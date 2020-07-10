 Skip to content
 
(NYPost)   Hip millennials, are you getting sick of NYC and all the nonsense politics, virus lockdowns? You could always move to Serbia like these smart people   (nypost.com) divider line
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eastern Europe?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So two moved or will move and the rest visited. I would love to visit Serbia, just not now you farking sociopathic assholes.
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
No. Do you want A Serbian Film? Because that's how you get A Serbian Film.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"It reminds me of Williamsburg circa 2010," said expat Davis Richardson, 27, who was looking to escape NYC a few months


Uh sure.
 
Sail The Wide Accountancy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'll stick with my plan to move to Westchester.
 
pwkpete
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Use of interesting tag incorrect.

Should have used STUPID tag....
 
Cubs300
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Are there jobs in Serbia?  Or does Serbia just allow you to visit cafes and hookah bars all day while waxing poetic about...whatever one waxes poetic?  Is being homeless in Belgrade better than being homeless in NYC?  If so, I still don't wanna go, but I'm not a 20-something hipster.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Uhhhh...
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Why are NY Post-linked articles still being green-lit?
You're just putting money in Murdoch's slimy pocket

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

WoolyManwich: No. Do you want A Serbian Film? Because that's how you get A Serbian Film.


The only movie I have ever regretted watching, and I've seen Showgirls.

A little tip to the people who haven't seen A Serbian Film: never see A Serbian Film.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
On that same page:

https://nypost.com/2020/07/10/serbia-​b​ans-mass-gatherings-after-virus-lockdo​wn-protests/
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 minute ago  

WoolyManwich: No. Do you want A Serbian Film? Because that's how you get A Serbian Film.


forgot about that one.

Brutal movie.
 
Veloram
‘’ 1 minute ago  

WoolyManwich: No. Do you want A Serbian Film? Because that's how you get A Serbian Film.


Is that anything like The Scottish Play?
 
Sentient
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That reads like an overly-subtle Onion article.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The 7 Most Hipster Neighbourhoods in Belgrade, Serbia

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
