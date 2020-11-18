 Skip to content
 
(Some Guy)   Japan unveils new mascot, a life-sized anti-coronavirus cat who encourages everyone to take the virus seriously and hands out masks. After which, she walks away without listening to you   (insidexpress.com) divider line
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And then unleashes the tentacles. Fu-fu-fu-fu~
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unleash the anti-COVID catgirls that lick you all over with their special tongues to make sure you're all squeeky clean from COVID.
 
CoRrUpTeDbUdGiE
‘’ 1 hour ago  
now I want to see an epic battle between 'Covid Karen' and 'Koronon' for absolutely no reason whatsoever.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns that "travel increases your chance of getting and spreading COVID-19" and recommends that travelers avoid all nonessential international travel to Japan.

America is like the world's small child that we have to keep reminding not to stick its hand into the blender while it's on.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

halifaxdatageek: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns that "travel increases your chance of getting and spreading COVID-19" and recommends that travelers avoid all nonessential international travel to Japan.

America is like the world's small child

allegedly grown adult that we have to keep reminding not to stick its hand into the blender while it's on.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Colonoscopy mascot? OMG! I do not want to see that one!
 
Afro Wonderwagon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its a......MASKCOT!

Hohohohohoho hahahahha hehhehee....

Ugghhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh........
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Weirdest Olympics that never happened.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
starfl.comView Full Size
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I heawd uwu'we nowt weawing youw mask! Thiws makes Kowonon-chan sad! Mask up tuwu hewp pwevent the spwead of Covid-19, uwu!
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Unleash the anti-COVID catgirls that lick you all over with their special tongues to make sure you're all squeeky clean from COVID.


Don't forget the eyeballs.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
btch_cakes
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
not sure that qualifies as 'life-sized'
it's at least three times the size of a normal, run-of-the-mill, facemask-wearing, pink cat.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Uh... are you sure they spelled that right?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlackChickWhiteAccent [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Not relevant, but I thought it was funny:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
