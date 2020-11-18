 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Sky.com)   Ever fall asleep and wake up only to find out you've given birth to twins?   (news.sky.com) divider line
26
    More: Weird  
•       •       •

656 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Nov 2020 at 1:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Twice. It's really embarrassing, because I'm a dude.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every damn day.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, and I have this list of people I need to kill.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dare i ask what a Uke is?

And why she has a lot of it forever?
 
Cache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First, define "twins"
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Conjoined?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kkinnison: Dare i ask what a Uke is?


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No but I went to take a dump and gave birth to republican
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pjbreeze: No but I went to take a dump and gave birth to republican


Wear protection next time.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 800x522]


I'm not sure what surprises me more, that all the kids look different, or that someone would have sex with someone who has that facial expression.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Resident Muslim: someone would have sex with someone who has that facial expression.

whomever did have sex with her, did it from behind.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I had a dollar for every time that's happened to me, I still couldn't afford to feed my 84 children.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While it might be nice to avoid the pain of childbirth, part of the attachment mothers have to their offspring comes from that same childbirth. I'm speaking as a dude though, so mothers correct me if I'm off base.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the look of her kids, she doesn't look like she has a type (besides willing).
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: steklo: [Fark user image image 800x522]

I'm not sure what surprises me more, that all the kids look different, or that someone would have sex with someone who has that facial expression.


That's a comedy TV show with a dude in drag not real life.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better than falling asleep while conceiving the twins, right?
Seriously, though, great story. Glad the kids and their mom are okay.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: steklo: [Fark user image image 800x522]

I'm not sure what surprises me more, that all the kids look different, or that someone would have sex with someone who has that facial expression.


https://www.imdb.com/title/tt3381008/​?​ref_=nm_flmg_act_10

very funny movie
 
Sharksfan
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Walker: Every damn day.


There's no tired like "new parent of twins" tired.   The first 6 months are impossible.  The next year and a half until they are 2 is exhausting.

Mine are 9 and between my wife and I we can usually get a nap in now.  Sometimes.  On weekends....
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Sharksfan: Walker: Every damn day.

There's no tired like "new parent of twins" tired.   The first 6 months are impossible.  The next year and a half until they are 2 is exhausting.

Mine are 9 and between my wife and I we can usually get a nap in now.  Sometimes.  On weekends....


So basically at some point she's going to look back on the coma fondly? "It was so quiet, so peaceful ... I wasn't aware of a thing."
 
stevesporn2000
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: Resident Muslim: steklo: [Fark user image image 800x522]

I'm not sure what surprises me more, that all the kids look different, or that someone would have sex with someone who has that facial expression.

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt3381008/?​ref_=nm_flmg_act_10

very funny movie


pretty sure that's Vicki Pollard from Little Britain.......
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That would be a great prank to pull on someone.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Perpetual Uke?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Sharksfan: Walker: Every damn day.

There's no tired like "new parent of twins" tired.   The first 6 months are impossible.  The next year and a half until they are 2 is exhausting.

Mine are 9 and between my wife and I we can usually get a nap in now.  Sometimes.  On weekends....


My twins are now 34.
I swear, for the first couple years, they had a cooperative thing going.

"OK, time for me to nap. You take over and hassle the old people for a while."
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If "given birth to twins" is code for "drank the entire bottle," then yes.

Or if it's code for "shiat the bed," then also yes.

/and also too if it's code for both in series
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Wasn't that the original version of Sleeping Beauty?
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.