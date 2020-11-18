 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Medpage Today)   Thanksgiving abstinence scolding will work just as well as Jesus-freaks' abstinence scolding. Pie beats piety every time   (medpagetoday.com) divider line
60
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

685 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 18 Nov 2020 at 2:20 PM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



60 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Covid going to spread faster after thanksgiving than a fake news story on social media.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many articles are we going to get about whole families being wiped out?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ShavedOrangutan: How many articles are we going to get about whole families being wiped out?


Ptomany.
 
FirstNationalBastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Thanksgiving abstinence scolding?

Is this about the time I farked the turkey? Because I said I was sorry.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So sticking my deek in the mashed potatoes is a go, right?
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: So sticking my deek in the mashed potatoes is a go, right?


Might as well.  Grandma ain't going to be around to scold you next year.
 
etoof
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

FirstNationalBastard: Thanksgiving abstinence scolding?

Is this about the time I farked the turkey? Because I said I was sorry.


Were you, though?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: So sticking my deek in the mashed potatoes is a go, right?


No you freak.

You stick it in a pumpkin pie like God intended.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: So sticking my deek in the mashed potatoes is a go, right?


If its that kinda party...
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Merltech: Covid going to spread faster after thanksgiving than a fake news story on social media.


I'm betting you'll also see a lot of plague rats mobbing the stores to do Black Friday shopping because those holiday traditions have to continue no matter what. Same people have been doing their Black Friday shopping online for a while already, so the ones who show up at the store were already pretty insane to begin with.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Thanksgiving abstinence, lol. This is the year you expect me not to make my patented Turdicken™?
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
China canceled freakin new year spring festival, which is like Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Hanukkah rolled into one. They survived just fine.

Other nations also canceled major holiday celebrations.

Americans need to get over themselves.

/who am I kidding
 
FirstNationalBastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

etoof: FirstNationalBastard: Thanksgiving abstinence scolding?

Is this about the time I farked the turkey? Because I said I was sorry.

Were you, though?


...it was just asking for a spatchcocking!

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

FirstNationalBastard: Thanksgiving abstinence scolding?

Is this about the time I farked the turkey? Because I said I was sorry.


You fark one turkey...
 
Corvus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Americans are saying that despite all the damage done by COVID-19, despite the rising cases and at-capacity ICUs around the country, their desire for human connection is so great, that they are willing to take the risk OF KILLING OTHER PEOPLEand have Thanksgiving. Americans are, in effect, expressing the longing and desperation of their soul.

FTFY-

These liars keep trying to pretend it's about THEIR risk when it is actually about OTHER people's risk.

If you want to kill other people to hang out with other people, yes it ultimately you choice. But stop lying and pretending it's only about the risk to you. Because we all know it's not.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Drago voice:  if they die, they die.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
My worry is that the very nature of the modern media ecosystem is to promote messages that spark anger, shame, and fear.

This guy gets it.  He should use that insight to score some greens here.
 
NutWrench
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If you think you've seen stubborn, pig-headed ignorance so far, just wait until Christmas comes around.
 
Corvus
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Well author I find drinking and driving is something I really like to do and is very convenient for me.

So I guess its fine too?
 
gadian
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Good heavens, we can't let people be inconvenienced.  Commerce must continue!
 
flypusher713 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I already told family members that I am staying put for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and at least a few months beyond that.  It sucks, but it's better than being part of the spread problem.  At least I have a job and can support myself.  So I'm thankful for that.  Also for the Biden /Harris win even if I couldn't celebrate that with friends in person.

/good thing this whiners-about-freedums weren't around in the 40s
 
quizzical
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
TFA has a valid point.  In addition to "the safest thing to do is NOT have a big family dinner" there should be advice about "but if you're going to do it anyway, here is a slightly safer way...". It sucks but we have clearly seen that American's contrarian idiots are not going to take no for an answer so we should be looking at ways to encourage mitigating the damage to the rest of us.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Corvus: Americans are saying that despite all the damage done by COVID-19, despite the rising cases and at-capacity ICUs around the country, their desire for human connection is so great, that they are willing to take the risk OF KILLING OTHER PEOPLEand have Thanksgiving. Americans are, in effect, expressing the longing and desperation of their soul.

FTFY-

These liars keep trying to pretend it's about THEIR risk when it is actually about OTHER people's risk.

If you want to kill other people to hang out with other people, yes it ultimately you choice. But stop lying and pretending it's only about the risk to you. Because we all know it's not.


To be fair, American Thanksgiving is a holiday celebrating killing other people.
 
HerptheDerp [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You know the risks, you've been warned.

If Grandma and Grandpa get the rona, don't bring them to the hospital, those beds are for people who took precautions.
 
browntimmy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
But I have to keep doing things the way I did them before otherwise things will be different and different is scary.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Mid December is going to be a mass casualty event.

I called off turkey because I have to quarantine for two weeks due to third hand exposure and my family goes back and forth between hostility towards me for ruining the holiday and saying that it's no big deal and that I'm just overreacting.

Some of these people will die if they get covid. I'm just not willing to roll the dice on it.
 
jayphat [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Alllll those questions about what do to before and then after Thanksgiving miss the most important point: the people who are holding a family gathering for Thanksgiving are the exact same people who won't follow my of the precautions after the fact. That is why so many people aren't having one and why we can't have nice things.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

HerptheDerp: You know the risks, you've been warned.

If Grandma and Grandpa get the rona, don't bring them to the hospital, those beds are for people who took precautions.


I'm convinced a good chunk of the country is looking to bump off their Nanas for the inheritance.
 
Ant
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
We're going to deliver a plater of dinner to my mother-in-law's doorstep. Nobody is coming over this year.

Don't be stupid. COVID doesn't give a fark what day it is, or why you stopped taking precautions, or how much you miss normality. If you ever want to experience normality again, don't be stupid right now.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Hair pie is a kind of pie, I think.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Given that the desire is so strong, what advice can we give to minimize the risk?"

Honestly? Almost literally nothing. The people who defiantly wish to gather in large groups for Thanksgiving are by and large uninterested in any type of risk reduction, including distancing, quarantining, and wearing masks.
 
Gonzo317
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: fragMasterFlash: So sticking my deek in the mashed potatoes is a go, right?

No you freak.

You stick it in a pumpkin pie like God intended.


What happened to apple pie?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jayphat [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: HerptheDerp: You know the risks, you've been warned.

If Grandma and Grandpa get the rona, don't bring them to the hospital, those beds are for people who took precautions.

I'm convinced a good chunk of the country is looking to bump off their Nanas for the inheritance.


The only thing my Nana is leaving me is half ownership of her house I have to split with my sister, who previously wanted the house and was going to buy out my half. Now she doesn't so I own half a house in the middle of damned no-where.
 
Ant
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Merltech: Covid going to spread faster after thanksgiving than a fake news story on social media.

I'm betting you'll also see a lot of plague rats mobbing the stores to do Black Friday shopping because those holiday traditions have to continue no matter what. Same people have been doing their Black Friday shopping online for a while already, so the ones who show up at the store were already pretty insane to begin with.


"We need to show this virus that we're not scared of it!"
 
HerptheDerp [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: HerptheDerp: You know the risks, you've been warned.

If Grandma and Grandpa get the rona, don't bring them to the hospital, those beds are for people who took precautions.

I'm convinced a good chunk of the country is looking to bump off their Nanas for the inheritance.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Is this still funny or does it cross the line since we have literal mobile morgue trucks hauling people out of hospitals?

I can't tell, my sense of humor is like a pediatrician giving kids a cure for cancer, not everyone gets it.
 
janzee
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I know I'll be here in Fark. Who's with me?!
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

quizzical: TFA has a valid point.  In addition to "the safest thing to do is NOT have a big family dinner" there should be advice about "but if you're going to do it anyway, here is a slightly safer way...". It sucks but we have clearly seen that American's contrarian idiots are not going to take no for an answer so we should be looking at ways to encourage mitigating the damage to the rest of us.


We've had that advice for months. Everyone who'd listen to that advice is already listening--and generally staying home as a result.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: fragMasterFlash: So sticking my deek in the mashed potatoes is a go, right?

No you freak.

You stick it in a pumpkin pie like God intended.


Sweet potato if you're southern, sweetheart.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: HerptheDerp: You know the risks, you've been warned.

If Grandma and Grandpa get the rona, don't bring them to the hospital, those beds are for people who took precautions.

I'm convinced a good chunk of the country is looking to bump off their Nanas for the inheritance.


Yes but massive generational wealth transfer before the nursing homes take every penny of it. Winning?
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Eh, worked on me.  The Thanksgiving abstinence scolding* that is.  Just told my parents over lunch I'm not heading up for Thanksgiving.  Because of covid and all that.  I was really looking forward to spending my day off taking a drive that's 6 hours on a good day...

/*Don't need the Jeebus abstinence scolding.  I'm having just as much luck using my charming personality (curated right here on FARK), my God like physique (Dionysus), and love for finer things in life (video games, Netflix, and straight up growling at people when they get too close in the supermarket.)
 
cptcaveman [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fear is not a long term motivator. Neither is simply telling people they can't do something. Even worse, try getting people to alter their behavior because someone else might get hurt. The public health response needs help from some marketing people. I have seen a few attempts at it. Instead of wear a mask to protect others, the message needs to be wear a mask now so you can enjoy sports in person. We need new terms for social distancing that don't sound like we need to stay locked in our basements.
 
quatchi [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
fta: "No tweet advising the nuanced idea I describe went viral."

*rolls eyes*

Most of these people don't do nuance.

Ergo no smart or funny click.

I do gots standards, ya know.

/Why yes, I did learn them hanging around on dimly lit street corners on the Fark Pol-Tab.
//Yes, after all the mods were asleep and Farkers were posting ponies.
///However did you guess?
 
Katie98_KT
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What exactly are we SUPPOSED to do?

Instead of abstinence we have condoms, birth control, etc, that are 99% effective in preventing pregnancy.

for covid we have.. masks. which work well enough but not 99%. and social distancing which is great but not possible for everyone.

What's left beside shaming people? You can't lock down people's houses. We could do like Italy and have a "no going outside" ban, but how are we going to enforce it?
 
dark brew [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I think I'd rather have a mild case of the Rona than apple pie.  It sucks.  Gimme that pecan pie or banana cream pie.
 
Lumbar Puncture [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Celebrate Christmas at the same time since your relatives will either be in lockdown or hospitalized due to COVID surge.

I really wasn't expecting those against socialized medicine to be the ones to destroy the current healthcare system to the point that it may be the only option to save hospitals.
 
Zizzowop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Please do not deny me the opportunity to take in the butt-hurt sorrow of my brother and sister in law who are hardcore conservatives that hate the fact trump lost the election. Last year was rough.
 
PvtStash [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
FTA:
I think public health experts should not just listen, but hear what people are saying. Americans are saying that despite all the damage done by COVID-19, despite the rising cases and at-capacity ICUs around the country, their desire for human connection is so great, that they are willing to take the risk and have Thanksgiving. Americans are, in effect, expressing the longing and desperation of their soul.

----

yeah, cause having to sit in a foxhole in the mud while the threat of a violent painful death is upon you, becasue there are more important bigger concepts. That was just for stupid suckers, right?

Chasing the in the moment happy we imaging we're entitled to, that's all  that really matters and not even giving up one year's worth of annual celebrations, in a lifetime of them, is just too much of a sacrifice to be ask.


But don;'t worry, no matter what you do, evolution just keeps on keeping on. And the vacuum left will quickly be filled just as always for millions of years.
 
Ant
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Corvus: Well author I find drinking and driving is something I really like to do and is very convenient for me.

So I guess its fine too?


My car, my choice!
 
Wellon Dowd
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Thanksgiving abstinence? No thanks.

cultofweird.comView Full Size
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

hobnail: Hair pie is a kind of pie, I think.


Beaten to it by 6 mins!

/ CURSES!
 
Displayed 50 of 60 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.