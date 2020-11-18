 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(London Evening Standard)   Photoshop this harpy guy   (static.standard.co.uk) divider line
28
    More: Photoshop, Contests  
•       •       •

135 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Nov 2020 at 9:00 AM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Skipped 1 non-voting comment in this thread
Show all
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Original:
static.standard.co.ukView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yammering_Splat_Vector [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alligator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
i-dig [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
samsquatch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pup.socket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Yep, harpies love their wings combed by harpy guys.

/ It's the fleas.
// and maybe more.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
manyone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
It'sallright [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hail2daking [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alligator [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dlarsen222 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fiction Fan [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fiction Fan [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fiction Fan [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fiction Fan [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fiction Fan [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fiction Fan [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fiction Fan [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fiction Fan [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fiction Fan [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
#2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Skipped 1 non-voting comment in this thread
Show all

Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.
Got questions about Photoshop contests? See our Photoshop FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.