(7 News)   "Responding to the backlash, a Typo spokesperson agreed the store missed the mark with the ornament"   (7news.com.au) divider line
Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
An Aussie father has lashed out at stationaryand gift retailer Typo

FTFA

Typo isn't just the name of the store.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Someone is an asshole
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So this guy lies to his children, and gets upset when his lies are exposed?

That's so typical!
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Why would a gift retailer name itself Typo? Do they primarily deal in erasers and white-out?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Still, its way less offensive than last years Easter Bunny that says "If you tell anyone about me sucking your dick i'll kill your parents!" when you pull its string.
 
Mr Guy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Why would a gift retailer name itself Typo? Do they primarily deal in erasers and white-out?


Originally, their name was supposed to be slightly different.
 
steklo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Typo?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mr Guy: Pocket Ninja: Why would a gift retailer name itself Typo? Do they primarily deal in erasers and white-out?

Originally, their name was supposed to be slightly different.


The name Tyco was taken?
 
Salmon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Why would a gift retailer name itself Typo? Do they primarily deal in erasers and white-out?


it's for people with a rare blood type.
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Neat. I immediately assumed the name of the store was a typo.
 
nytmare
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
if I was the dad, I'd just riff off of it. "That elf is being naughty, he won't be getting any Christmas presents this year."
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Another Santa story. Let's start out our kid's life with big fat lies.
Toof ferrys and Eat the Bunnys
Oh, and that Saint Dickless who brought me coal one year before christmASS.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Stop educating my dumb child!
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

nytmare: if I was the dad, I'd just riff off of it. "That elf is being naughty, he won't be getting any Christmas presents this year."


Which is clearly the entire point! Yeesh, I didn't know Australian parents were such snowflakes.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
We have to appease the sensitive snowflakes who are offended.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ less than a minute ago  
stores have been selling a Reindeer toy that poops pellets. been around for years. Dad okay with that?
 
