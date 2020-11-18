 Skip to content
(Comic Book)   Because not airing 'It's the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown' worked out SO well, Charlie Brown's Thanksgiving and Christmas specials will be on network TV after all. Difficulty: PBS   (comicbook.com) divider line
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice.  Tim Cook is still an asshole.  Screw Apple "products".
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We are obviously separated by denominational differences.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will it be in it's 30 mins form.... Or pushed out to 2 hours with commercials every farken 3 mins.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

optikeye: Will it be in it's 30 mins form.... Or pushed out to 2 hours with commercials every farken 3 mins.


It's PBS. 2 hours with Pledge Drives every farking 3 minutes.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: optikeye: Will it be in it's 30 mins form.... Or pushed out to 2 hours with commercials every farken 3 mins.

It's PBS. 2 hours with Pledge Drives every farking 3 minutes.


So, TECHNICALLY NO COMMERCIALS.
 
steklo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I've got my copy on DVD. Everyone can come over to my place to watch it.

Bring a mask.

and keep 6 feet from everyone else is all I ask.
 
gadian
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Charlie Brown specials are THE. WORST. and not welcome in my home.  I said it and I'm glad I said it.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Am i the only one who thinks the kids in those shows are insufferable and horrible people, and the redemption found in the last 90 seconds is empty and meaningless, because by the time the next holiday rolls around the kids have learned nothing?
 
mmojo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
All of my choreographer skills were acquired watching the Christmas special.
 
steklo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Am i the only one who thinks the kids in those shows are insufferable and horrible people, and the redemption found in the last 90 seconds is empty and meaningless, because by the time the next holiday rolls around the kids have learned nothing?


Nope, you are not alone. Lucy was the worst.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

steklo: I've got my copy on DVD. Everyone can come over to my place to watch it.

Bring a mask.

and keep 6 feet from everyone else is all I ask.


A DVD transfer from a worn out VHS tape? What's below 144P on the resolution scale?
 
steklo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

mmojo: All of my choreographer skills were acquired watching the Christmas special.


I combined my peanut dancing with David Bryne from Once In a Lifetime.

When I danced, people got off the dance floor cause I would hit them by waiving my arms around like a nut.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
OMFG!!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size


WOODSTOCK IS A CANNIBAL!!!!
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

gadian: Charlie Brown specials are THE. WORST. and not welcome in my home.  I said it and I'm glad I said it.


Oh, it is ON.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

steklo: I've got my copy on DVD. Everyone can come over to my place to watch it.

Bring a mask.

and keep 6 feet from everyone else is all I ask.


But the masks muffle my speech.

Charlie Brown Teacher Speaking
Youtube ss2hULhXf04
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

steklo: I've got my copy on DVD. Everyone can come over to my place to watch it.

Bring a mask.

and keep 6 feet from everyone else is all I ask.


I have it too but I won't require you to wear a freedom stealing mask. So if you want to watch it like a real murican, roll coal on over to my place.  And bring your AR! We'll do some shootn' after.
 
Gonzo317
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: OMFG!!!!

[Fark user image 850x850]

WOODSTOCK IS A CANNIBAL!!!!


I didn't realize Woodstock was a turkey.
 
steklo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ZMugg: A DVD transfer from a worn out VHS tape? What's below 144P on the resolution scale?


I've no idea...then again I listen to mono records from the 60's too.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Peanuts Broadcasting Service
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

gadian: Charlie Brown specials are THE. WORST. and not welcome in my home.  I said it and I'm glad I said it.


They're not the same without commercials for Dolly Madison ZingersTM
 
Gonzo317
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Atomic Jonb: gadian: Charlie Brown specials are THE. WORST. and not welcome in my home.  I said it and I'm glad I said it.

Oh, it is ON.
[Fark user image 400x267] [View Full Size image _x_]


That was my kids favorite scene when they were little.  It always resulted in massive amounts of giggling.  I miss those days.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: OMFG!!!!

[Fark user image image 850x850]

WOODSTOCK IS A CANNIBAL!!!!


Different species. We aren't considered cannibals for eating other mammals.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: We'll do some shootn' after.


you mean during, prior to and after.
 
BeautifulOnes
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

mmojo: All of my choreographer skills were acquired watching the Christmas special.


As old as I am now, I really should not enjoy it as much as I do, but if I only tune in to watch Schroeder banging out 'Linus and Lucy' so I can dance as well, it's all good!
 
JolobinSmokin
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Gonzo317: AAAAGGGGHHHH: OMFG!!!!

[Fark user image 850x850]

WOODSTOCK IS A CANNIBAL!!!!

I didn't realize Woodstock was a turkey.


As god as my witness, I though Woodstock could fly.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

steklo: ZMugg: A DVD transfer from a worn out VHS tape? What's below 144P on the resolution scale?

I've no idea...then again I listen to mono records from the 60's too.


But when you listen to stereo records from the 60s, you have instant jam tracks by panning hard left or right, depending on which instruments you want to replace with your own playing.
 
steklo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Isitoveryet: abhorrent1: We'll do some shootn' after.

you mean during, prior to and after.


I want to shoot the tv when Linus makes his big speech on the brick wall. Is that ok?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The problem with Franklin.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

gar1013: But when you listen to stereo records from the 60s, you have instant jam tracks by panning hard left or right, depending on which instruments you want to replace with your own playing.


What I do?

I go to youtube. Find someone playing a song in their bedroom with an acoustic, download it to my Tascam and then I add my own instruments around it.

EIP and I can send you one.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

steklo: ZMugg: A DVD transfer from a worn out VHS tape? What's below 144P on the resolution scale?

I've no idea...then again I listen to mono records from the 60's too.


Records mixed specifically mixed for mono sound much better than those artificially remixed in stereo, IMHO.

YMMV
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Gonzo317: Atomic Jonb: gadian: Charlie Brown specials are THE. WORST. and not welcome in my home.  I said it and I'm glad I said it.

Oh, it is ON.
[Fark user image 400x267] [View Full Size image _x_]

That was my kids favorite scene when they were little.  It always resulted in massive amounts of giggling.  I miss those days.


I basically watch the specials just to see the Snoopy bits.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

steklo: Isitoveryet: abhorrent1: We'll do some shootn' after.

you mean during, prior to and after.

I want to shoot the tv when Linus makes his big speech on the brick wall. Is that ok?


not only is it ok *bang*, it is encouraged *kpow-brrt-brrt*
 
steklo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ZMugg: Records mixed specifically mixed for mono sound much better than those artificially remixed in stereo, IMHO.


They have a certain ambiance to them. They always seem louder.
 
Artcurus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ZMugg: steklo: I've got my copy on DVD. Everyone can come over to my place to watch it.

Bring a mask.

and keep 6 feet from everyone else is all I ask.

A DVD transfer from a worn out VHS tape? What's below 144P on the resolution scale?


The DVD transfer are 1020
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

BeautifulOnes: I only tune in to watch Schroeder banging out 'Linus and Lucy' so I can dance


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Artcurus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ZMugg: steklo: ZMugg: A DVD transfer from a worn out VHS tape? What's below 144P on the resolution scale?

I've no idea...then again I listen to mono records from the 60's too.

Records mixed specifically mixed for mono sound much better than those artificially remixed in stereo, IMHO.

YMMV


No, many 1960s stereos had one bass speaker in the middle, and two other speakers for left and right.  Also, in many cases, three channel mix downs were the only thing available because of the available equipment
 
Artcurus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Artcurus: ZMugg: steklo: I've got my copy on DVD. Everyone can come over to my place to watch it.

Bring a mask.

and keep 6 feet from everyone else is all I ask.

A DVD transfer from a worn out VHS tape? What's below 144P on the resolution scale?

The DVD transfer are 1020


Facepalm. 1080
 
Derek Force
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
When my daughter was, oh maybe 2 or something, she loved Charlie Brown.  I found the Charlie Brown mega torrent.  Includes everything, not just the known holiday specials. 
Thankfully, she grew out of it.  Especially with everyone calling each other names like blockhead, stupid, etc.

We still watch the holiday ones tho...  partly for nostalgia, partly for the great music. 
Even queue up the CBS special presentation clip to play before...just because.
 
Stibium
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Am i the only one who thinks the kids in those shows are insufferable and horrible people, and the redemption found in the last 90 seconds is empty and meaningless, because by the time the next holiday rolls around the kids have learned nothing?


My SO had a conniption when she heard that they weren't airing the great pumpkin so she forced me to watch it again.

It's refreshing, in its own way. Lucy was far more of a coont than the comics could ever elucidate. Charlie just being so... Charlie. I don't mind them as holiday movies. Much more preferable to most if given little choice, and definitely better than having Halloween worn out by the time it arrives because you've been forced to watch movies several times over all month long, non-stop.
 
durbnpoisn [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My wife LOVES those specials.  So she was really pissed off to find out that they wouldn't be airing as normal.

But my son just got a new iPhone.  They gave him 1 year of Apple TV for free.  So we signed on on the FireStick, and now she can watch whenever she wants for the next year.

I'm not saying it's right what Apple has done.  Oh, Fark no.  I'm not saying that at all.  But if we can get in and consume their content for free, we are totally going to.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: optikeye: Will it be in it's 30 mins form.... Or pushed out to 2 hours with commercials every farken 3 mins.

It's PBS. 2 hours with Pledge Drives every farking 3 minutes.


It depends A LOT on your local station. In the early 2000s I lived in L.A. and I was shocked by the crappy PBS station. All they played were nostalgia shows like Smooth Soothing Doo-Wop and 'Memba the 1950s? which included selling crap DVDS plus constant appeals for donations.

I'm in Milwaukee now and there with the over-the-air subchannels, they have five separate programs running - two HDTV playing prime shows like Nature, Nova, Masterpiece  - one kids channel - one cooking/home/travel channel - and a channel with alternate programming like Independent Lens.
 
steklo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Artcurus: No, many 1960s stereos had one bass speaker in the middle, and two other speakers for left and right.  Also, in many cases, three channel mix downs were the only thing available because of the available equipment


I read this in George Martin's voice

spyhollywood.comView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Atomic Jonb: gadian: Charlie Brown specials are THE. WORST. and not welcome in my home.  I said it and I'm glad I said it.

Oh, it is ON.
[Fark user image image 400x267]


Chair farked around and found out.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Am I the only one who was HUGELY satisfied to see Peter Griffin beat the shiat out of Lucy for always pulling the football away when Charlie Brown tries to kick it? Then he made her let Charlie Brown kick it without pulling it away, then got one more shot at Lucy in, saying something like, "And THAT'S for practicing psychiatry without a license!!"

/no YT access, so can't post the clip...anyone know if it's out there?
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Atomic Jonb: Gonzo317: Atomic Jonb: gadian: Charlie Brown specials are THE. WORST. and not welcome in my home.  I said it and I'm glad I said it.

Oh, it is ON.
[Fark user image 400x267] [View Full Size image _x_]

That was my kids favorite scene when they were little.  It always resulted in massive amounts of giggling.  I miss those days.

I basically watch the specials just to see the Snoopy bits.


Not to kinkshame your lust for cartoon dog genitalia, but can't you find images to satiate your Snoopy Rule 34 fetish online?
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Artcurus: ZMugg: steklo: I've got my copy on DVD. Everyone can come over to my place to watch it.

Bring a mask.

and keep 6 feet from everyone else is all I ask.

A DVD transfer from a worn out VHS tape? What's below 144P on the resolution scale?

The DVD transfer are 1020


DVD resolution is 480i (480 x 720)
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Artcurus: Artcurus: ZMugg: steklo: I've got my copy on DVD. Everyone can come over to my place to watch it.

Bring a mask.

and keep 6 feet from everyone else is all I ask.

A DVD transfer from a worn out VHS tape? What's below 144P on the resolution scale?

The DVD transfer are 1020

Facepalm. 1080


I suppose the transfer is only as good as the source material. Did they find a clean, high resolution source for the transfer?
Did they find a source that doesn't have the bad edit in the turnaround in the scene depicted in the dancing GIF above? It's been there since the late 70's and is really annoying.
 
Salmon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Tell that to the guy who got caught with his electric toothbrush jammed in his pee hole.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jaytkay: I'm in Milwaukee now and there with the over-the-air subchannels, they have five separate programs running - two HDTV playing prime shows like Nature, Nova, Masterpiece  - one kids channel - one cooking/home/travel channel - and a channel with alternate programming like Independent Lens.



At one time...With Roku PBS. You could 'spoof' your zipcode. Because it wouldn't verify your location.
So, you could "Virtually" be in San Francisco or Seattle and get their local PBS shows. PBS Roku would list those cities local shows.
Instead of Birmingham Alabama...where we get local PBS shows like "Amazing Alabama" or " Exploring Bacon Fat"
 
