 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KOAA)   You'd think that one person in eight years could knock on her door and say "Hey, HOA payments have changed, here's the new info" before foreclosing and selling her house for non-payment of dues. You'd think   (koaa.com) divider line
38
    More: Asinine  
•       •       •

1088 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Nov 2020 at 12:50 PM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
devine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOA, not even once.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While it would be illegal and not right I wouldn't mind if the HOA person responsible for this had his or her EMPTY house firebombed.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She said she had not received US mail for 8 years due to depression....
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Judge Daniel McDonald called it an "albatross case," and ruled that Ms. Hummel's debilitating depression created circumstances of excusable neglect, and that there was justification to relieve Ms. Hummel from the operation of the default judgment.

"The court made very clear that the law in this situation isn't necessarily crystal clear, but the outcome and what the right thing to have occurred is extremely clear," Krenning said.

The Judge also denied the HOA's request for $35,000 in attorney's fees.

Krenning said it's likely that C & C Investments will appeal the court's decision.\

"That doesn't give me any real peace of mind," his client said.

Hummel had to pay $19,000 to have the deed put back in her name.

The judge did right but the system hasn't and won't. That she had to pay this, is horsesh*t.

We've been here before. Will Americans in the 2020s do what they did in the 1930s?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Sounds like it's one of the HOA Management companies that happily comes in and takes over for the local HOA but then can't be reached for anything but will happily cite people for any and everything and/or do shiat like this.

If you think a local HOA with an overbearing old bitty on the board is bad, get an HOA Management company to make it 100 times worse!
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"C & C Investments" sounds like a hedge fund or sovereign wealth fund.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Hummel had to pay $19,000 to have the deed put back in her name


If she hadn't paid in eight years $19k is about $200 a month. I don't know what the monthly HOA fee in her development is but I could see it being around there. Interesting though how the eviction notice  found it's way to her.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

damageddude: Nadie_AZ: Hummel had to pay $19,000 to have the deed put back in her name

If she hadn't paid in eight years $19k is about $200 a month. I don't know what the monthly HOA fee in her development is but I could see it being around there. Interesting though how the eviction notice  found it's way to her.


And it might be more interesting to see if this is an isolated incident fro this company.  Then it would be worth investigating all HOA related foreclosures because it sounds like a nifty way to acquire property.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: "C & C Investments" sounds like a hedge fund or sovereign wealth fund.


Sounds more like a music factory to me.
 
steklo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
HOA's have been around long enough that it is difficult to have any sympathy for these folks.
You knew what you were getting in to when you bought in that 'hood.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

theflatline: She said she had not received US mail for 8 years due to depression....


Yeah, this is where I call bullshiat.  What does having depression have to do with not getting mail for eight years?  Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
 
NIXON YOU DOLT!!!!!
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

theflatline: She said she had not received US mail for 8 years due to depression....


So....how did she pay the TAXES on her house if the mortgage was paid off?

Somethings off.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Ok, lets be honest here. Was it her choice not to receive US mail for 8 years? Because every important document in existence travels through the mail, so deciding not to get any is REALLY stupid
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Everybody hates the HOA.

Until a Black family moves next door.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Geotpf: theflatline: She said she had not received US mail for 8 years due to depression....

Yeah, this is where I call bullshiat.  What does having depression have to do with not getting mail for eight years?  Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Armyrec1
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

King Something: SurfaceTension: "C & C Investments" sounds like a hedge fund or sovereign wealth fund.

Sounds more like a music factory to me.


Beat me by 15 minutes, dangit!
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 850x477]


I've wondered about that scene, since it's a federal offense to fark with mailboxes.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dr_iacovone: Geotpf: theflatline: She said she had not received US mail for 8 years due to depression....

Yeah, this is where I call bullshiat.  What does having depression have to do with not getting mail for eight years?  Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

[external-preview.redd.it image 671x498]


Shouldnt the bucket be on your head?
 
steklo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: I've wondered about that scene, since it's a federal offense to fark with mailboxes.


Probably why I haven't seen the commercial in a few weeks...
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NIXON YOU DOLT!!!!!: theflatline: She said she had not received US mail for 8 years due to depression....

So....how did she pay the TAXES on her house if the mortgage was paid off?

Somethings off.


FTFA-She originally had the HOA fees set up for automatic payments, but that got lost in the shuffle when the HOA management company changed.

I bet that she had her property tax payments set up the same way, and the county assessor, or whatever government agency takes those payments in Loveland, likely *didn't* change, so she was current.
 
caljar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Ok, lets be honest here. Was it her choice not to receive US mail for 8 years? Because every important document in existence travels through the mail, so deciding not to get any is REALLY stupid


My guess is she was too depressed to open any mail she didn't have too.  So, she took care of the taxes, because nothing is more depressing than that, and ignored all the rest.
 
ssa5
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: HOA's have been around long enough that it is difficult to have any sympathy for these folks.
You knew what you were getting in to when you bought in that 'hood.


That is high and mighty for you, let me introduce you to little thing called reality. Reality is most do not have a choice based on a number of reasons with the most common being that affordable homes often have an HOA. I was just looking at some land, just land, and it already has an HOA in the wait before any homes have even been built. For most people living in urban/suburban environments then you are almost guaranteed to have an HOA

Solution is that people need to A.) get rid of HOAs to form something new B.) reform the laws protecting homeowners from their HOAs which most cases show the HOA is in the interest of the HOA, not the specific homeowner, or even the homeowners plural of the community.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

damageddude: Nadie_AZ: Hummel had to pay $19,000 to have the deed put back in her name

If she hadn't paid in eight years $19k is about $200 a month. I don't know what the monthly HOA fee in her development is but I could see it being around there. Interesting though how the eviction notice  found it's way to her.


$19k is what the HOA pocketed in this transaction and what the investment company paid for it. She had to pay the investment company back as they didn't do anything wrong directly. The HOA likely owes her $19k minus unpaid dues, but it might not be worth her time fighting it in court.
 
Explodo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
All of you acting like you have a choice with HOAs live in different parts of the country than I do apparently.  There are NO houses built in the last 20 years(that I know of...it's probably longer) that don't come with an HOA, and houses without HOAs are harder and harder to find*.

*It's easy to find a non-HOA house if you can live WAY out of town or you have $1,000,000+ to spend.
 
Dryad [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: damageddude: Nadie_AZ: Hummel had to pay $19,000 to have the deed put back in her name

If she hadn't paid in eight years $19k is about $200 a month. I don't know what the monthly HOA fee in her development is but I could see it being around there. Interesting though how the eviction notice  found it's way to her.

And it might be more interesting to see if this is an isolated incident fro this company.  Then it would be worth investigating all HOA related foreclosures because it sounds like a nifty way to acquire property.


Since no house in Loveland is going to be worth less than 300K, interesting someone picked it up for 19k.
Not an auction price. Thinking that the firm that was given the private chance to buy it cheap is owned by an HOA member.
 
steklo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I moved to a new house in March 2020.

Just last month the president of the HOA calls.

"Sorry I didn't meet with you sooner, I usually meet all new residents, can I come over and introduce myself? I promise to wear a mask"
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
HOAs should not be allowed to file liens against homes or at least it ought to be the very last option they are allowed to take if all else has failed included setting up an in person meeting to discuss the issue with the home owner.  They also should not be allowed to foreclose on the property.

There are other methods to collect delinquent payments that  should be tried before the nuclear option of filing a lien and foreclosure.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Since I didn't receive any U.S. mail for 8 years I didn't know that happened,"

Any? That seems unlikely. Even if all of your bills are paid electronically, you still, at the very least, get junk mail.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ssa5: SumoJeb: HOA's have been around long enough that it is difficult to have any sympathy for these folks.
You knew what you were getting in to when you bought in that 'hood.

That is high and mighty for you, let me introduce you to little thing called reality. Reality is most do not have a choice based on a number of reasons with the most common being that affordable homes often have an HOA. I was just looking at some land, just land, and it already has an HOA in the wait before any homes have even been built. For most people living in urban/suburban environments then you are almost guaranteed to have an HOA

Solution is that people need to A.) get rid of HOAs to form something new B.) reform the laws protecting homeowners from their HOAs which most cases show the HOA is in the interest of the HOA, not the specific homeowner, or even the homeowners plural of the community.


Sadly in many parts of the country there are very few homes available for sale in desirable areas that aren't part of an HOA.
 
nativefloridian
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

PhoenixFarker: NIXON YOU DOLT!!!!!: theflatline: She said she had not received US mail for 8 years due to depression....

So....how did she pay the TAXES on her house if the mortgage was paid off?

Somethings off.

FTFA-She originally had the HOA fees set up for automatic payments, but that got lost in the shuffle when the HOA management company changed.

I bet that she had her property tax payments set up the same way, and the county assessor, or whatever government agency takes those payments in Loveland, likely *didn't* change, so she was current.


Or she's still paying the mortgage (on auto-pay, most likely), which takes care of stuff like that for you with the escrow fund.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

damageddude: Nadie_AZ: Hummel had to pay $19,000 to have the deed put back in her name

If she hadn't paid in eight years $19k is about $200 a month. I don't know what the monthly HOA fee in her development is but I could see it being around there.


Seems likely. Also, as much as we love to hate on HOAs (and it's well deserved), reading between the lines, there's more to this story than "evil HOA conspires with investment company to steal widow's home." The judge's decision refers to "excusable neglect" on her part due to depression as to why he's reversing the default judgement... he wouldn't need to jump through that hoop if it was actually fraud by the investment company or HOA.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I feel so bad for a person who has been paralyzed by depression for eight long years.  It's a misfiring in the brain that can literally leave a person paralyzed.  I've been there.  If my house caught fire I'm not sure I'd be able to get myself out.  I'd want to, but I might not be able to.  So it's not even a mental thing - it's the brain not releasing the correct chemicals and there is no thinking your way out of that.

Poor woman.  My heart breaks for her and I hope she can get help.
 
nativefloridian
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

nativefloridian: PhoenixFarker: NIXON YOU DOLT!!!!!: theflatline: She said she had not received US mail for 8 years due to depression....

So....how did she pay the TAXES on her house if the mortgage was paid off?

Somethings off.

FTFA-She originally had the HOA fees set up for automatic payments, but that got lost in the shuffle when the HOA management company changed.

I bet that she had her property tax payments set up the same way, and the county assessor, or whatever government agency takes those payments in Loveland, likely *didn't* change, so she was current.

Or she's still paying the mortgage (on auto-pay, most likely), which takes care of stuff like that for you with the escrow fund.


And I'm an idiot who can't read. disregard.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dothemath: Everybody hates the HOA.

Until a Black family moves next door.


Are you saying the black family likes the HOA, and thus it can no longer be said that everybody hates the HOA?

That's racist.
 
GoodDoctorB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

steklo: I moved to a new house in March 2020.

Just last month the president of the HOA calls.

"Sorry I didn't meet with you sooner, I usually meet all new residents, can I come over and introduce myself? I promise to wear a mask"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So I get that she ignored mail. Ok.

But you'd think something certified and hand delivered would be used.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ less than a minute ago  
No one is blameless here.

homeowner - its a pain but it is your home.  you are required to make sure all the associated payments are made.

HOA - Someone should have made and in person visit when the problem started. you wasted a bunch of time and money on lawyers because you wouldn't walk down the block.  Also the auction limit should have been set at something closer to the market value of the house with the owner getting the balance after the past due HOA fees were subtracted.

Purchasing company - my guess is that your entire business model is screwing people.  I can't summon any sympathy for you. if i was the judge you'd have just lost that 19K or had to sue the HOA to get it back.
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.