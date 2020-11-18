 Skip to content
 
(News 13 Orlando)   Florida lawmakers resist calls for immediate action on COVID-19, because since they haven't done anything by now there's no reason for them to rush or anything   (mynews13.com) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We've tried NOTHING and we're all out of ideas, man!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't matter what anyone does, it won't stop it. Pennsylvania added restrictions for traveling out of state and made wearing masks everywhere an order. But they said they will not enforce it and rely on people and businesses to follow them. We are FARKED. Pray for us, Lord.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
We'd actually be better off if they did nothing. They're doing worse than nothing with their lies and obstruction.
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

"Now don't be hasty, young hobbit!"
 
cleek
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
the GOP is a public health hazard.

ban it. burn it. bury it.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Pennsylvania added restrictions for traveling out of state and made wearing masks everywhere an order. But they said they will not enforce it and rely on people and businesses to follow them. We are FARKED. Pray for us, Lord.


So its not an order. Its more like a suggestion. Like laws on incest in alabama or pedophilia (aka child marriages) in 46 states.
 
fredsnake
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
there's the rona stalking me outside my house best shelter in place till the food runs out er some shiat
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: We've tried NOTHING and we're all out of ideas, man!

[Fark user image image 358x233]


Wrong scene.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

cleek: the GOP is a public health hazard.

ban it. burn it. bury it.


Pennsylvania is at 24%+ positivity rate and it isn't slowling down

Newsom put on restrictions and then went out and ignored his own restrictions.

Pretty sure humanity just sucks.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
odinsposse
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's now in the GOP'S interest to make life as bad as possible to punish people for voting in Biden. They'll do all they can to make sure lots of people die from COVID over the next few years.
 
GnomePaladin
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

cleek: the GOP is a public health hazard.

ban it. burn it. bury it.


Bag it. Tag it. Sell it to the butcher in the store.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
You can say what you want about the tenets of national socialism but at least it's an ethos.

-W. Sobchak
 
steklo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: [Fark user image 395x750]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

cleek: the GOP is a public health hazard.

ban it. burn it. bury it.


Smack it up. Flip it. Rub it down...

Oh nooooo
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

odinsposse: It's now in the GOP'S interest to make life as bad as possible to punish people for voting in Biden. They'll do all they can to make sure lots of people die from COVID over the next few years.


All my democratic friends are staying home and following health guidelines.
So I guess it will just be republicans that will mostly die.
I'm ok with that.
 
Do you know the way to Mordor [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

lolmao500: kdawg7736: Pennsylvania added restrictions for traveling out of state and made wearing masks everywhere an order. But they said they will not enforce it and rely on people and businesses to follow them. We are FARKED. Pray for us, Lord.

So its not an order. Its more like a suggestion. Like laws on incest in alabama or pedophilia (aka child marriages) in 46 states.


QAnon: We have to do these crazy stupid things to fight pedophilia!

Also QAnon when Democrats attempt to pass anti-pedophilia legislation: You can't do that! It's a conspiracy!
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

solokumba: odinsposse: It's now in the GOP'S interest to make life as bad as possible to punish people for voting in Biden. They'll do all they can to make sure lots of people die from COVID over the next few years.

All my democratic friends are staying home and following health guidelines.
So I guess it will just be republicans that will mostly die.
I'm ok with that.


Better check those heatmaps.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Do you know the way to Mordor: lolmao500: kdawg7736: Pennsylvania added restrictions for traveling out of state and made wearing masks everywhere an order. But they said they will not enforce it and rely on people and businesses to follow them. We are FARKED. Pray for us, Lord.

So its not an order. Its more like a suggestion. Like laws on incest in alabama or pedophilia (aka child marriages) in 46 states.

QAnon: We have to do these crazy stupid things to fight pedophilia!

Also QAnon when Democrats attempt to pass anti-pedophilia legislation: You can't do that! It's a conspiracy!


I still don't get QAnon. I guess I can't just wrap my head why anyone would listen to one of the random morons in 4chan.
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Do you know the way to Mordor: lolmao500: kdawg7736: Pennsylvania added restrictions for traveling out of state and made wearing masks everywhere an order. But they said they will not enforce it and rely on people and businesses to follow them. We are FARKED. Pray for us, Lord.

So its not an order. Its more like a suggestion. Like laws on incest in alabama or pedophilia (aka child marriages) in 46 states.

QAnon: We have to do these crazy stupid things to fight pedophilia!

Also QAnon when Democrats attempt to pass anti-pedophilia legislation: You can't do that! It's a conspiracy!

I still don't get QAnon. I guess I can't just wrap my head why anyone would listen to one of the random morons in 4chan.


You can't wrap you head around it because you are not so sick that you are so full of hate that you want to believe horrible, horrible things about other people that you don't even know without any evidence at all.
 
JuggleGeek [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Well sure, it's killed 250,000 americans.  But there is nothing we can do about that, it's in the past, so there isn't any point in doing anything at all.  Meeting adjourned!"
 
Intrepid00
‘’ less than a minute ago  

steklo: Cafe Threads: [Fark user image 395x750]

[Fark user image image 330x684]


TIL Golden Girls was supposed to be in Florida but I don't recall an episode with a gator crashing their condo.
 
