"So, I hear you're in the market for a fine, previously-owned fighter aircraft. Take a look at this F-35, the last owner was a little old lady who only ever crashed it on Sundays." *wing falls off*
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Mandatory post for any airplaney threads.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Greece can afford fighter jets?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
*sand gets into jet intake, pilot explosively ejects*
 
steklo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Greece can afford fighter jets?


I know, right?  They can't afford an amphora to piss in.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Greece can afford fighter jets?


"EASY TERMS! EVERYONE QUALIFIES!"

*Some strings attached.
 
dreaming_i_am
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Greece can afford fighter jets?


How else can they kill the Turks?
 
Salmon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Aren't those the ones that don't work?
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
In before all the libby socialist democrats show up to tell us all what a piece of shiat and boondoggle the F-35 is because it "...can't even defeat guys in caves armed with small arms and rocks."

And an hour from now there will be a gun control thread where those exact same libby socialist democrats will show up to say that all Americans need to be disarmed because "...what do you need guns for? you think you're gonna rise up and defeat the US military? They'll send a totally awesome F-35 to blow you to smithereens before you even know it!"
 
Kegluneq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Discount Dan's Pretty Above Board House of Bargains
Youtube CRBiY-zTl2c
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Greece can afford fighter jets?


Get the money first.
 
starlost
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
trump goes from giddy with delight to devastated when he finally understands it isn't the maga in blue area athens georgia and his surrounding red counties want it.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Wouldn't the safe money be on a cool anti aircraft system?  You could be the first country to shoot an F-35 down. I can think of one country that would give you the system.  The downrange sales would totally pay for it.
 
keldaria
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I thought the US versions of the F35 had stealth materials that prevented export still. Can they just sell off used F35s or do they need to downgrade them to export specs first?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Heehee. Downrange.  Almost a joke there, I say. I say
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: In before all the libby socialist democrats show up to tell us all what a piece of shiat and boondoggle the F-35 is because it "...can't even defeat guys in caves armed with small arms and rocks."

And an hour from now there will be a gun control thread where those exact same libby socialist democrats will show up to say that all Americans need to be disarmed because "...what do you need guns for? you think you're gonna rise up and defeat the US military? They'll send a totally awesome F-35 A-10 Warthog to blow you to smithereens before you even know it!"


We just voted out a would-be tyrant. And the Well-Regulated Militia® is insisting, in spite of all evidence, that he won.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Greece offers to take some highly discounted used planes: what is the extradition policy with Greece?

/asking for a President
 
dittybopper
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: In before all the libby socialist democrats show up to tell us all what a piece of shiat and boondoggle the F-35 is because it "...can't even defeat guys in caves armed with small arms and rocks."

And an hour from now there will be a gun control thread where those exact same libby socialist democrats will show up to say that all Americans need to be disarmed because "...what do you need guns for? you think you're gonna rise up and defeat the US military? They'll send a totally awesome F-35 to blow you to smithereens before you even know it!"


Didn't you know?  Tanks and jet fighters are overwhelmingly effective against a *DOMESTIC* insurgency.  They're completely ineffective against a foreign one.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

keldaria: I thought the US versions of the F35 had stealth materials that prevented export still. Can they just sell off used F35s or do they need to downgrade them to export specs first?


Park them in the rain for a couple of hours first.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: In before all the libby socialist democrats show up to tell us all what a piece of shiat and boondoggle the F-35 is because it "...can't even defeat guys in caves armed with small arms and rocks."

And an hour from now there will be a gun control thread where those exact same libby socialist democrats will show up to say that all Americans need to be disarmed because "...what do you need guns for? you think you're gonna rise up and defeat the US military? They'll send a totally awesome F-35 to blow you to smithereens before you even know it!"


th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Nice. Good planes.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The Reverend Sam Hill: Dick Gozinya: In before all the libby socialist democrats show up to tell us all what a piece of shiat and boondoggle the F-35 is because it "...can't even defeat guys in caves armed with small arms and rocks."

And an hour from now there will be a gun control thread where those exact same libby socialist democrats will show up to say that all Americans need to be disarmed because "...what do you need guns for? you think you're gonna rise up and defeat the US military? They'll send a totally awesome F-35 A-10 Warthog to blow you to smithereens before you even know it!"

We just voted out a would-be tyrant. And the Well-Regulated Militia® is insisting, in spite of all evidence, that he won.


This election has more red flags than May Day in Tiananmen Square.

BBC article from 2016 about how you can tell an election has been stolen:

Vote rigging: How to spot the tell-tale signs

Even setting that aside, no matter how it turns out, half of the country is going to believe the election was stolen from them, and for good reason:  If Trump pulls it out of his hat, the Democrats will think it was corrupt courts that handed it to him in contravention of the will of the people.   If Biden ends up winning, Republicans will believe that massive vote fraud in Philadelphia, Detroit, Milwaukee, and a few other deep blue cities tipped the scales for Biden.

Either way, both will have a reasonable case.

We are about to live through some interesting times.
 
b2theory [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Wouldn't the safe money be on a cool anti aircraft system?  You could be the first country to shoot an F-35 down. I can think of one country that would give you the system.  The downrange sales would totally pay for it.


Not really. They already exist. Low observability doesn't mean invisibility. It just means reduced detection range. The F-35 is far likelier to get into a range to use standoff weapons or BVR missiles against anti-access system than any other fighter.
 
b2theory [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dittybopper: The Reverend Sam Hill: Dick Gozinya: In before all the libby socialist democrats show up to tell us all what a piece of shiat and boondoggle the F-35 is because it "...can't even defeat guys in caves armed with small arms and rocks."

And an hour from now there will be a gun control thread where those exact same libby socialist democrats will show up to say that all Americans need to be disarmed because "...what do you need guns for? you think you're gonna rise up and defeat the US military? They'll send a totally awesome F-35 A-10 Warthog to blow you to smithereens before you even know it!"

We just voted out a would-be tyrant. And the Well-Regulated Militia® is insisting, in spite of all evidence, that he won.

This election has more red flags than May Day in Tiananmen Square.

BBC article from 2016 about how you can tell an election has been stolen:

Vote rigging: How to spot the tell-tale signs

Even setting that aside, no matter how it turns out, half of the country is going to believe the election was stolen from them, and for good reason:  If Trump pulls it out of his hat, the Democrats will think it was corrupt courts that handed it to him in contravention of the will of the people.   If Biden ends up winning, Republicans will believe that massive vote fraud in Philadelphia, Detroit, Milwaukee, and a few other deep blue cities tipped the scales for Biden.

Either way, both will have a reasonable case.

We are about to live through some interesting times.


Republicans, and most don't believe your assertion, would not have a reasonable case
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The Reverend Sam Hill: Dick Gozinya: In before all the libby socialist democrats show up to tell us all what a piece of shiat and boondoggle the F-35 is because it "...can't even defeat guys in caves armed with small arms and rocks."

And an hour from now there will be a gun control thread where those exact same libby socialist democrats will show up to say that all Americans need to be disarmed because "...what do you need guns for? you think you're gonna rise up and defeat the US military? They'll send a totally awesome F-35 A-10 Warthog to blow you to smithereens before you even know it!"

We just voted out a would-be tyrant. And the Well-Regulated Militia® is insisting, in spite of all evidence, that he won.


Because they don't want your masked utopia.
 
