into bed and treat the whole thing like some sort of made-up American holiday that doesn't apply to me in Canada.

Maybe I will have a turkey TV dinner. They're not as bad as you remember.
 
LucklessWonder [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My Thanksgiving plans are to stay home with my wife and not die or expose myself to a potentially deadly disease.

I mean, I will have to grocery shop, but I'll be masked up and staying at least 6 feet from anyone there.

And since it'll be just the two of us, it'll be a very smol turkey.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This year was supposed to be down at my sister's for dinner with our family and her in-laws and extended family.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


They live in a hotspot county, and between age, obesity, and comorbid conditions among those in attendance, it'd be a total party kill.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Original plans were to celebrate Thanksgiving at the home of my DIL's sister, but those have been scuttled due to the new regulations that went into effect today when Oregon's new lockdown began. One of the regulations is no social gatherings (Indoors or outdoors) of more than 6 people from 2 households and our celebration would have been 7-8 from 4 households. Even if they trimmed back it would still be from 3 households, so I'm celebrating Thanksgiving with my cat.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Since it's a no family or friends non-traditional Thanksgiving I decided to go non-traditional on the the food too.

Fark user imageView Full Size

And for dessert there will be cheesecake
 
Fonty Usement [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Now you just hold on a minute. If husband and I are quarantined at home and we want to lick each other, well that's just what we're-a-gonna do!

Thanksgiving day or otherwise!
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Original plans were to celebrate Thanksgiving at the home of my DIL's sister, but those have been scuttled due to the new regulations that went into effect today when Oregon's new lockdown began. One of the regulations is no social gatherings (Indoors or outdoors) of more than 6 people from 2 households and our celebration would have been 7-8 from 4 households. Even if they trimmed back it would still be from 3 households, so I'm celebrating Thanksgiving with my cat.

[Fark user image image 850x850]
Since it's a no family or friends non-traditional Thanksgiving I decided to go non-traditional on the the food too.

[Fark user image image 400x399]
And for dessert there will be cheesecake


Oh man that strawberry swirl is the bomb
 
cleek
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
actually, the same as it always is: small turkey at home with wife and cats.

family is too far away to go to their places. so it's always just the two of us.

perfect
 
schrepjm
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Bathia_Mapes: Original plans were to celebrate Thanksgiving at the home of my DIL's sister, but those have been scuttled due to the new regulations that went into effect today when Oregon's new lockdown began. One of the regulations is no social gatherings (Indoors or outdoors) of more than 6 people from 2 households and our celebration would have been 7-8 from 4 households. Even if they trimmed back it would still be from 3 households, so I'm celebrating Thanksgiving with my cat.

[Fark user image image 850x850]
Since it's a no family or friends non-traditional Thanksgiving I decided to go non-traditional on the the food too.

[Fark user image image 400x399]
And for dessert there will be cheesecake

Oh man that strawberry swirl is the bomb


I just saw a variety cheesecake at Aldi, 12 slices 12 different flavors. I should have picked it up since for sure it'll be gone by the time I make another trip.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Bathia_Mapes: Original plans were to celebrate Thanksgiving at the home of my DIL's sister, but those have been scuttled due to the new regulations that went into effect today when Oregon's new lockdown began. One of the regulations is no social gatherings (Indoors or outdoors) of more than 6 people from 2 households and our celebration would have been 7-8 from 4 households. Even if they trimmed back it would still be from 3 households, so I'm celebrating Thanksgiving with my cat.

[Fark user image image 850x850]
Since it's a no family or friends non-traditional Thanksgiving I decided to go non-traditional on the the food too.

[Fark user image image 400x399]
And for dessert there will be cheesecake

Oh man that strawberry swirl is the bomb


It is. I was wanting the one that had blueberry and strawberry swirls, but they were out of it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snukastyle
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
No idea.  My brother got exposed to COVID yesterday and has to quarantine for 14 days.  Normally he comes up to visit and we have a nice dinner and  day at our Mom's.  He's been busy the past 8 months hopping all over the east coast installing and updating equipment being used to actually run COVID tests (with some places doing upwards of 1,000 an hour on the newest hardware).  He is immune compromised due to medication he's on, so more than anything we just want him to be okay this these coming two weeks-Thanksgiving itself is mostly an afterthought.
 
SlamPuff [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
