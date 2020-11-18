|
It's Not News, It's Fark
|
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
|
Fark NotNewsletter: What are Fark's Thanksgiving plans? Aside from "try not to lick each other"
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2020-11-18 2:53:30 PM (36 comments) | Permalink
More: FarkBlog
• • •
168 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Nov 2020 at 3:21 PM (1 hour ago) | Favorite | Watch | share:
________________________
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
Hey everyone, hope your week went well.
Everyone stay safe next week, looks like enough folks are throwing caution to the wind that we're gonna have a Covid Xmas. Try not to lick each other. Speaking of, I'm considering maybe livestreaming from my kitchen on Thanksgiving, or at least doing an open-invite Zoom call with TotalFarkers - sign up today! What could possibly go wrong?
A quick heads up - we tested out a video ad unit a few weeks back and it went pretty well, I think we were able to handle the concerns a few folks had. Next week rolls into Black Friday / Cyber Monday / Hangover Tuesday and we're gonna run it at least a week to catch some of the wave there. We've replaced their generic news items with some best-of clips from the Fark News Livestream, and it'll run audio-off, so hopefully that'll work fine. If anyone has any issues with it, please either buy BareFark or TotalFark, both of which are a no-ads experience, or if your finances are tight contact us and we'll give you a complimentary membership. FWIW, it's already been running in our Top Clicked / Commented widget for the past two months (currently off, btw), we're just changing up the placement.
5 p.m. today (and most days) - we have the Fark News Livestream. The news cycle is super weird today. We've got flamethrower action, things to not do with a toothbrush, Spike Lee's next pun-inspiring project, offensive mushrooms and more. Haven't seen it like this in awhile.
________________________
We now return you to your usual Fark NotNewsletter.
________________________
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Comments about Alex Trebek's death dominated the voting results this week, as he was such a beloved and respected figure in so many people's lives. Here are the top-voted smart and funny comments about the sad news.
Funny:
HighlanderRPI looked on the bright side when a kid found a gun in the medical bag he brought to school
BumpInTheNight was not terribly helpful when I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That showed what it's like to have a certain problem
whither_apophis knew what made these Ents start wandering down a hill
SoupGuru thought the trees were leaving for a different reason
Altimus Prime learned something new about bathrooms
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That pointed out how much YouTube can change your life
Altimus Prime revealed how God created Gritty
kbronsito was ready to buy an F-4 Phantom jet
FirstNationalBastard became inspired by a catchy phrase
englaja had experience with gout
Smart:
BlueGinger had good reason to be angry with people who aren't following health guidelines
toraque considered possible reasons people with mental illness are more likely to be diagnosed with COVID-19
orezona's girlfriend now has a disability due to having survived COVID-19
darkhorse23 learned important things when Ruby Bridges walked to her first day at William Frantz Elementary School
Kilted_Dude had big plans for Friday the 13th
Forty-Three discussed the differences between tiny homes, cabins and trailers
Aussie_As shared an example of the supposed war on Christmas being used as an argument for denying equal rights
2fardownthread had insights on how tiny homes and other things end up getting a bad reputation
aimtastic got sick from someone not wearing a mask correctly
Bonus FarkStaff Pick:
Thanks to everyone who participated in the Farketplace thread, whether you were a buyer, a seller, or a browser. There are so many smart and talented Farkers - stop by and have a look at their shops and services.
CSB Sunday Morning: That one great teacher
Smart: TwowheelinTim's mom was a great teacher and more
Funny: Recoil Therapy had a substitute teacher on the worst day
CSB [Cool Story, Bro] Sunday Morning is a thread for Farkers to share true stories from their own lives based on a weekly topic. If you have a topic idea for a CSB Sunday Morning thread, please contact Farkback ahead of time, or just submit it on Saturday afternoon/evening. Please note: While submitted CSB Sunday Morning threads have a high likelihood of being greenlit, there is no guarantee they will be.
TotalFark Discussion:
Note: This section can only be accessed by TotalFarkers
Smart: Murflette shared a sweet memory for Veterans Day
Smart: Candygram4Mongo advised on how to find out the value of your shares in a company
Funny: flucto explained why the windows and floor were rattling
Funny: CommieTaoist advertised a medication called Moderator
Funny: generalDisdain was unimpressed with whatever caused shaking in the Northeastern United States
Funny: discgolfguru knew why someone stole the plot of a TV show for a headline
Funny: 10.0.0.1 explained why a Farker's package went from Oregon to Tennessee instead of California
Politics Funny:
naughtyrev defended the name "Million MAGA March"
styckx figured out the real reason the White House lawn was dug up
OldRod witnessed election fraud
PaulRB invited us to embark on a mental exercise
FirstNationalBastard considered the Constitution as it pertains to the Supreme Court choosing a president
Politics Smart:
raerae1980 addressed concern that red states could have difficulty seating Biden electors
NateAsbestos defended Trump's lack of visible aging while in office
NateAsbestos figured that there would be another consequence if Republicans were allowed to steal the election for Trump
Pocket Ninja examined all of Trump's big plans for the next four years once he gives up on trying to take the presidency
grokca made an observation about Biden's lead in several states
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week, listed from highest number of votes down
Photoshops:
bugdozer showed the president being treated for COVID-19
Cork on Fork proved the moon landing wasn't faked on a Hollywood sound stage
Terrapin Bound had a beer with the guys
Wrongo discovered another political event that took place at Four Seasons Total Landscaping
Herb Utsmelz brought some live music
Circusdog320 showed us a setup that's unlikely to go as planned
RedZoneTuba spread fake news
Circusdog320 found a journalist with another big scoop
noazark knew someone else who stopped at the Four Seasons while passing through Philadelphia
Yammering_Splat_Vector had a really big cone
Fartist Friday: Haikus about kindness and goodwill
ajgeek wrote about a small amount of money making a huge difference
This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake: Design a logo for the year 2020 using any medium
Farktography: Adventures
Squid_for_Brains gave us a beautiful view of Telluride
Farktography is Fark's weekly photography contest. If you would like to suggest a Farktography theme, please contact Elsinore.
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on the Quiz last week, and it seems that somehow many of us followed news that wasn't about the election. On the Quiz itself, isamudyson took the top spot with 1017, and will be joined in the 1000 club by TwoHead with 1005. M-G made third with 997, followed by Megateuthis with 992, and bobbelieu finished in the top five with 960.
The hardest question on the Hard Quiz was over which UK country had banned corporal punishment for children. Only 40% of quiztakers knew that the wee bairns'll be safe from ae fleecin' nae matter how mooch the little shytes deserve it in Scotland. Personally, I think child discipline has improved with technology, as now the wifi password is the true key to getting your children's attention.
The easiest question on the Hard Quiz was about which state has now decriminalized hard drugs such as cocaine and heroin. A full 87% of quiztakers have already made travel plans to Oregon, where the punishment for getting caught is a fine, and even that is waived if you go for drug treatment - which is far cheaper on society than prison. This has worked out well for other places that have tried it, and usually results in a *lower* rate of drug use in the long run, so don't count on easily finding a dealer once you're there.
The hardest question on the Easy Quiz was about the new partnership with Mountain Dew and NBA player Joel Embiid. Only 41% of quiztakers knew that a limited run of 500 bottles of "Joel Embiid's Hot Habanero" will soon be available for those who want their cup-o-noodles to taste like artificial citrus. But a mere 500 bottles? I mean, what's the point? Go big or go home - stick that stuff on every grocery store shelf right beside all those weird flavors of PopTarts that keep appearing and cause me to believe that PopTarts had some say in getting drugs decriminalized in Oregon.
The easiest question on the Easy Quiz was about actress Lauri Laughlin and what she's actually now in prison for. 87% of quiztakers knew that Aunt Becky was now serving two months for Conspiracy to Commit Wire and Mail Fraud for her actions relating to bribing college admissions personnel to get her kids in certain schools. I'm placing good odds on a six-figure book deal about her experiences in the pokey and the friends she meets along the way.
If you missed out on last week's Quiz, you can catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz here. Congratulations to the winners, and we'll be doing it all again this week.
· · ·
36 Comments (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
Displayed 36 of 36 comments
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.
|
|