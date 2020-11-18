 Skip to content
(Some Rossini Guy)   Today is William Tell Day, which, by legend, he shot an apple off his son's head, then rode off with his faithful Indian companion. HI-YO, SILVER, AWAAAAYYY   (keepincalendar.com)
20
    More: Vintage  
•       •       •

20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Da fug is that picture? A crossbow bolt is not a nail.

For Subby:
Meanwhile, Tonto not knowing the Lone Ranger was disguised as a pool table, racked his balls.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.wpr.org/william-s-burroug​h​s-and-tragic-event-changed-rock-n-roll​
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Manowar - William's Tale
Youtube Q3RtiOr58TM
 
devine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Does not approve.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Everyone remembers the trumpet fanfare part, but other parts of the overture were used with great effect in cartoons.


Gioachino Rossini: William Tell Overture (SAMOHI in Vienna)
Youtube H_6_71G7xyM


(Played it in youth symphony back in the day)
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Learned his lesson
listverse.comView Full Size
 
Biledriver
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
cdn.funnyisms.comView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: Everyone remembers the trumpet fanfare part, but other parts of the overture were used with great effect in cartoons.


[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/H_6_71G7​xyM?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

(Played it in youth symphony back in the day)


Came for THIS!!! Excellent.
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Tanto and the Lone Ranger were out on the trails one day, when Tanto suddenly dismounted, stuck his hear to the ground, and said "Buffalo Come"

The Lone Ranger says "Wow thats amazing, you can tell that just by listening to the ground?"

"No", Tanto says, "Its stuck to my cheek"
 
steklo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Howard Hill performs a real life William Tell.
Youtube 36R7cLzPNuw


You can tell there is a metal helmet under that wig, but still amazing shots.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Subby seems to be confusing William Tell with the Lone Ranger, who was King of the Jungle with his pet chimpanzee, Cheetah.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Biledriver: [cdn.funnyisms.com image 400x289] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pounddawg
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"What do you mean we, white man?"
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: https://www.wpr.org/william-s-burroug​h​s-and-tragic-event-changed-rock-n-roll​


Another Joan Vollmer who met an unfortunate end at the hands of a not-quite-right husband:
https://www.news.com.au/national/vict​o​ria/crime/the-victorian-woman-who-died​-after-a-fourday-exorcism/news-story/7​6f34615b6f8a291a5df7f1033c1333a
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Anyone remember Rutger Hauer and Ladyhawk?  There's an important bit in the William Tell myth where he draws two bolts to shoot the apple.  When the king (or whoever had the power to compel the trickshot) asked him why, he responded that if he missed, the second bolt was for the king.

After seeing Ladyhawk, I wondered if those things were sufficiently well known for William Tell to have one.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gbv23
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
We may never know
For Whom The Tells Bowled


/ He and his family were part of a bowling league
// but we're not sure who their sponsor was
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Today is William Tell Day, which, by legend, he shot an apple off his son's head, then rode off with his faithful Indian companion. HI-YO, SILVER, AWAAAAYYY
To perform an unnatural act.
 
