 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Rockefeller Center erects it's 2020 Christmas Tree. Note that I mentioned "2020"? Go on. Guess what happened   (twitter.com) divider line
51
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

1453 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Nov 2020 at 2:23 PM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



51 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought for sure fire would be involved. But there's still plenty of 2020 left.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, it's not on fire.

Yet.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Santa got Covid... no presents this year.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It fell over and crushed Prometheus?
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every year we get a set of customers at our lot looking for the worst tree possible which we dutifully find for them.
It's like watching a three-leg puppy being adopted & brings a frozen tear to my eye.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's perfect. Just put an oversized ball ornament on it and a red dog house at the base.
Everyone will love it.

/that will be $20k for services rendered.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just turn the funky side towards the wall.

BOOM. Problem solved.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That'll buff right out.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PainInTheASP: Just turn the funky side towards the wall.

BOOM. Problem solved.


This guy Christmas Trees
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rockefeller's erection is not up to scruff this year, we'll be ok.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That wood is limp.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Rockefeller's erection is not up to scruff this year, we'll be ok.


He has been stiff for almost a century now.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Wait a couple of days, the things probably been wrapped up and needs time for all the branches to settle out.

Or maybe they got a crappy tree.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Good grief.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

PainInTheASP: Just turn the funky side towards the wall.

BOOM. Problem solved.


That's what we need! Dynamic and efficient ideas!
 
JEBariffic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Any war is gonna have casualties.
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The trees always look like this until they add extra branches to fill it in.


I had to explain this to my Trumper sister this morning when she was about to rail into a war on Christmas rant.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Subby managed to graduate high school without knowing the difference between its and it's?
 
azwethnkweiz
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They all look like this every year when they come off the truck.  Every city that has a big tree has to have people come in and straighten it out, add fake limbs etc.  But yeah let's pretend it's just bc of what year it is.  We just had a similar video from another city like a week ago.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That's the Rockefeller tree?  it looks like someone cut it down back in June and left it laying on the ground all summer.  Where the fark did they dig that thing up from?
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Just blow a few these up to taxi cab size and apply with a nail gun and wire liberally.

Fark user imageView Full Size


We can save Christmas with tacky gap fillers!
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: [media.tenor.com image 220x159] [View Full Size image _x_]


User name checks out
 
treesloth
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The Christmas tree fixed the cable?
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
APO_Buddha [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: [media.tenor.com image 220x159] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size

CSB: I have this tattooed on my back
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
A combination of this
dygtyjqp7pi0m.cloudfront.netView Full Size
and this:
twinfamy.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
??
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This just in: natural trees of all sizes need time to open up after being netted up

Subby you sound like you never had a real tree...and that is wonderfully sad.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Yeah, they really need to...spruce it up.

Eh?

Eh?
 
dopirt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That'd be a pretty nice looking cypress tree.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"SOME ASSEMBLY REQUIRED"
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wrap a blue blankie around the base and it'll be fine.
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It added a superfluous apostrophe?

(bobtheangryflower.gif)
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

skyotter: [i.guim.co.uk image 700x420]


Very niiice.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Give it a chance to relax it's just having performance anxiety
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
SNL TV Funhouse Charlie Brown Christmas
Youtube R_Ejc3N9JKU
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Bootleg: I mean, it's not on fire.

Yet.


Fire would be an improvement!
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
At first I was like that doesn't look too bad.  Then I played the video, Oh Lawd.  Yeah I know they'll doctor it up.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

King Something: That wood is limp.


Same.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Wanted:  one HELL of a fluffer
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Good grief.


Definitely grief.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

hugram: Lambskincoat: Rockefeller's erection is not up to scruff this year, we'll be ok.

He has been stiff for almost a century now.


He probably should see a doctor about that.
 
starlost
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
oh the humanitree
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Wait a couple of days, the things probably been wrapped up and needs time for all the branches to settle out.

Or maybe they got a crappy tree.


I'm kinda thinking that's what it looks like every year.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Still less likely to burn down than the Swedish straw goat.
 
Bob_Laublaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'd hoped our culture would have progressed beyond tree-shaming by now.
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I could lynch a Christmas tree just off 5th Avenue and not lose any votes.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: [media.tenor.com image 220x159] [View Full Size image _x_]


Username checks out.
 
Displayed 50 of 51 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.